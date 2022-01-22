‘We Are Here’ Documentary Short Reflects On The Meaning Of Citizenship – Sundance

Domenica and Constanza Castro, two sisters from Mexico City, are making their directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival with their short film We Are Here, which provides a perspective on national politics, immigration laws, and the meaning of citizenship in our country.

. - Credit: Sundance

Sundance

More from Deadline

We Are Here is a portrait of what it’s like to walk in the shoes of an undocumented immigrant under 30. As immigrants themselves, Doménica and Constanza aim to raise awareness of those that are often marginalized by our society and treated as a threat to the well-being of a nation.

In addition to directing, the sisters have been producing short form content for about eight years, and are the founders of 271 Films, a creative production company based in Los Angeles. Collectively, their work has gathered over 2 billion views. They have also produced films and commercial content that has been featured on MTV, The New Yorker Screening Room, Nylon, Vice, BET Networks, and Adweek, as well as at film festivals including AFI Fest, Tribeca, Palm Springs, and the Austin Film Festival.

The sisters have also teamed up with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions to executive produce the Indeed Rising Voices initiative, which invests in and mentors the next generation of BIPOC directors. Ten films were developed, produced, and delivered in under three months, all premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and now all streaming on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer above.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7vsdbl9mGE?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.