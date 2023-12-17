Dodge Challenger Hellcat Beats Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 In Roll Race

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's an American superbeast showdown!

The much-anticipated clash between the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has finally taken place, thanks to Hennessey Performance. In a recent video released by Hennessey, the Hellcat Challenger proved its superiority by defeating the Camaro ZL1 in a thrilling roll race.

Before analyzing the outcome of the race, it's important to note that the Hellcat Challenger was equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the Camaro ZL1 had a 6-speed manual transmission. The Hellcat's automatic transmission provided quicker shifts, giving it an advantage over the Camaro's manual transmission. However, it was clear that the Camaro driver wasn't fully exploiting the car's potential, as he did not execute speed shifts during the race.

While the Camaro's manual transmission may not have shifted as quickly as the Hellcat's automatic, it delivered more power to the wheels. According to Hennessey's dyno tests, the Camaro ZL1 generated approximately 570 wheel horsepower, while the Challenger produced 640 wheel horsepower. Additionally, the Camaro's lighter weight offset the power difference, resulting in a similar power-to-weight ratio between the two cars.

In the video, John Hennessey himself drove the Plum Crazy Hellcat Challenger against the black Camaro ZL1 in three consecutive runs. Each race started with the cars side by side, rolling from a speed of around 40 miles per hour and lasting for approximately 1,400 feet, akin to a quarter-mile roll race.

In the first two races, the Hellcat Challenger took an early lead and steadily pulled away when the Camaro driver had to shift gears. The third race appeared to favor the Camaro at the finish line, but upon closer examination from the Camaro's perspective, it was evident that the Hellcat had a substantial lead throughout the majority of the race.

Story continues

Despite the smoother shifts of the Camaro's 10-speed automatic transmission, the Hellcat Challenger demonstrated its ability to pull away from the ZL1 during acceleration. The weight disadvantage of the Camaro did not hinder the Hellcat's performance, making it challenging for the Camaro to outpace the Challenger.

John Hennessey concluded the video by expressing his desire to find a manual Hellcat Challenger or an automatic Camaro ZL1 for a more evenly matched race. However, for now, the score stands at Hellcat Challenger-1, Camaro ZL1-0, indicating the Hellcat's dominance in this particular contest.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.