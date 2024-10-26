What is the Dodgers dance they perform after hits?
If you've been watching the Los Angeles Dodgers run through the postseason to the 2024 World Series, you may have noticed a recurring dance every time the team records a base hit.
The dance, an iconic shimmy of sorts, is nothing new for the team. Los Angeles has been doing it after hits since at least last season, and in a TikTok posted by the official team account in August, shortstop Miguel Rojas explained the choreography behind the dance.
For singles, players do a hip lock while putting their own spin on it. This started as a result of the team's strength coaches having the players do daily hip locks. For doubles, players recreate first baseman Freddie Freeman's signature shimmy celebration with a hip lock at the end, again putting their own spin on it.
When a Dodgers player hits a home run and the team dugout is on the third-base line, they do a modified version of Freeman's shimmy dance, as Rojas explains.
As Rojas points out in the video, the home run celebration in particular gets a lot of usage by Shohei Ohtani, who has 54 home runs on the 2024 season.
