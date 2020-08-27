Dodgers ace Walker Buehler placed on injured list because of a blister on his hand

The Dodgers placed Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on his right hand Thursday morning, hours before he was scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants.

Mitch White was recalled to take Buehler’s place on the roster. White was already in San Francisco as part of the team’s five-man taxi squad. White, 25, has yet to make his major league debut.

Buehler landed on the injured list after his best start of the season. The right-hander held the Colorado Rockies to one run with 11 strikeouts and no walks across six innings.

Clayton Kershaw remains scheduled to start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. Kershaw was slated to start Wednesday, but the Dodgers and Giants agreed to not play out of protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.





