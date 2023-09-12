DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DocuSign:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$176m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, DocuSign has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DocuSign compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

DocuSign has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 17% on its capital. In addition to that, DocuSign is employing 32% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 68% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On DocuSign's ROCE

Overall, DocuSign gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

