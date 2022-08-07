Dodgers preview their anticipated October prowess in comeback vs. Padres

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Clevinger
    Mike Clevinger
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts.
Max Muncy, center, is congratulated by Mookie Betts, left, and Will Smith after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The first time through the top of the Dodgers’ order on Saturday night, San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger made only one bad pitch, hanging a slider that Will Smith hit for a home run.

The second time, Clevinger survived one tenuous inning, limiting the Dodgers to one run again despite facing a two-on, one-out jam in the third.

By the time the Dodgers’ order turned over for a third time, the Padres had given Clevinger a one-run lead.

And though two more men had reached base in the fifth, the crafty right-hander was a strike away from getting out of the inning unscathed.

Instead — in a moment that captured why the Dodgers could be difficult for anyone, the Padres included, to knock out come October — Clevinger was punished for one last mistake.

He threw a slider to Max Muncy that was left right down the middle.

The Dodgers third baseman launched it to the Padres right-field bullpen.

The three-run home run propelled the Dodgers to an 8-3 win, clinching their third-straight series win over the Padres this year and giving them a chance to sweep their division rivals Sunday evening on national television.

“Tonight was a clinic,” manager Dave Roberts said. “A team offensive clinic.”

And it came in a game with the same fraught tension reminiscent of fall postseason nights.

Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney stranded a leadoff double in the first, pitched three scoreless innings to help the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead, but then gave up three unearned runs following a Gavin Lux error in the fourth.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith hits a solo home run off San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, hits a solo home run off San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger in the second inning Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Working with a limited pitch count again after two shoulder injuries earlier this season, Heaney was pulled with two outs in the fifth, handing the ball to reliever Chris Martin as the Padres’ three-hole hitter, Manny Machado, came to the plate for the third time.

Martin retired Machado to end the inning, stranding an inherited runner to lower Heaney’s ERA on the season to 0.64.

Working with a limited pitch count again after two shoulder injuries earlier this season, Heaney was pulled with two outs in the fifth, handing the ball to reliever Chris Martin to face Manny Machado his third time up.

“Hopefully, we can kind of keep him there or extend him a little more [moving forward],” Roberts said of Heaney, whose ERA is now 0.64 in seven starts this season. “But every time he goes out, he gives us a chance to win the ballgame.”

In the next half-inning, Clevinger was given a longer leash by Padres manager Bob Melvin.

It backfired in spectacular fashion.

Mookie Betts led the inning off with a single, one of his three hits on the night. With two outs, Smith was plunked with a changeup, putting two aboard as Muncy came to the plate.

Entering Saturday, Muncy had been showing some faint signs of life at the plate after a disastrous first half of the season. He’d collected a hit in eight of his previous 10 games. He’d started making hard contact again, too, after battling a lingering elbow injury and an inconsistent swing earlier in the season.

In his third meeting with Clevinger, Muncy took a first-pitch ball, disagreed with a called first strike, then fanned on a sinker to fall behind 1-and-2.

He had to duck out of the way of the next pitch, a wild two-seamer that buzzed by his head.

But when he dug back in, Clevinger offered up something far more enticing: A flat slider that stayed over the middle of the plate.

Muncy clobbered it with the explosive swing that helped him hit 35 or more home runs three times the last four seasons.

And as the ball sailed over the right field fence, he pointed a finger in the air rounding first base.

“It’s definitely a little relief,” said Muncy, who is batting .170 with a .642 OPS. “This is a really hard game, to not focus on results. But when you’re at a spot where I’m at, you kind of need to see a couple results here or there.”

The Dodgers pulled away from there, getting a scoreless performance from the bullpen and three insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings, including a third RBI from Smith on a sacrifice fly.

“It was exactly how you’d script it,” Roberts said. “We just kind of waited them out.”

Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta delivers during the ninth inning Saturday.
Dodgers relief pitcher Reyes Moronta delivers during the ninth inning Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Dodgers (74-33) picked up their seventh straight victory, extending their division lead to 141/2 games.

And they followed up a dominant performance in Friday’s series opener with a different variety on Saturday — executing the kind of clinical mid-game rally that come the end of this season will make them tough for anyone to beat.

“It was exactly how you’d script it,” Roberts said. “We just kind of waited them out.

"It kinda seems like our lineup has been forgotten about with a lot of this stuff that has been happening. It’s been kinda nice to go out there and prove again that we’re one of the best lineups in baseball, and there’s no question about that.”

Clayton Kershaw update

Roberts said Clayton Kershaw (back pain) got an epidural shot after going on the injured list Friday. There is no timetable for Kershaw to pick up a baseball, but Roberts reiterated the team believes his absence is “going to be shorter than longer term.”

As for the less-than-ideal timing of Kershaw’s injury, which came two days after the Dodgers’ quiet trade deadline?

“That’s baseball,” Roberts said. “I think that if we knew Clayton was gonna go down, then we might have done something different. I don’t know … But you still can’t prepare for what might or might not happen."

Short hops

Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol faced hitters on Saturday. Roberts said Graterol could be back in action within 10 days, while Treinen remains on track for an early September return.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co