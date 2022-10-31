Documented COPO Camaro Selling At GAA Classic Car Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get ready to bid, it’s going under the hammer November 3rd-5th.

If you were around in the 1960s, then you'll understand exactly what this car meant for the American automotive racing world. However, if you happen to be part of the younger generation, try to put yourself in the shoes of your elders. You show up to the track in your brand new '67 Chevy Camaro SS with a roaring V8 knowing that you could wipe the floor with any other vehicle on the road.

You pull up to the starting position when you look over only to see what looks like your exact same car. "Our cars are matched, this is all about skill, and I got this!" you say to yourself. Except this is not an ordinary SS or even a ZL1. Instead, this thing is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro purchased through a program that was for a very long time one of Chevy's best-kept secrets, COPO.

This example is a documented COPO with GM Canadian documentation. It is powered by the proper 427/425 hp engine with M22 Rock Crusher transmission. The engine is equipped with an aluminum intake manifold and bell housing, and is topped by a Holley 4-bbl carb. Power goes into the transmission that feeds into a High Performance 12 Bolt Rear Axle, before being funneled to the rear wheels and hitting the pavement. It sports a 2L-2 ducted hood and rolls on 5 leaf RB springs. See it here.

