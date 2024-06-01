Dodgers host Colorado Rockies, look to end home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (21-35, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies looking to end their three-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 19-12 at home and 36-23 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Colorado is 21-35 overall and 8-21 in road games. The Rockies have gone 6-10 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 14 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 9-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 17-for-46 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press