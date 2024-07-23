Dodgers' lefty Paxton designated for assignment as Ryan makes debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers made a surprising change to their evolving rotation Monday.

Veteran James Paxton of Richmond, B.C., was designated for assignment to make room for River Ryan on the 40-man roster. Ryan made his major league debut Monday night against the San Francisco Giants, becoming the 14th pitcher to start for the Dodgers this season.

Paxton was tied with Gavin Stone and Tyler Glasnow for most starts on the team with 18. The veteran left-hander was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA.

The 35-year-old Paxton signed a US$7 million, one-year contract during the off-season. He allowed two runs over five innings in Sunday's 9-6 victory against the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said with the return of Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw from injuries this week along with some young arms the Dodgers want to look at, it was tough finding a fit for Paxton the rest of the way.

“It was a difficult decision. He handled it like a pro,” Roberts said. “We feel good about the starting staff going forward.”

Glasnow, who went on the injured list July 9 due to back tightness, will be activated and start on Wednesday. Kershaw is scheduled to make his first start of the season Thursday in the series finale after working his way back from off-season shoulder surgery.

Even with the returns of Glasnow and Kershaw, the Dodgers are still missing Walker Buehler (right hip inflammation) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (right rotator cuff).

Buehler will throw a bullpen Tuesday before making a couple of minor league rehab starts. Yamamoto isn't expected back until possibly late August.

Justin Wrobleski and Landon Knack are two of the younger pitchers the Dodgers want to see more. Knack will start Tuesday night.

With the July 30 deadline looming, the Dodgers are likely to find a trade partner for Paxton. Los Angeles has seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he would have the right to decline in favour of free agency.

Roberts' bigger concern might be with the bullpen. Roberts indicated he is likely to go with a closer-by-committee approach due to Evan Phillips' recent struggles.

Phillips has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in his last eight appearances and has an 11.05 ERA since June 30. He gave up three runs in one-third of an inning on Sunday against Boston.

“For me, the command is just a little bit off. Over the past couple weeks, he was one pitch away from having a good outing,” Roberts said about Phillips. “We need him to be good, and it’s our job to get him back to being who he is.”

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press