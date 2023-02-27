Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux injures leg while running bases, carted off field

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux had an injury scare on Monday in the team's spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium in Arizona.

In the sixth inning with the Dodgers up 2-1, Lux was on second base after hitting a single and Steven Duggar was walked. The next batter up, Luke Williams, hit a dribbler, so Lux ran from second toward third base. Padres third baseman Jantzen Witte threw the ball to second base and Lux swerved to his left to avoid being hit. He landed awkwardly and fell to the ground before rolling into third base while clutching his knee.

Lux had to be carted off. and Jorbit Vivas took his place on the bag.

Gavin Lux has been carted off the field after sustaining an injury running into third base. pic.twitter.com/Glh5Z7jFEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 27, 2023

Gavin Lux carted off following an injury. Not what the Dodgers want. pic.twitter.com/FXOJCTMEer — David Brown: (Parity) 9600 Baud Rate (@AnswerDave) February 27, 2023

This incident comes a day after Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas left the game against the Chicago Cubs with a foot cramp.

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted by the team in 2016. He made his debut in September of 2019 and was a part of the 2020 World Series team.

