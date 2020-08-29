Dodgers recall infielder Gavin Lux for second time this week

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux during a spring training game against the Angels on Feb. 26 in Glendale, Ariz. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

The Dodgers recalled top prospect Gavin Lux on Saturday, adding the 22-year-old infielder to the major league roster for the second time this week.

Reliever Mitch White was optioned in a corresponding move.

Lux, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com, didn’t make the opening day roster after reporting late to training camp and has spent most of the season at the team’s alternate training site at USC.

He made his season debut on Thursday, joining the Dodgers as the extra man for a doubleheader against the Giants. In the second game that day, he went hitless in three at-bats with two strikeouts.

Lux was kept on the Dodgers' taxi squad and traveled with the team to Texas for this weekend’s series.

Lux made his MLB debut last September and hit .240 in 23 big-league games with two home runs and nine RBIs. He also appeared in four postseason games last October, going two for nine in the National League Division Series with a home run.

A first-round draft pick in 2016, Lux hit .305 in four minor-league seasons with an .866 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.