Dodgers beat Giants to move to verge of another 100-win season

Freddie Freeman hits double during the sixth inning in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday night. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

The Dodgers’ final three games this season won’t count for much in the standings.

That doesn’t mean the closing series is void of statistical (or emotional) significance to the team.

In an 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the Dodgers got a little closer to some team-wide history. By improving to 99-61 on the season, they are now on the verge of becoming only the seventh team in MLB history with three-straight 100-win campaigns (and potentially the first to do it in four-straight full seasons).

First baseman Freddie Freeman also moved closer to some single-season records, hitting his 59th double and 29th home run of the season in pursuit of the first 60-homer/30-double campaign in MLB history.

And then, in a contentious sequence during the sixth and seventh innings, tempers flared between the two teams, as well.

First, the Giants — who, after firing manager Gabe Kapler earlier in the afternoon, were being managed by interim Kai Correa — successfully challenged a groundout to the Dodgers’ chagrin; getting the play negated after video review showed Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas had his heels in the outfield grass at the time of the pitch, a violation of MLB’s new infield shift rules.

Then, after Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn appeared to gesture toward the Giants dugout between innings, Rojas was hit in the hands by a pitch in the top of the seventh, forcing him to exit the game early.

The Dodgers said Rojas’ injury was a left hand contusion. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known.

Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers in the first inning against the Giants. (Jed Jacobsohn / Associated Press)

The hit-by-pitch didn’t seem intentional. But that didn’t stop some in the Dodgers dugout — including Lynn, who angrily stationed himself near the foot of dugout stairs — from glaring across the diamond at their longtime division rivals.

There were several other notable storylines Friday.

By legging out his 59th double in typical hustle fashion, racing to second on a weakly hit grounder to right-center field, Freeman now needs just one more to have the first 60-double season by a major-leaguer since 1936.

His hit — one of three on a night he finished just a triple shy of the cycle — also set up J.D. Martinez for a statistically-significant three-run blast later in the inning, one that pushed Martinez past the 1,000-RBI mark for his career and gave the Dodgers 900 total runs this season, a first in the franchise’s Los Angeles history.

Another landmark moment came before the first pitch. With Roberts and Correa — who are both of Japanese heritage — leading their teams, the contest became the first in MLB history (or in any of the major four U.S. sports) in which both teams’ managers were of Asian descent.

To honor the occasion, Roberts and Correa greeted each other at home plate for the pregame lineup exchange, and posed with the umpiring crew for a picture.

