Dodgers return to form with 5-4 win over Bumgarner, D-backs

  • Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Chris Taylor, right, celebrates with Max Muncy, left, after hitting a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera stands at the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Chris Taylor, right, celebrates with Max Muncy, left, after hitting a two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera stands at the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman drops his bat as he hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman drops his bat as he hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watch during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and home plate umpire Larry Vanover watch during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera makes a catch on a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera makes a catch on a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and Tony Gonsolin pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-4 victory over Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman drove in runs during the Dodgers' three-run fifth inning in the first of four games in roughly 48 hours between these NL West rivals. The series includes the first split doubleheader in Dodger Stadium history on Tuesday.

Christian Walker homered early and David Peralta added a two-run shot in the ninth for the Diamondbacks, who opened an eight-game road trip with their third straight loss.

Peralta connected with one out against Craig Kimbrel, but the Dodgers' veteran closer shook it off and finished up his sixth save.

Bumgarner (2-2) gave up six hits and a season-high three earned runs over five innings, remaining winless against the Dodgers since September 2017. The veteran left-hander had the lowest ERA of his career through his first seven starts (1.78), and he added four more scoreless innings before Betts and Freeman came through in the fifth.

Gonsolin (4-0) struck out seven and walked two while throwing a career-high 92 pitches on a day when Los Angeles needed length from its starter. The Dodgers’ bullpen and injury-plagued rotation were taxed during a rough four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, who totaled 33 runs and fell one strike short of a four-game sweep Sunday.

Los Angeles still fell behind early by at least two runs for the sixth consecutive game, but the Dodgers made up for it in the fifth.

Betts singled to center with two runners on, and Alek Thomas badly misplayed the bouncing ball and let it roll to the wall, allowing Austin Barnes to score from first. Freeman followed with a double to left, scoring Betts.

Taylor homered off reliever Sean Poppen in the sixth immediately after Max Muncy led off by beating the shift with his first bunt single since 2019.

Walker hit his seventh homer on Gonsolin’s second pitch of the second inning. Arizona added a run in the fourth when two Dodgers couldn’t catch a popup by Ketel Marte, who eventually scored on Jose Rojas’ long fly to right.

COMING BACK

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson pitched a hitless seventh for the Dodgers in his first major league appearance since September 2020, capping his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery.

STARTERS FINISHED

Bumgarner’s loss was the first for an Arizona starter in 16 games, ending the second-longest streak in franchise history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed went on the injured list, but the team wouldn't say why. It apparently isn't a problem with his balky right shoulder. Jake Hager came up from Triple-A Reno to take his roster spot.

Dodgers: Ferguson was a solid reliever from 2018-20 before tearing an elbow ligament. He also had Tommy John surgery in high school. ... Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger sat out to rest.

UP NEXT

Tyler Gilbert (0-1, 2.08 ERA) will start the doubleheader opener for Arizona. The Dodgers haven't announced their starter. Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.71) is slated to start the nightcap against Los Angeles' Tyler Anderson (3-0, 4.40).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

