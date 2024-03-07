Dodgers provide preview of next decade as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto play together

PHOENIX — The stadium gates at Camelback Ranch opened at noon Wednesday. Fans sprinted towards the seats, some towards the gift shops, others to the concession stands, making sure they were in prime position to capture memories from the historic spring training game.

This was the first time Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto played together in the same game with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a preview of what the Dodgers will look like for the next decade.

Yamamoto is under contract for 12 years. Ohtani is signed for 10 years. Together, the celebrated duo from Japan hope to lead the Dodgers to multiple World Series championships before their careers are over.

“It’s pretty cool to see,’’ Dodgers veteran reliever Ryan Brasier said. “I didn’t even realize it was the first time. That’s a pretty cool lineup card to keep.’’

Fans shrieked and took pictures when Yamamoto took the mound, and again when Ohtani stepped to the plate. And the gifts shops were packed with $200 Ohtani jerseys, $45 Ohtani T-shirts, the Ohtani beer holders and key chains flying off the shelves.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,’’ said veteran starter James Paxton, who has spent the past 10 years pitching for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. “I’ve never seen so many fans in spring training. You’re out in the back fields, you hear a big cheer go up, and you know it’s for Ohtani or Yamamoto.

“There’s so much attention, but you’re talking about superstars who are going to be around for the next 10 years.’’

The Dodgers’ players are nearly as mesmerized as the fans with Ohtani and Yamamoto. They study and marvel at their routines, particularly Yamamoto, who throws a javelin instead of playing long toss.

“I love watching his routine,’’ Dodgers 24-year-old starter Bobby Miller said. “The way he goes about it. I might try to throw the javelin one day, too. I've seen a couple guys try to do it and it's hard to. It's so hard to throw, it’s wobbling.’’

The Dodgers already are embracing the idea they will be like a traveling rock show during the season. They are beefing up security on the road. The identity of their hotels will be kept as quiet as possible. Still, they know fans will find them.

“I remember being with the Angels (in 2013), and there’d be about 100 fans waiting for Mike Trout,’’ says Brasier. “I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like this year with Ohtani and Yamamoto together. It’s going to be crazy.

“But when you think about it, here are two of the biggest stars ever to come from Japan, and they’re both here.’’

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (center) and Shohei Ohtani are at the center of the Dodgers' plans for the next decade.

Yamamoto, making his second start of the spring, struggled with his control after an electric debut in which he threw 16 of 19 pitches for strikes. He gave up six hits and five earned runs in three innings Wednesday, walking three with just four strikeouts. He constantly was behind, and paid the price, taking little solace that his curveball improved as his 58-pitch outing progressed.

“He’s still a human being,’’ Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said. “Sometimes, you just don’t have prestige command like he always (has). Guys aren’t always going to have their 'A' stuff.

“But I think it’s good to go through a little rough patch. He usually never gets hit around. I think he’ll learn from it and move on.’’

If nothing else, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says, Yamamoto can gain valuable experience from the struggles, and pitching out of trouble with runners on base.

“I think it’s a good sign that he adjusted,’’ Roberts said. “The second inning was better than the first. The third inning better than the second inning. Also, a chance to pitch with guys on base, and pitch with stress.

“That was a good opportunity for him.’’

Ohtani, meanwhile, continued his sizzling spring. He reached base all three times he came to the plate with two hits and a walk, raising his batting average to .583 this spring with an unworldly 1.667 OPS. He announced that his rehab from his September elbow surgery is officially over. Now, he’s simply getting ready for the season.

Certainly, Freddie Freeman is taking full advantage of Ohtani’s offensive exploits, hitting a grand slam and finishing with five RBI while hitting behind Mookie Betts and Ohtani.

“It seems like the pitcher is in the stretch more the last couple of weeks because I’m hitting third with those guys in front of me,’’ Freeman said, laughing. “So far, things are going well for us.’’

This is a team that is now 10-3 after beating the Chicago White Sox, scoring at least seven runs in eight games.

Yep, life sure is different at Camelback Ranch with the Dodgers’ traveling All-Star show, featuring Ohtani and Yamamoto. The last time they were in a lineup together was a year ago when they led Team Japan to the World Baseball Classic title over the United States, culminating with Ohtani striking out Trout for the final out.

Ohtani and Yamamoto’s close friendship is now on full display at the Dodgers’ camp. Ohtani drove to watch Yamamoto’s first start against the Texas Rangers last week, and Ohtani requested to be in Wednesday’s starting lineup with Yamamoto on the mound, despite playing in Tuesday night's game.

It was Ohtani who helped recruit Yamamoto to the Dodgers in the first place, saying he would be honored to have him as a teammate.

“I think he was huge, obviously,’’ Roberts says. “When you’re talking about the Japanese players, there’s always speculation, do they want to play with each other? Which nobody ever knows. But I certainly believe when you have a person of Shohei’s caliber saying, 'We want you here. I want to be a teammate of yours,' that was a good selling point for Yamamoto.’’

Now, here they are together.

“It's been great,’’ Roberts says. “I think that obviously Shohei coming over here six years ago, and not having anyone kind of help support him as a fellow countryman was different, and difficult at times. But for Yoshinobu to come here and have a former teammate, a fellow countryman come over here and kind of show him the ropes and support him ... I think is great.’’

Having someone to relate to and hang with, who speaks the same language and shares the same culture, could bring out the best in both of them.

“I think it’s enormous,’’ Roberts said. “I really believe comfort leads to performance and confidence. So, to have someone that speaks your language, it just makes things more comfortable and more familiar. I do believe that’s going to help Shohei more, I really do, and not just Yoshinobu.’’

Who knows, maybe it helps the entire Dodgers’ team, too? The more attention on Ohtani and Yamamoto, the less on the rest of their star-studded roster. The huge Japanese contingent of reporters aren’t breathlessly following every move of the other players.

“It’s certainly much different than we’ve ever seen,” Roberts told reporters Tuesday. “I think you’ve brought in, to be quite honest, an entire country, essentially another continent. You’ve brought in two superstars from Japan.

“So, with the media, I mean, it’s two to three times what we’ve ever had. I think it’s just great for our game.’’

Yes, and particularly for a certain Southern California team that plans to have two of the greatest players to ever come from Japan playing for them for the next decade.

“Pretty special time,’’ Paxton said, “to be a Dodger.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto play first game together for Dodgers