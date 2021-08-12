Documents detail 2019 shooting involving KCPD officers accused in excessive force cases

Documents recently obtained by The Star shed light on a nonfatal shooting involving two Kansas City police officers where a carjacking suspect was shot after he allegedly tried to grab one of their holstered guns. The two officers have been accused in three separate cases of police brutality.

Officers Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard responded to a Westport church the morning of Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, after a call came over the police radio stating a man had tried to steal a car and was possibly armed.

It was previously not made public which officer fired the gun that wounded the man.

The case file, obtained through an open records request, shows that after a struggle with the officers, Prichard fired two shots at the suspect, striking him both times, as Brummett called out for help.

Prichard was placed on administrative leave for four days after the shooting. He then returned to work on Jan. 11. Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email that period of time of administrative leave is common in police shootings.

There is no set time frame when an officer remains off-duty, each case is different. But a period of time following the shooting, preliminary investigation and evaluation with the department’s mental health provider is standard.

The department’s policy on police shootings does not differentiate between instances where an individual is killed or injured. The policy states the chief of police determines when an officer can return to active duty based upon a determination from the prosecuting attorney or a grand jury, and if the police chief deems the officer mentally and physically capable of returning.

The man shot by police was James T. Bullock. He was treated for gunshot wounds and survived then charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with attempted robbery, attempted stealing and resisting arrest. Bullock received probation after pleading guilty in April 2020.

No charges were filed against the officers related to the shooting. An attorney for the officers did not immediately reply to The Star’s request for comment Tuesday evening.

Story continues

Prichard and Brummett returned to patrol duty after the shooting. Since then, they have been accused of using excessive force in three separate cases, including the beating of a transgender woman five months later.

On May 24, 2019, the pair responded to a disturbance at Beauty Essence, Barber and Beauty Supply Store at 1319 Brush Creek Parkway.

Brummett met with Breona Hill, who was standing outside the store, while Prichard spoke to the owner, who told police he called 911 to have Hill removed after a dispute. Prichard exited the shop and told Hill she was under arrest.

A passerby filming the arrest produced a video showing her head being smashed into the pavement while she was being knelt on.

Brummett and Prichard were placed on administrative assignment when they were indicted in May 2020 in the assault case involving Hill. They have been on non-law enforcement administrative duty since.

Two other residents have accused Brummett and Prichard of excessive force since then. One is Troy Robertson, who sued the pair after he says he was beaten by them over a peaceful demonstration; the other is Antwoine King, who claims they ran him over with their patrol car before arresting him on a robbery allegation.

In its review of the 2019 shooting that wounded Bullock, the Kansas City Police Department interviewed Brummett, Prichard and two other witnesses. According to the documents:

Brummett and Prichard were searching for a person described on the police radio as a carjacking suspect who had just left the parking lot of Midtown Baptist Temple at 3953 Walnut after trying to steal two cars. One witness told police a man, later identified as Bullock, approached her car and told her to get out, then reached into his pocket to signal he was armed. After looking in the back, he allegedly told her “Oh, you have babies,” and started walking away.

The officers drove over to the area of the call and saw Bullock, who was wearing the same clothes and fit the description of the suspect. He was running northbound, and they told him to stop, according to the officers’ statements.

Prichard got out of the car and started chasing him. Brummett continued in the patrol car to head Bullock off.

When both officers reached him, Bullock appeared to be cornered and turned around to face them. Brummett and Prichard alleged he looked like he wanted to fight police and had said something to that effect.

Both officers holstered guns and tried to arrest him. At one point, Brummett and Bullock were locked in a struggle when Brummett claimed Bullock went after his gun. Brummett told the detective he feared for his life and thought Bullock was going to shoot him.

Prichard fired two shots at Bullock while both were engaged in the struggle, according to the case file, hitting him on the side of his body. Bullock was treated on scene until paramedics arrived.

During an interview with investigators, Prichard was asked if he or Brummett was carrying a department-issued Taser. Prichard told the detective he thought the Taser might have been left inside their patrol car.

A witness who called police to report the carjacking was interviewed as part of the investigation. He told the detectives he saw Bullock going after Brummett’s gun and heard Brummett yelling for help at least twice before the shots were fired.

In 2018, Prichard and Brummett were among six officers awarded with the department’s Medal of Valor.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice and Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.