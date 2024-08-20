Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman has fractured finger on right hand, will play through it

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman jogs to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman has a hairline fracture in his right middle finger, but plans to play through it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the injury Monday night. Freeman suffered the injury while fielding a ground ball in Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Initial X-Rays came back negative, but Freeman sat Sunday's series finale against St. Louis.

Roberts revealed to reporters on Monday that a subsequent CT scan revealed the fracture, but that Freeman would play Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Per beat reporters, Roberts said that the Dodgers didn't give much consideration to placing Freeman on the injured list and that Freeman said that he could play through the pain. He was in his normal position at first base in Monday's lineup.

Dodgers activate Muncy, Edman

While Freeman avoided the injured list, the Dodgers announced multiple roster moves on Monday. Third baseman Max Muncy is back from a right oblique strain that's sidelined him on the injured list since May 17. The Dodgers also activated infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman for his Dodgers debut.

The Dodgers acquired Edman from the Cardinals in a July 29 trade. Edman had previously sat the entire season after offseason wrist surgery. Freeman, Muncy and Edman were all included in Monday's lineup against the Mariners.

The Dodgers also called up catcher Hunter Feduccia from the minors. In corresponding moves, they designated infielder Nick Ahmed for assignment, optioned outfielder Andy Pages and placed catcher Austin Barnes on the injured list.

The Dodgers also transferred pitcher River Ryan to the 60-day injured list. The rookie pitcher made four MLB starts before initially landing on injured reserve with an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery and is expected to sideline him for the 2025 season.

This is a developing story that will be updated.