Dodgers rally past Diamondbacks, Rangers snap skid

The Los Angeles Dodgers produced a fine comeback in MLB on Tuesday, while the Texas Rangers ended their losing run.

The Dodgers trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 before rallying for a 10-9 victory after 10 innings.

A four-run seventh inning brought the Dodgers level as Gavin Lux, Edwin Rios and Mookie Betts all had RBIs.

And they broke the game open in the 10th inning, highlighted by Lux's three-run homer as they took a 10-9 lead before holding on.

Lux finished the game three-for-five with five RBIs as the high-flying Dodgers improved to 31-12.

The Rangers ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-1.

Lance Lynn delivered a fine start for Texas, striking out six and conceding just four hits in seven innings.

Phillies' walk-off, Cardinals and Twins split doubleheader

Alec Bohm hit a walk-off single to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5. The doubleheader was split.

The St Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins also split their doubleheader. The Twins won the opening game 7-3 before the Cardinals responded with a 6-4 victory.

Wil Myers hit a grand slam in the San Diego Padres' 14-5 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies.

Mike Clevinger, traded to the Padres last month, struck out eight over five innings of work.

Reds duo struggle

Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez both went 0-for-four as the Cincinnati Reds fell to the Chicago Cubs 3-0.

Tuesday's results

Minnesota Twins 7-3 St Louis Cardinals

St Louis Cardinals 6-4 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox 5-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 5-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 8-6 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 4-2 Houston Astros

Houston Astros 5-4 Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Baltimore Orioles 11-2 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 8-0 Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers 7-1 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago Cubs 3-0 Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres 14-5 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 6-5 Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Dodgers 10-9 Arizona Diamondbacks

Reds at Cubs

Yu Darvish (7-1, 1.44 ERA) and the Cubs (25-18) face Trevor Bauer (3-3, 2.05 ERA) and the Reds (18-24) on Wednesday.