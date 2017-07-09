Dodgers beat Royals 5-4 for 60th win before All-Star break

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Dodgers (60-29) reached the 60-win mark before the All-Star break for the first time since 1974. They are just the third team in franchise history to do so since 1933, joining the 1973 and '74 squads that had 63 wins each.

Royals reliever Scott Alexander (1-3) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Chase Utley, Corey Seager and Justin Turner leading off the inning. He was replaced by Kelvin Herrera.

With the infield drawn in, fans chanted ''Cody! Cody!'' as Bellinger worked a full count before walking to force in Utley.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in the second for the Dodgers, who blew a 3-0 lead before tying the game 4-all on Bellinger's 25th homer in the eighth.

Ross Stripling (1-3) got the win with one strikeout on 14 pitches in the 10th.

Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the eighth off Pedro Baez, giving Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

In the fifth, Whit Merrifield of the Royals doubled with two outs. He took second on Brandon McCarthy's wild pitch and scored on a passed ball by Yasmani Grandal, who left in the top of the seventh because of a left hand contusion.

Dodgers starter McCarthy allowed two runs - one earned - and six hits, struck out one and walked two in his first start since June 25. He was reinstated from the DL earlier in the day after being sidelined with right knee tendinitis.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one.

The Royals closed to 3-2 with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Perez's RBI single capped a stretch in the fourth when McCarthy allowed three consecutive singles and a walk.

Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain was ejected in the seventh for arguing a called third strike with the bases loaded and the game tied 3-all.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP reliever Chris Hatcher will play in two or three rehab games before he comes off the DL, where he's been since June 23 with thoracic inflammation in his right shoulder. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, on the DL with a left foot contusion since Tuesday, will return at some point after the All-Star break and won't need a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (5-4, 3.51 ERA) makes his second start in the majors since May 28 at Cleveland after missing five weeks with a strained right oblique. He's allowed four home runs in 74 1/3 innings. He's unbeaten in his last seven interleague outings since his last loss on Aug. 20, 2014, at Colorado.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (13-2, 2.19) flirted with a no-hitter on Tuesday against Arizona, giving up two hits in seven innings and striking out 12. He is 7-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 10 home starts this season. Kershaw is 1-0 in his career against the Royals, last facing them in 2014.

