Dodgers flex muscles, complete sweep of the Angels behind a four-homer barrage

The Dodgers completed a three-game Freeway Series sweep of the Angels on Sunday, riding home runs from Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Matt Beaty and debuting rookie Keibert Ruiz to an 8-3 win at Angel Stadium.

It was the first time in the history of the regular-season interleague matchup that the Dodgers (16-7) swept a three-game series in Anaheim and extended their season-best winning streak to five games. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League.

The Angels (7-15) struck first on a bloop RBI single by Max Stassi in the second before Ruiz leveled the score a half-inning later. In his first MLB at-bat, the 22-year-old catcher hammered a fastball into the right-field seats, becoming the seventh player in Dodgers franchise history to homer in his first career at-bat.

Three batters later, Max Muncy launched a two-run shot to deep right center to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

With one on and one out in the fourth, the Angels pulled starter Julio Teheran (3⅓ innings, four runs, six hits, three strikeouts) and summoned Matt Andriese from the bullpen. The right-hander ran into immediate trouble.

A single by Beaty and RBI single from Mookie Betts made it 4-1. Then Seagerhooked a screaming line drive inside the right-field foul pole for a three-run blast that doubled the Dodgers’ lead.

The Dodgers had a chance to go in front much earlier. With two outs in the second, Edwin Ríos grabbed at his left hamstring after sliding into second with a double. Manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out to check on Ríos but allowed him to remain in the game.

The decision backfired in the next at-bat. Beaty roped a line drive into the right-center field gap, and Ríos jogged gingerly around third as the ball was retrieved by right fielder Jo Adell. There was no play at the plate, but Adell fired the ball to second base to beat Beaty, who was going for a double. Beaty was tagged out and Ríos still hadn’t touched the plate, meaning the run didn't score. Ríos immediately exited the game with left hamstring tightness.

The miscue proved inconsequential, however, as Angels failed to mount a serious comeback bid.

Anthony Rendon homered to lead off the fourth and the Angels had runners on second and third with two outs later in the inning, but Dodgers starter Dustin May induced an inning-ending groundout from Luis Rengifo.

May was pulled an inning later, exiting after allowing two runs and seven hits over 4 ⅓ innings. With a runner at first and one out, Mike Trout and Rendon were the next two batters up, but hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol retired them both.

Solo shots from Beaty and Brian Goodwin in the sixth capped the scoring.





