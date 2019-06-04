Dodgers’ Julio Urias won’t be charged from domestic violence arrest

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will not face charges related to his arrest for domestic violence in May as long as he participates in a 52-week domestic counseling program and commits no acts of violence for the next year, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office announced Monday.

The alleged incident occurred May 13 when witnesses said Urias shoved a woman later identified as his girlfriend. It was reportedly caught on tape at a mall in Los Angeles, but MLB was unable to obtain a copy of the footage because officials declined to release it, according to ESPN.

Police were called after the incident, but both Urias and the woman allegedly said no physical altercation took place. However, witnesses told TMZ that Urias pushed the woman.

Urias was arrested and taken to a nearby police station, where he was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery and later released on a $20,000 bond. He is set to appear in court June 4.

The Dodgers released a statement at the time of the arrest acknowledging the team was aware of the incident and gathering facts, while manager Dave Roberts skirted around the issue.

Urias was reinstated by the league May 21 after he was placed on seven-day administrative leave after his arrest.

Several players have been suspended for such incidents including Astros reliever Roberto Osuna, who was with the Blue Jays at the time, and Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, who was recently reinstated.

MLB has declined to give suspensions to Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and Twins infielder Miguel Sano following investigations into their alleged incidents.

Urias, 22, was once MLB's top left-handed pitching prospect and made his debut with the Dodgers at 19 years old.

He has appeared in 12 games (four starts) this season and is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA (14 ER/33 1/3 IP) with 36 strikeouts.

He recorded his first career save May 6 against the Braves and is 2 for 2 in save chances. In his four-year MLB career, he is a combined 8-6 with a 3.73 ERA (57 ER/137.2 IP) in 38 games (24 starts).