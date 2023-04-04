Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Markups Are Everywhere

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dodge thought it could stop the gouging…

If you’re hoping to be one of those lucky people to actually get a new Dodge Challenger Demon 170, you might also be finding that landing one at MSRP is difficult. While Dodge has said it’s giving preference to dealerships who will stick to the official $99,666 MSRP or about $130,000 for a fully-loaded model, it seems the dealers are a little craftier. Or maybe they’ve all decided if everyone engages in gouging, Dodge can’t do anything about it.

Reports of markups as much as two times the price of the final Last Call Mopar, and some claiming they’ve been quoted even more than that, are all over the place. It’s hard to filter through what might be legitimate and what’s just rumor, but the end effect is the same: this doesn’t make Dodge look like it’s in control of the process at all.

We didn’t really expect Dodge to effectively have a handle on this situation, despite all the tough talk. Anticipation for the final Last Call muscle car was high, and when the Demon returned better than ever, let’s just say just about everyone wants a piece of the action.

Dealers aren’t exactly advertising markups online, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. After all, we know the old trick of reeling someone in with few details, then once you’re talking turkey the trickery really begins. And don’t even get us started on what happens once you’re passed to the finance guy to sign the sales contract.

It’s inevitable a fair number of these Dodge Demon 170 cars will end up in auctions, both online and in person. Those desperate to get their hands on one with essentially no miles on the clock and who have plenty of cash will drive prices sky-high. Yes, this is a bit of a circus. But what did Dodge expect with the Hemi V8 bowing out of the Challenger and Charger lines like this?

