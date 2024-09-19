Dodgers star Ohtani makes MLB 50-50 history

Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a $700m contract - the biggest deal in the sport's history - last December [Getty Images]

Shohei Ohtani created baseball history when he became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar stole third base in the first inning against the Miami Marlins to hit the first part of the record.

He then recorded his 51st steal before smashing a 49th home run of the season in the sixth inning, tying a Dodgers' record for most home runs in a season set by Shawn Green in 2001.

Ohtani then made it 50 home runs in the next inning to become the first player to record the 50-50- feat.

The 30-year-old Japanese player joined the Dodgers on a 10-year $700m (£527m) contract in December - the biggest deal in the sport's history - which made him one of the highest-earning athletes in the world.