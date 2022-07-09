Dodgers rally late to win 8th straight vs Cubs, 4-3

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts after a strike call during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts after a strike call during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) runs to first on a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) runs to first on a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, center, returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, center, returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts as he grounds out to shortstop during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts as he grounds out to shortstop during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/8

    Cubs Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki (27) reacts after a strike call during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) runs to first on a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, center, returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) reacts as he grounds out to shortstop during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG PADILLA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Zach McKinstry
    Zach McKinstry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evan Phillips
    Evan Phillips
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rowan Wick
    Rowan Wick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nico Hoerner
    Nico Hoerner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Keegan Thompson
    Keegan Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trea Turner
    Trea Turner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, just missing a grand slam, and Will Smith hit a winning single in the 10th to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cubs 4-3 Friday night for their eighth straight win against Chicago.

Los Angeles trailed 3-1 after six, but Jake Lamb homered in the seventh and Betts drove in Zach McKinstry with his fly ball to the left-field wall against David Robertson.

Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by Rowan Wick (1-4) in the 10th before Smith's single to left drove in Trea Turner.

Evan Phillips (3-3) got three outs for the win as the NL-leading Dodgers improved to 8-1 on an 11-game homestand. They also improved to 5-0 against the Cubs this season.

Los Angeles also moved to an NL-best 28-13 at home this year.

Nico Hoerner homered for Chicago, and Ian Happ made it 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth. Keegan Thompson yielded an unearned run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Hoerner's line drive in the fifth went off the top of the wall in leftl and into the seats for his fifth homer. The ball was just out of reach of Dodgers left fielder Gavin Lux.

Los Angeles got one back in the bottom of the sixth when Freeman doubled with two outs and scored when Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki dropped Smith’s fly ball.

Tyler Anderson pitched seven effective innings for the Dodgers. He was charged with three runs and five hits.

STARS IN HOLLYWOOD

Betts and Turner were named National League starters for the July 19 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. It marked the first time the Dodgers will have multiple All-Star Game starters since 1980, which was the last time the game was contested at Dodger Stadium.

In that 1980 season, the Dodgers had four All-Stars: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith.

“When you win consistently for eight, nine, 10 years, you get fans to show up and support the team and the players,” said Turner, who is in his first full season with the Dodgers. “I try to fit in, do my job as much as I can but it’s rewarding when the fans have your back.”

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras also was voted an NL starter.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal (groin) had the day off Friday after starting his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. ... RHP Daniel Norris (finger) will pitch again Sunday in his rehab assignment at Iowa after throwing a scoreless inning Thursday. ... 1B Frank Schwindel (back) went hitless in three at-bats to start his rehab assignment at Iowa on Friday.

Dodgers: RHP Brusdar Graterol (side) will not go on the injured list after coming out of Thursday’s game against the Cubs, with manager Dave Roberts saying his pitcher is “in a good spot.” … LHP Andrew Heaney had a bullpen session Friday as he continues his return from his second bout with shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-5, 5.32 ERA) will return from shoulder inflammation to make his first start in over a month.

Dodgers: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.57) will make his final home start before the All-Star break.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bohm, Wheeler spark Phillies to 2-0 win over Cardinals

    Alec Bohm hit two solo home runs, Zack Wheeler outpitched Adam Wainwright and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday night. Bohm homered 419 feet to center field to lead off the sixth inning for the Phillies’ first run. “It's really cool,” said Bohm, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and had many family members and friends at the game.

  • Astros vs. A's Highlights

    Maldonado, Bregman homer in Astros' 8-3 win over Oakland

  • Lewis Hamilton ‘incredibly disappointed’ after Austrian sprint qualifying crash

    Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell also ended up in the barriers

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.