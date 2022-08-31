Dodgers quiet Timmy Trumpet for now, beat Mets 4-3

  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jake Reed reacts after the final out of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jake Reed reacts after the final out of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. The Dodgers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Musician Timmy Trumpet takes a photo with New York Mets' Edwin Diaz, left, before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Musician Timmy Trumpet takes a photo with New York Mets' Edwin Diaz, left, before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso breaks his bat after flying out to end the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Pete Alonso breaks his bat after flying out to end the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux watches his RBI single against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux watches his RBI single against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • Musician Timmy Trumpet performs on the field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Musician Timmy Trumpet performs on the field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, talks with players of the Massapequa, N.Y.'s Little League World Series team before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, talks with players of the Massapequa, N.Y.'s Little League World Series team before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
JERRY BEACH
NEW YORK (AP) — Gavin Lux and the Los Angeles Dodgers quieted Timmy Trumpet at least for now, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of NL division leaders.

The Mets lost with Trumpet, who performs Edwin Diaz’s entrance song “Narco,” at Citi Field and ready to blare away if the closer got into the game. But Diaz didn't get in and Trumpet instead played a more muted version of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on his horn in front of the Dodgers’ dugout during the seventh-inning stretch.

Minutes after the Mets lost in the first major league game the Australian-born Trumpet had attended, he tweeted that he'll be back at the ballpark Wednesday night, hoping for another chance to sound off.

Lux drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning. The hit drove in Freddie Freeman and came immediately after Joely Rodriguez (0-4) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Will Smith.

The Dodgers won despite stranding 12 runners, one shy of their season high, and leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh.

Heath Hembree, making his Dodgers debut, earned the win by stranding a pair of runners in the sixth, when he whiffed James McCann for the final out.

Jake Reed, Los Angeles’ fifth pitcher, notched the save in the ninth, when he allowed a leadoff single to Eduardo Escobar before getting Daniel Vogelbach to hit into a double play and retiring Brandon Nimmo on a comebacker.

It was the first big league save for Reed, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets in mid-July and recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Tuesday.

The Dodgers scored their first three runs on consecutive pitches in the third. Joey Gallo was plunked by Taijuan Walker with the bases loaded and Lux followed with a two-run single that drove in Mookie Betts — with his 100th run of the season — and Max Muncy.

Mark Canha hit his 100th big league homer and Starling Marte also connected for the Mets. Marte helped create a run in the first inning, when he bunted and Nimmo scored from first on pitcher Andrew Heaney’s two-base throwing error.

Francisco Lindor snapped an 0-for-20 streak with a fifth-inning single for the Mets.

Walker allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Heaney surrendered two earned runs in five innings.

GALLO’S RETURN

Gallo started at designated hitter, batted fifth and stuck out twice in three plate appearances in his first game in New York since the Dodgers acquired him from the Yankees Aug. 2.

Manager Dave Roberts said he sensed Gallo — who hit .159 with 194 strikeouts and a .660 OPS in 421 at-bats with the Yankees the last two seasons — was more comfortable in Los Angeles. Gallo, who declined to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon, entered the game hitting .205 but had three homers, seven RBIs and an .840 OPS in 44 at-bats.

“(From) talking to him, he’s much more relaxed and I think he’s playing really well for us,” Roberts said. “Every time up to bat, I feel confident he’s going to hit the ball hard somewhere. He’s having really good at-bats.”

CANHA’S MILESTONE

Canha became the 974th player to hit at least 100 homers in the majors. Fans in left field gave him a warm ovation as Canha trotted to his position in the fifth. Canha nodded and gave a pair of appreciative gestures.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back) felt good following a bullpen session Monday and will start Thursday’s series finale. It will be Kershaw’s first start since Aug. 4. … 3B Justin Turner and C Smith were out of the starting lineup after the Dodgers arrived in New York early Tuesday morning following Monday’s 10-inning win over the Marlins.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (left oblique) threw 55 pitches in a simulated game Monday and could return to the rotation this weekend.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA) is in the midst of a season-long three-start winless streak despite posting a 2.45 ERA in that span.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) has struck out 46 and walked just two in 29 1/3 innings spanning his first five starts after missing 13 months with various injuries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t