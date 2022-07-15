Dodger Stadium concession workers will not strike during All-Star Game due to labor progress

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium will not go on strike during the MLB All-Star Game. UNITE HERE local 11 said the workers would not strike after "substantial progress" was made in contract negotiations.

It was believed the workers would go on strike prior to the All-Star Game after 99 percent of union members voted Sunday to authorize a strike. The workers were seeking a "fair new union contract," and highlighted pandemic-related issues that made their jobs more difficult in recent years, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The MLBPA released a statement Monday supporting the concession workers.

That threat, combined with the rapidly approaching game, resulted in both sides talking and making progress on a new deal, according to UNITE HERE local 11.

Update on Compass/Levy Labor Dispute at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/tCOOly9Y0X — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 15, 2022

As a result of that progress, Dodger Stadium concession workers will not go on strike for the All-Star Game and MLB All-Star events. The stadium workers are employed by Levy Restaurants. Roughly 1,500 members work at Dodger Stadium.

All-Star Game festivities at Dodger Stadium begin Saturday and run through Tuesday. The site will host the Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, a concert by Becky G, an All-Star Workout Day, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.