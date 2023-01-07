Dodgers cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer after MLB reinstatement, 194-game suspension

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Trevor Bauer for assignment Friday, ending a two-season partnership with the pitcher who was recently reinstated after a 194-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

An independent arbitrator reinstated Bauer on Dec. 22 and the Dodgers had two weeks to decide whether they would put the player back on their roster. The team must now trade or release him.

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case – one by commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator – concluded that Mr. Bauer's actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport of this policy," the Dodgers said in a statement on Friday.

"Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

Opinion: Trevor Bauer won't be missed if he's pitched his last MLB game

Bauer's 2023 salary is $35.3 million but he won't be paid for the first 50 games of the season as part of the arbitrator's ruling – meaning the Dodgers are still on the hook for the entirety of his $22.5 million salary.

The 2020 National League Cy Young winner, Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the then-defending champion Dodgers in January 2021.

Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers in Jan. 2021.
Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers in Jan. 2021.

Bauer made 17 starts for his new team but was placed on administrative leave July 2 after an acquaintance accused him of sexual assault in June 2021; Bauer and his legal team argued that their two encounters were “wholly consensual.”

He remained on administrative leave through the end of the season and the league suspended him 324 games in April 2022 – the entirety of the 2022 and '23 seasons.

In a statement Friday, Bauer claimed the Dodgers told him a day earlier that the team wanted him to return and pitch for them.

"While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision," Bauer said in his statement.

"Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.

"While I am disappointed by the organization’s decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I’ve received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere.

If Bauer is released, another team can sign him for the league minimum of $720,000,

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trevor Bauer DFA'd by LA Dodgers after domestic violence suspension

Latest Stories

  • Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal

    The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The addition of the 38-year-old Turner comes on the heels of Boston agreeing to an 11-year contract worth $331 million with Rafael Devers to stay with the Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

  • Blue Jays claim righty Junior Fernández off waivers from Yankees

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Junior Fernández off waivers from the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old Fernández had a 2.41 earned-run average last season over 13 games with the St. Louis Cardinals and three with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The six-foot-three, 215-pound pitcher from Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in November. He was signed as an international free agent by St. Louis in 2014 and made his Major League

  • Blue Jays sign Drew Hutchison, four others to minor-league deals

    A familiar face in pitcher Drew Hutchison is rejoining the Blue Jays organization. Will he be a factor at the big-league level this season?

  • Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee TItans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • How should Blue Jays use Nate Pearson in 2023?

    If he can remain healthy, Nate Pearson will give the Blue Jays a multitude of options in 2023.

  • Where might Trevor Bauer sign next? These teams might have interest

    Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.

  • Trevor Bauer won't be missed if he's pitched his last MLB game | Opinion

    Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday after serving a 194-game suspension.

  • Clippers need to start seeing prime Kawhi Leonard soon, or their best-laid plans could crumble

    In a league where every team jousting for pole position features a game-breaker who can bend the proceedings to his will, the Clippers need Leonard to be theirs.

  • Dodgers' decision to release Trevor Bauer is the right thing, but it's not a good thing

    In releasing Trevor Bauer, the Dodgers did the decent thing while making a baseball business decision, which is the only kind they can make.

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • How Ujiri, Webster could be approaching the week's ahead of trade deadline

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss what Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster are considering ahead of the trade deadline. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul