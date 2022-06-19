Dodgers star Mookie Betts heading to injured list with a cracked rib

Joe Reedy
·1 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts is going on the injured list because of a cracked rib, the Dodgers announced Saturday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Dodgers star Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list because of a cracked right rib.

Manager Dave Roberts announced Betts’ diagnosis after Saturday’s 7-1 victory over Cleveland. The 2018 AL MVP is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL.

The Dodgers are 29-7 when he scores a run.

“It’s certainly a big blow to all of us, but knowing and having the information at least there is solace in that,” Roberts said. “A week from now, we’ll know more. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later.”

Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the last two days.

Roberts said Betts couldn’t get loosened up. An X-ray on Friday was negative, but an MRI on Saturday revealed the crack.

The Dodgers are already without starting pitchers Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May because of injuries, though Heaney is scheduled to start Sunday, his first since April 17 after dealing with shoulder discomfort.

“I don’t want to reference Murphy’s Law, but it has been that way. You have to keep moving on. It’s a long season,” Roberts said.

Zach McKinstry is expected to be called up from triple-A Oklahoma City to take the open roster spot.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

