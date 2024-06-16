Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto exits start vs. Royals with triceps tightness

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited Saturday's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals after two innings due to triceps tightness.

Yamamoto met with the Dodgers trainer in the clubhouse and was removed from the game after throwing 28 pitches over two scoreless innings. Yamamoto's fastball velocity was in the 93-96 mph range, slightly off his season average during his two innings.

Yamamoto gave up one hit and a walk with one strikeout. Right-hander Michael Grove took over for Yamamoto with the game scoreless.

Yamamoto, 25, was pitching on an extra two days of rest. He is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA, including this start, his 14th of the season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto left tonight's Dodgers game with right triceps tendinitis pic.twitter.com/oyNaN3Qeuj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2024

He is in his first year with the Dodgers after signing a 12-year, $325 million contract late in 2023. He played eight seasons in Japan previously.

