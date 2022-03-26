Dodgers manager Roberts gets 3-year extension through 2025

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JACK THOMPSON
·3 min read
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Freddie Freeman
    Freddie Freeman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dave Roberts figured his contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers would happen sooner or later. A few other things just got in the way.

No matter.

“What it means to put this uniform on every day, and really respecting the Dodger tradition and the people who came before me,” the manager said Friday after agreeing to a three-year extension that takes him through the 2025 season.

Roberts’ contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Roberts, who took over for Don Mattingly beginning with the 2016 season, has won 62% of his games (542-329), the best record in baseball over the last six seasons.

In that span, the Dodgers have won five National League West titles, three NL pennants and the 2020 World Series.

Last season, Los Angeles was 106-56, matching the best full-length season of 2019, but finished one game behind San Francisco for the division title. The Dodgers then beat the Giants in five games in the division series before losing to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series.

Part of the reason for the delay in the announcement of Roberts’ extension was because after the 99-day Major League Baseball lockout ended, the Dodgers were negotiating with free agent Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers earlier this month.

“We didn’t start talking about this until right before the lockout,” Roberts said. “I think we just kind of had little kind of, we’re going to try to figure something out and then after the lockout, and then we kind of got, I don’t want to say sidetracked."

“I knew it was going to get done, I was hopeful. it wasn’t a priority for me individually. I think that us as an organization to focus on the players, and then obviously with what happened with Freddie, and things took precedent, which I completely understood and agreed with. But to get it done before the season, I think, it’s exciting for me and my family," he said.

The 49-year-old Roberts admitted that with the pressure of managing a team with high expectations, he sometimes thought about what it would be like elsewhere.

“I did think about it at times. And I say that, not because I didn’t appreciate the job. I just felt that, at times, for me to do right by the Dodgers and the players, they have to have all of me. And in a world where there’s so much gray, I asked the players to be either in or out."

“At different times, it’s like, ‘How long do I want to do this for?’ I think it’s a fair thought that anyone should have," he said.

But in the end, Los Angeles was the only place Roberts wanted to be.

“I love this organization so much,” he said. “And I think that I’m very embedded with the fan base, the players, and I just feel that I can help impact lives by doing this job. And I think you guys have seen me more vocal kind of outside the baseball lane the last couple years. I take a lot of pride in that, and not being lost that I’m a baseball manager and not a political voice or a social voice," he said.

The pressure seems not to be a factor now, as Roberts said Thursday that the Dodgers will win the World Series this season.

“You know, it’s something that I just believe,” he said Friday.

“In 2020, I felt that our guys had the combination of urgency, the talent in the room, the undeniable focus to win a championship. And I’m seeing a semblance of that this year. It’s certainly easy for me to say that when you have a room of talented players like we do have. I just am not afraid to put my thoughts out to the public," he said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rahm, Morikawa lead the group of 16 into Match Play weekend

    Jon Rahm lost his match and still made it to the weekend. Scottie Scheffler needed only 14 holes to win his match against Matt Fitzpatrick, and then six more to beat him in a playoff. The third full day of endless action in the Dell Technologies Match Play finally ended Friday when Collin Morikawa drove the green on a par 4, this one not nearly dramatic as his shot that won the PGA Championship but still effective in getting him through group play.

  • Blue Jays trade Grichuk and $9.7M to Rockies for Tapia

    The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and just over $9.7 million to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto. The 29-year-old Grichuk hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs in 149 games last season. The cash will offset a little more than half the $18.7 million Grichuk is owed over the final two seasons of his $52 million, five-year contract.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)?

    The big shareholder groups in Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NYSE:NOC ) have power over the company. Large companies...

  • Jason Williams: Michael Jordan would be an All-Star in today’s NBA but not the Michael Jordan he was back then

    Jason Williams: "Anybody in the NBA is going to beat anybody one on one, let alone Michael Jordan. I think he'd be great, be an All-Star for sure, but not the Michael Jordan that he was back then if that's fair to say." Source: Peter Dewey @ ...

  • Fort Providence, N.W.T., minor hockey team make finals of national 'Good Deeds' competition

    Fort Providence's minor hockey team has put the N.W.T. community on the hockey map as it was named one of 12 regional finalists in the national "Good Deeds" competition organized by a major automotive company. The Ice Ducks won $2,000, which they donated to the local Meals on Wheels program, and a spot in the finals for Chevrolet's Good Deeds Cup. The competition rewards local hockey teams that get more people from all backgrounds and abilities into hockey. "We were in shock," said coach and tea

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for

  • Dahlin scores in OT, Sabres hand slumping Canucks third straight loss

    VANCOUVER — After a disappointing homestand, the Vancouver Canucks are once again searching for answers — and hoping to find them before their faint playoff hopes are extinguished completely. The Canucks (30-26-8) lost their third in a row Sunday when they dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the visiting Buffalo Sabres. “This time of the year things get way harder and you can’t expect to play an easy game at this time of the year and wait for chances on the perimeter or wait for power plays or wh

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Senators, Golden Knights among losers after NHL trade deadline

    The Senators continued to mismanage assets while the Golden Knights failed to dig themselves out of their hole at the trade deadline.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

  • Wild land Fleury, Rangers add 3 players at trade deadline

    The Minnesota Wild landed the biggest name at the NHL trade deadline by acquiring goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday. The New York Rangers made the biggest splash in upgrading an already deep lineup. Poised to make their first appearance in a 16-team playoff format since 2017, the Rangers bulked up their blueline by adding Justin Braun from Philadelphia, and shored up secondary forward needs by acquiring Tyler Motte from Vancouver and Andrew Copp from Winnipeg. They join a balanced lineup which

  • Vrana scores twice, leads Red Wings to 6-3 win over Flyers

    DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings won for the second time in nine games, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond supplied his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detro

  • Oilers making goaltending gamble for third straight playoffs

    Oilers General Manager Ken Holland resisted calls to acquire goaltending support at the NHL trade deadline and the Oilers now face another postseason riding a net-minding tandem that came up short in the last two campaigns.&nbsp;

  • Rakell debuts, Guentzel scores twice as Pens drill Columbus

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell spent a decade chasing a Stanley Cup in Anaheim. It took him less than 24 hours to jump at the chance to win one in Pittsburgh. The veteran forward didn't record a point during his debut with the Penguins in a 5-1 win over Columbus on Tuesday night. It hardly mattered. After watching Jake Guentzel score twice, Evgeni Malkin pump in his 12th goal of the season and Sidney Crosby rack up three assists, Rakell is all in. “I think growing up those guys (Crosby and Mal

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Concordia favoured as U Sports women's hockey championship returns after 2-year pandemic absence

    With some hockey legends behind the bench, Canada's eight best university hockey teams make their way to the University of Prince Edward Island in search of the Golden Path Trophy and the U Sports women's hockey championship. In addition to UPEI, the tournament will feature New Brunswick (UNB), McGill, Concordia, Brock, Nipissing, Saskatchewan and British Columbia (UBC). Each team, other than the host, reached the final of its respective conference. Teams are seeded based on regular-season perfo

  • Power-play goals propel Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Lightning

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas and Tony DeAngelo scored on Carolina’s slumping power play, and the Hurricanes stopped a four-game slide by topping the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night. Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for just his second win this month. Nick Paul scored in his first Tampa Bay game and Alex Killorn closed the gap with 59.3 seconds remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots, but the Lightning lo

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.