Dodgers star Mookie Betts out indefinitely with cracked rib after collision with Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Mookie Betts for a while.

The former MVP is headed to the injured list with a cracked rib sustained in a collision with outfielder Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Saturday's game.

Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts has a cracked rib. He will go on the injured list. His return is TBD. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 19, 2022

It took three days from the collision to the injured list move. Betts remained in the game after the first-inning run-in with Bellinger, then was scratched from the lineup on Friday after an off day Thursday with what the Dodgers said was a contusion. He was put back in the lineup Saturday, then scratched again before the game after an MRI revealed the fracture.

Here's the fateful collision, which was incidentally ruled a hit then an error, a not insignificant decision as Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson proceeded to take a no-hitter into the ninth inning. Betts ran full-speed into Bellinger and landed hard while dropping the ball, but still managed to recover and throw out Los Angeles Angels batter Taylor Ward at second base.

Seems like it might be relevant to post the controversial ruling. pic.twitter.com/x5AKA1cEMs — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 16, 2022

Missing Betts for an unknown amount of time is obviously a massive loss for the Dodgers, who beat the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday to improve their record to an NL West-best 40-24.

Betts is currently hitting .273/.349/.535 with a team-high 17 home runs, an NL-best 53 runs, six stolen bases and his usual Gold Glove defense in right field. The five-time All-Star also battled back and shoulder issues last season, which restricted him to only 122 games played.