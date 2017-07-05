Dodgers' Ryu heads to DL with bothersome left foot

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot contusion.

The South Korean left-hander is 3-6 with one save and a 4.21 ERA this season.

A scan of Ryu's foot on Monday was negative, but manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday the pitcher is still sore.

Ryu was struck on the left foot by a comebacker from Andrelton Simmons in the fourth inning of last Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He continued to pitch into the sixth inning, but was removed shortly after allowing a two-run homer to Simmons.

Ryu allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Angels. He struck out eight, but didn't factor into the decision in the loss.

His DL stint is retroactive to June 29.

Ryu returned this season after missing nearly two years with shoulder and elbow surgeries.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his third stint in the majors. He is 0-3 with one save and a 4.03 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Los Angeles this season.

Stripling is 1-1 in three games with Oklahoma City and has yet to allow an earned run in 3 1/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts.