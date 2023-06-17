Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on team's Pride Night: 'We welcome anyone'

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he welcomes anyone coming into Dodger Stadium to support his squad ahead of the team's Pride Night celebration Friday.

Controversy has surrounded the franchise as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will receive the Community Hero Award ahead of Friday's game against the rival San Francisco Giants. The decision received backlash from conservative and religious leaders, but after pushback from the LGBTQ community, the Sisters were re-invited five days later.

The decision to honor the Sisters has been met with criticism since the invitation, including longtime pitcher Clayton Kershaw disagreeing with the group's honor.

'We welcome anyone'

Roberts did not address the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ahead of Friday's game, but wished those celebrating a "happy Pride month."

"As the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a baseball team, I welcome, we welcome, anyone that comes through these gates to support our ball club," Roberts told reporters, adding he was raised to love and respect everyone.

"We're not always going to agree on everyone's decisions in life. And that's the way the world works. And that's OK. I do think that we should still all be able to coexist," he said.

The Dodgers are wearing Pride hats, with the LGBTQ flag within the Dodgers' logo, something Roberts said "we choose to wear."

How have the Dodgers responded to Pride Night controversy?

Roberts said his team has been "very aware" of the controversy surrounding the night, but commended their focus on playing the game without any distractions. He said there have been conversations about the honor, but he hasn't been part of them.

"They're all individuals and they have their thoughts and beliefs and I welcome that. I think it's great," Roberts said. "I think it's just important that everyone is educated and has conversations."

