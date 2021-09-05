Dodgers to face Giants on the road

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-50, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (86-50, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.05 ERA, .90 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +130, Dodgers -150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will square off on Sunday.

The Giants are 44-23 on their home turf. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.5.

The Dodgers have gone 40-27 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-1. Julio Urias secured his 16th victory and Corey Seager went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jay Jackson took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .506.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 53 extra base hits and 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .201 batting average, 2.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Tommy La Stella: (side), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Luke Raley: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), David Price: (arm), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press