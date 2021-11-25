Dodge Jailbreaks The Hellcat Redeye Twins

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dodge really wants you to get amped about how it’s “breaking all the rules” by creating Jailbreak versions of the 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebodies. These new models, which are part of the Never Lift campaign, are all about appearances. Considering the Redeyes are gushing with performance, you can’t really complain these things are juiced even more.

The term “Jailbreak” isn’t just to sound cool, like how you’re boosting these things out from behind bars. Instead, it’s all about Dodge letting you order all kinds of styling options you either couldn’t pair together before or which you might have thought were gone forever.

Yes, favorites like Brass Monkey wheels are back and there are no restrictions on what you can pair up for a truly wild factory appearance. Dodge says there are over 20 customization categories which include everything from seat belt colors, seats, exterior badges, and wheels.

If you’re just not that creative or don’t trust your own design senses, there are preset combinations created by the Dodge Product Design Office.

Some new features exclusive to the Jailbreak models are also being released. Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats, Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents, plus Hammerhead Grey, Sepia, and Demonic Red seat belts are among the new additions. Red brake calipers have become boring or something, because Dodge is offering blue and yellow brake calipers for variety.

As for wheels, Dodge is offering 20-x11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low Gloss Granite options. Exterior badging can be had in Satin Chrome and red or Brass Monkey. For a subtle touch, Black Nickel exhaust tips are in the mix. Shoppers will also be able to get a leather or Alcantara steering wheel with a white SRT logo. There are more exclusive options so you can go crazy customizing your ride straight from the factory.

Dodge owners have been known to go with some crazy aftermarket aesthetic customizations lately. Some are pretty cool and some are a little… gaudy. This is obviously an effort for Dodge to make some money off that tendency while also catering to its customer base.

