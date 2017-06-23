Dodgers hit 3 more HRs, complete 4-game sweep of Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers used the long ball again to power past the New York Mets 6-3 on Thursday night and complete a four-game sweep.

Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who had a club-record 15 in the series. It is also the most the Mets have allowed in a four-game series.

After Pederson's homer off Paul Sewald (0-2), Los Angeles scored twice more in the inning on bases-loaded walks by Jerry Blevins - including one to reliever Pedro Baez (1-0) in just his third career plate appearance.

The Dodgers have won seven consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenley Jansen pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and got the final four outs for his 16th save.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d'Arnaud homered for the Mets, who have lost seven of their last eight and are a season-worst 10 games under .500 at 31-41.

Mets starter Steven Matz held the Dodgers without a hit until Turner's solo homer with two outs in the third. Cody Bellinger followed with a ground-rule double and Hernandez hit a two-run homer. They were the only hits Matz allowed in six innings. In his third start of the season, Matz allowed three runs, struck out eight and walked five.

New York tied it at 3 on Travis d'Arnaud's solo home run in the fourth and Lucas Duda's RBI double off the centerfield wall in the sixth.

Hernandez had saved another run for the Dodgers in the second, calling off left fielder Franklin Gutierrez from center to catch Jose Reyes' flyball and then firing to the plate to catch a tagging Duda.

Hyun-Jin Ryu went five innings for the Dodgers, surrendering two runs - including Granderson's homer to lead off the game - and five hits.

BALL PITCH

Guard Lorenzo Ball, taken out of UCLA as the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, is scheduled to throw out the first pitch Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

POLITICAL DEAL

Jamie McCourt, who along with her then-husband Frank were forced by Major League Baseball to sell the team after it faced bankruptcy, has been nominated as the ambassador to Belgium by President Donald Trump.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb sprain) is expected to be activated Friday in San Francisco. Reyes has been New York's primary shortstop since Cabrera's injury, but is expected to return to third base.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (sore shoulder) remains out of action at the team's training facility in Phoenix. Urias is expected to return to Los Angeles during the weekend for further evaluation as the Dodgers attempt to gauge the seriousness of his injury. ''It's still kind of fuzzy,'' manager Dave Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (1-1) is scheduled to make his third start of the season Friday when the Mets open a three-game series in San Francisco. Lugo missed the start of the season with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (7-0) will take his perfect record into the three-game series opener at home against the division-rival Rockies. Wood started the season in the bullpen, but has gone 6-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 10 starts.