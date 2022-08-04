Dodge Scat Pack Plays Chicken With Police

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This guy has a death wish or something…

We’ve seen a lot of crazy police chases, but few of them have involved a suspect playing chicken with police at speed. After all, most people understand cop cars are outfitted with push bars, giving them quite the advantage in a head-on crash. Plus, we’re pretty sure that could pick you up a pretty serious citation along with all the others. None of that seems to have concerned this guy in Arkansas who was allegedly caught speeding on the highway in his Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody, deciding to turn the situation into an insane pursuit.

After blasting past an Arkansas State Patrol trooper who was waiting for him on the side of the road, we can see there are quickly two units in pursuit as this guy pushes well past 100 mph to lose them. He does give the troopers the slip, only he doesn’t realize all hell is raining down on him as even more units jump into the mix just as he jumps onto surface streets to lose them.

The thing this guy doesn’t get is well-trained law enforcement know how to split up and cover a certain geographical area. If you’re still on the street, they’ll find you in short order, which is exactly what happens. That’s when our lovely suspect drives almost straight at a trooper, like he’s playing chicken. Instead of letting his emotions get the better of him, the trooper lets the suspect by, then starts chasing him down again, letting everyone else know where he’s heading.

It's a dead end which is this suspect’s ultimate undoing. You might have a fast Dodge muscle car that can outrun most police vehicles, but their numbers, ability to coordinate, and superior knowledge of the streets in the area will eventually win out. It’s better to just pull over and take the speeding ticket than to run and pick up a string of felonies.

We know what you’re thinking, a guy in a Mopar muscle car running from the cops must mean it’s stolen. Supposedly, that’s not the case with this chase. Instead, supposedly the suspect is a drug dealer and that’s why he didn’t want to stop for any law enforcement. His girlfriend who was riding shotgun seems pretty upset about the whole ordeal.

As a side note, the guy fleeing in his Scat Pack isn’t the only dangerous driver in this video. So many civilian vehicles just don’t pull over as the cops are coming down the road with both lights and sirens going. The troopers are extra careful about this while trying to chase their suspect down, but we can only imagine how frustrating this is. Chalk it up to driver distraction or people just being self-consumed, all we know is this is a serious problem. Don’t people know when they even just hear police sirens they’re supposed to pull over to the side of the road as soon as possible?

Anyway, check out the video, it’s pretty crazy.

