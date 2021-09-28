Dodger broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire in 2022 after 64 years with team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are losing a Hall of Famer and a legend following the 2022 MLB season. Team broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announced Tuesday he will retire after next season.

Jarrín, who will be 86 in December, said he wanted to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren.

Dodger Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín today announced that he will retire following the 2022 season, which will be his 64th season with the organization. pic.twitter.com/PHthb3BzD9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 28, 2021

Jarrín serves as a Spanish language announcer for the Dodgers. He's been broadcasting for the team since 1959. Following Vin Scully's retirement in 2016, Jarrín became the longest-tenured broadcaster in baseball.

Jaime Jarrín is a Hall of Famer

Jarrín has notched a number of accomplishments over his legendary career. He won the Ford C. Frick Award in 1998, and was also inducted into the California Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum.

In 2018, the Dodgers made Jarrín the 12th entrant in the team's Ring of Honor. Scully spoke at Jarrín's ceremony, calling him "one of the nicest men I’ve ever met."