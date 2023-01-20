Documentarian embedded with Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6 testifies at trial. What he said.

WASHINGTON — When British documentarian Nick Quested first met members of the Proud Boys at an Irish pub in December 2020, the mood was jovial, paired with an abundance of drinking, laughing and fraternity.

But when he linked up with the far-right extremists again on Jan. 6, 2021, the group's attitude had starkly shifted, Quested said Thursday in testimony during the weeks-long trial of five Proud Boys charged with sedition and other alleged crimes in relation to the Capitol attack.

"On Jan. 6, it felt much colder and more serious," Quested told a D.C. jury.

The award-winning filmmaker was embedded with the Proud Boys ahead of the Capitol riot, in which members of the Proud Boys are accused of partaking and plotting in advance to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

He previously testified before the House committee that investigated the riot, documenting the "first moments of violence against U.S. Capitol Police, and the chaos that ensued” that day, according to the committee.

Quested's testimony began Thursday and continued Friday under cross-examination by the defense. Here's what he's said so far.

Proud Boys went to DC bar, prayed on Mall month before riot

Quested first met former Proud Boys national chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and other members of the right-wing extremist group — including defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — at an Irish pub in D.C. called The Dubliner the evening of Dec. 11, 2020, he testified Thursday.

A group of some 30 Proud Boys had gathered ahead of the Dec. 12, 2020 Million MAGA March, where thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters would protest the results of the 2020 election, which they deemed fraudulent.

Later that evening, the group traveled to the National Mall, where they endeavored to march in a straight line — a task most men struggled with at that point, Quested said.

On the Mall, the Proud Boys prayed and took the Proud Boys oath, and both Nordean and Tarrio gave speeches. Tarrio's speech, in particular, was reminiscent of a "pep rally," Quested said. The Proud Boys leader allegedly disputed the 2020 election results and expressed a desire to resist the "stolen election."

"If you want a war, then you've got one," Quested recounted Tarrio saying in his speech.

Tarrio visits the White House, then a Proud Boy is stabbed

The next day, ahead of the Million MAGA March, Tarrio visited the White House, telling Quested he "was going to meet people." Quested told the jury he asked Tarrio to accompany him on the tour, but was denied.

Quested accompanied the Proud Boys to the Million MAGA March that evening, which ended in the stabbing of Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino. Quested said he administered first aid to Bertino, who was "bleeding quite profusely."

Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in October in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He is expected to testify during the trial. Prosecutors have alleged that Bertino's stabbing was a turning point for the right-wing extremist group, leading them down the road to sedition.

On cross-examination by Nordean attorney Nick Smith, Quested testified that the Proud Boys weren't looking for violence that day.

"There was violence that day, but it was sporadic," he said.

Philadelphia Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, left, and Seattle Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have been charged in the insurrection.

Quested captures meeting between Oath Keepers, Proud Boys the day before attack

Quested joined back up with Tarrio on Jan. 5, 2021, the day Tarrio was released from a D.C. jail for for burning a church’s Black Lives Matter banner and ordered out of the city. The filmmaker picked Tarrio up.

Outside the jail, Tarrio was met with hecklers and addressed the small crowd.

“I don’t need to be in D.C. to keep the fight going” Tarrio said, according to video shown by the government.

Despite that, Tarrio later that night met with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges tied to the Capitol attack in November, and other affiliates in a parking garage. Quested and his crew filmed the exchange.

At the meeting, the right-wing extremist group leaders discussed standing as a united front on Jan. 6. Quested and his crew were asked by Tarrio for space while those discussions were ongoing.

“It’s inevitable; it’s going to happen," an unidentified man with the group said, according to government video evidence. "We just have to do it strong, fast, together.”

The video was played while the jury was not present, as defense and government counsel litigated whether the panel should see that evidence. It was decided they will not.

Quested then followed Tarrio to a hotel in Baltimore, where the Proud Boys leader remained through Jan. 6, 2021. Though Tarrio was not in D.C. that day, the government claims his deputies pushed on with the alleged plan to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Jan. 6

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Quested met up with a group of some 200 Proud Boys at the Washington Monument, he testified Thursday.

When he got there, the group was already moving toward the Capitol, he said. In contrast to previous rallies at which he'd observed Proud Boys, Quested said the group was dressed in more "monotone" colors — not their usual black and gold.

The Proud Boys marched toward the Capitol in a "coordinated fashion," Quested said, shouting chants like "Proud of your boy" and "1776." Defendants Nordean and Biggs appeared to lead the group, he testified.

Once at the Capitol, after taking some pictures, the group got tacos for lunch at a food truck before heading back to the increasingly chaotic scene on the west side of the Capitol.

A video taken by Quested showed a man in a red hat embrace Biggs in a hug.

Ryan Samsel, the man in the hat, is alleged to be the first person to breach police barricades. The government claims Biggs corresponded with him just minutes before he acted.

On cross-examination, Smith, Nordean's attorney, countered that Biggs was "internet famous" in conservative circles, frequently appearing on conspiracist Alex Jones' InfoWars. Smith also showed video of another man whispering to Samsel just before the barricades were breached.

In documenting the crowd, Quested reached the front of the barricades. Though the first breach did not seem "overly violent" to Quested, he described a later scene as bearing resemblance to a "medieval battle."

"As the crowd grew, the intensity of the crowd grew, the confidence of the crowd grew," Quested said.

Despite that, Quested told Smith on cross-examination that he was "not aware of any plan (the Proud Boys) might have had" to storm the Capitol.

The five Proud Boys' sedition trial, which began last week, is expected to last at least another month.

