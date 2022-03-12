Dodgers' Max Muncy trying to make up for lost time rehabbing elbow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Harris
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Max Muncy, right, talks to manager Dave Roberts, center, and pitcher Clayton Kershaw during during a baseball workout in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. As Muncy and Kershaw will not be available to play, the Dodgers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild card playoff game on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy talks to manager Dave Roberts, center, and pitcher Clayton Kershaw during a workout Oct. 5, 2021, while sidelined by an injured left elbow. (Associated Press)

Max Muncy got tired of waiting around this offseason.

The Dodgers infielder first had to watch his team’s postseason from afar last year after he tore a ligament in his left elbow late in the season during a collision at first base.

Then he had to be patient while his elbow healed, spending several weeks in an immobilizing brace and several more trying to break up the scar tissue that built up.

Although he started swinging a bat in January, the waiting continued over the last three months because of Major League Baseball’s lockout, a work stoppage that prevented Muncy from communicating with team trainers or reporting to spring training on time.

“I’m ready for baseball,” he said. “I’m tired of sitting around.”

Muncy finally got the chance to take another step in recovery Saturday, going through on-field batting practice and defensive drills for the first time this offseason at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch complex.

Muncy acknowledged that his elbow still doesn’t feel back to normal, but added that it was continuing to get better, agreeing with the estimate manager Dave Roberts gave Friday that the 31-year-old is currently around 85%.

“We’re able to get through some swings, able to get closer to normal,” he said. “Definitely not there, but it’s one of those injuries that may not be back to normal until next year. Who knows. But we’re feeling good right now.”

Roberts and Muncy have previously said they expect him to be ready for opening day, and Muncy added on Saturday that the extra time he’ll get before the delayed start to the season should help.

However, that might be the only silver lining of the work stoppage for Muncy, who also voiced frustration at what he called an “unnecessary” lockout that created extra complications for injured players like him.

“I couldn’t work with our guys, work with our trainers,” Muncy said. “They knew exactly what I needed and I couldn’t talk to them. That was a little frustrating. I still got good treatment, but it’s one of those things where you benefit from working with guys who know you and know how you work and everything like that.”

Since the lockout ended Thursday, Muncy has been trying to make up for the lost time. He said he spent much of his drive to spring training on the phone with Roberts, members of the training and coaching staff, and others in the organization, updating them on his status and mapping out his plan for camp.

“In a normal offseason, [those conversations] are happening over the course of three, four months,” Muncy said. “[This year] was different. It was all happening at once.”

It made Saturday’s workout a welcome reprieve. Muncy took several rounds of swings at the plate, spent about 15 minutes fielding grounders and afterward endorsed the team’s pursuit of free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman — whose potential addition would likely force Muncy to play elsewhere in the infield or as the designated hitter.

“He’s one of the best hitters in baseball, and there’s really no argument to that,” Muncy said. “Any team would be happy to have him, especially us. He would fit into this lineup really well. We’d be extremely dangerous with him. That’s for sure.”

First though, Muncy is trying to make sure he’ll be ready to rejoin the Dodgers too. He spent enough time waiting around this winter. He’s been eager for a new season to get underway.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.