Dodgers reportedly signing OF Michael Conforto to 1-year, $17 million deal

Michael Conforto spent past 2 seasons with Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have added a new outfielder to their roster.

The Dodgers struck a one-year, $17 million deal with Michael Conforto on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

Conforto spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, who he signed with after missing the 2022 campaign with a shoulder injury. He held a .237 batting average with 66 RBI and 20 home runs. It marked the healthiest season Conforto had in the league since 2019, other than a brief hamstring strain he sustained in May. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Giants went 80-82 last season and missed the playoffs for a third straight year.

Conforto will now join a Dodgers team fresh off their World Series run. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-1 last month to claim their eighth title and first since 2020. The team has made several significant offseason moves already, too, including signing pitcher Blake Snell to a $182 million deal and reaching a $74 million contract extension with utility man Tommy Edman.

And, despite the fact that the Dodgers have already spent $256 million this offseason, the team is apparently nowhere close to finished. The team is reportedly still "in on" outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who became a free agent after his one-year deal with the Dodgers expired.

Regardless of what the Dodgers do in the coming weeks and months, they aren't afraid to spend. They're more than ready to go after a second consecutive World Series title next year.