What is the Dodgers dance they perform after hits?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a triple in the first inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

If you've been watching the Los Angeles Dodgers run through the postseason to the 2024 World Series, you may have noticed a recurring dance every time the team records a base hit.

The dance, an iconic shimmy of sorts, is nothing new for the team. Los Angeles has been doing it after hits since at least last season, and in a TikTok posted by the official team account in August, shortstop Miguel Rojas explained the choreography behind the dance.

For singles, players do a hip lock while putting their own spin on it. This started as a result of the team's strength coaches having the players do daily hip locks. For doubles, players recreate first baseman Freddie Freeman's signature shimmy celebration with a hip lock at the end, again putting their own spin on it.

When a Dodgers player hits a home run and the team dugout is on the third-base line, they do a modified version of Freeman's shimmy dance, as Rojas explains.

As Rojas points out in the video, the home run celebration in particular gets a lot of usage by Shohei Ohtani, who has 54 home runs on the 2024 season.

