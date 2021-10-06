A new documentary on Anthony Fauci just dropped on Disney Plus—here's how to watch

You can now stream "Fauci" on Disney Plus.

If there’s one name that has become synonymous with COVID-19, it may be Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease specialist. He has served under seven presidents, starting out as an advisor to Ronald Reagan, but only became a household name in 2020 due to his prominent role during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you've wanted to learn more about Fauci himself, Disney+ just released Fauci, a documentary film that chronicles Fauci’s career and his rise as a public figure over the past year and a half. The film, produced by National Geographic Documentary Films, premiered on the streaming service on Wednesday, October 6.

Where can you stream the Fauci documentary?

You can stream Fauci, as well as other National Geographic Documentary Films, on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Luca, upcoming series like Hawkeye, and more.

What is the Fauci documentary about?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a serious job, and the lives of millions of people depend on his ability to convey the gravity and importance of the infectious diseases he researches every day. His job working in Washington as an infectious disease specialist began during the AIDS crisis of the early 1980s and he has spent the decades since then responding to everything from SARS and Ebola outbreaks to the West Nile Virus. Fauci dives into the many years of service and support that he's provided to presidents and to the National Institutes of Health.

Featuring interviews with Bono, George W. Bush and Bill Gates, to name just a few, the film provides a look at Dr. Fauci’s interior life at home with his wife and family and offers a glimpse of the man behind the, well, mask. The 80-year-old Brooklyn-born Fauci has spent his life as a scientist, an activist and a family man, and this film tells the story of all three of those aspects of his life.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream Fauci on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year’s subscription.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC.

