'Dodgeball' Sequel Officially in Development with Vince Vaughn Expected to Return 20 Years Later

Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller co-produced and co-starred in the 2004 comedy Dodgeball

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Dodgeball is making a comeback.

A sequel to the 2004 comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is officially in the works at 20th Century Studios. Deadline was first to report the news, adding that Vince Vaughn will return to play Peter LaFleur.

Vaughn, 53, is expected to produce the comedy on top of reprising his role as Peter, a gym owner who goes up against his rival White Goodman (Ben Stiller) in a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament to win a grand prize and save his gym from going out of business.

Screenwriter Jordan VanDina is writing the script for the untitled Dodgeball sequel, which reportedly stems from an original idea by Vaughn.

Related:Justin Long Reveals Vince Vaughn Has a 'Great Idea' for a Dodgeball Sequel

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the original Dodgeball movie, which made $168.4 million worldwide upon its release in June 2004, according to Box Office Mojo. It is unclear whether he will be involved in the sequel.

Aside from Vaughn and Stiller, the original movie featured performances from Christine Taylor, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Justin Long and Rip Torn, who died at 88 in 2019. Stiller, 57, and Vaughn both worked as producers on the original movie as well.

Long, 44, teased a second Dodgeball film back in November when he revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he had spoken with both Stiller and Vaughn about Vaughn's "great idea for a sequel," though he noted at the time that Stiller appeared hesitant about revisiting the beloved comedy.

"Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much," Long said at the time, referring to a conversation with Stiller on Long's Life is Short podcast in June.

Story continues

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Related:Ben Stiller Jokes People Confuse Him and Close Friend Adam Sandler 'All the Time'

During Stiller's appearance on Long's podcast, Stiller confirmed that he and Vaughn "have had a discussion" about a potential sequel.

"It's a good idea. I just, I feel like sequel, 'sequelitis,' " Stiller said at the time. "It's such a good one that you don't want to...."

Vaughn went on to note that 20th Century Studios was interested in the project while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the December premiere of Christmas with the Campbells.

"They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," he said at the time. "I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually, which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why?"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.