Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gets 2,000th career strikeout

View photos
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws his 2000th career strikeout to Milwaukee Brewers' Jimmy Nelson during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got his 2,000th career strikeout when he fanned Jonathan Villar on an 0-2 fastball with one out in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming into Friday night's game, Kershaw needed four strikeouts to reach 2,000.

The left-hander achieved the milestone in 1,837 2/3 career innings. The Dodgers say he was the third-fastest pitcher in major league history to compile 2,000 strikeouts. Pedro Martinez reached the plateau in 1,715 1/3 innings, and Randy Johnson was next at 1,734 innings.

Kershaw is in his 10th year with the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-2 with a 2.37 ERA entering Friday's start.

---

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball