The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Lives on for 2024

The Mopar family is losing a few members at the end of this year, with the gasoline-powered Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenge set to leave production. However, the days of the Hemi aren’t entirely over yet. The Dodge Durango is returning for the 2024 model year, complete with both of its high-performance trim levels.

The 2024 Dodge Durango lineup will be offered in six trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392, and SRT Hellcat. The latter two trims are the true highlights, bringing serious V-8 performance to the three-row SUV. The SRT 392 model is powered by the 6.4-liter Apache V-8 engine, which provides 475 hp and 470 lb-ft in Durango spec. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 takes things up a notch, with output rated at 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. With Dodge’s muscle cars slated to join the electric revolution after December 31, the Durango platform will serve as the final home for the Hellcat powertrain. The Apache V-8 is slated to continue serving duty in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 alongside the Dodge SUV. Ram has also confirmed that 2024 will be the last year of the Hellcat-powered TRX.

If you had asked us which Mopar vehicle would have the honor of being the last Hellcat product, the Durango wouldn’t have been our first guess. When the Durango SRT Hellcat first arrived for 2021, the SUV was intended to be a single model year exclusive. Only around 3000 units were planned for production in 2021, making the SUV even rarer than the Demon and Demon 170 models. And while the SUV did take a brief hiatus for the 2022 model year, the SUV managed to keep sticking around. The truck even receives some updates for 2024, including standard blind spot monitoring across the lineup. This updated system can even detect and monitor your trailer if you have the optional Trailer Tow Group installed. Considering the Durango is the class leader in towing performance, that’s a welcome adjustment. No pricing information for the updated lineup is available at this time, but it should come in the near future as ordering books are prepared.

