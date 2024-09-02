Dodgers play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-55, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-60, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (10-6, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -141, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 39-30 record at home and a 77-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 55-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 82-55 overall and 37-31 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams play Monday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shohei Ohtani has 30 doubles, six triples and 44 home runs for the Dodgers. Miguel Rojas is 12-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press