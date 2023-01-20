Documentarian embedded with Proud Boys ahead of Jan. 6 testifies at trial. What he said.

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — When British documentarian Nick Quested first met members of the Proud Boys at an Irish pub in December 2020, the mood was jovial, paired with an abundance of drinking, laughing and fraternity.

But when he linked up with the far-right extremists again on Jan. 6, 2021, the group's attitude had starkly shifted, Quested said Thursday in testimony during the weeks-long trial of five Proud Boys charged with sedition and other alleged crimes in relation to the Capitol attack.

"On Jan. 6, it felt much colder and more serious," Quested told a D.C. jury.

The award-winning filmmaker was embedded with the Proud Boys ahead of the Capitol riot, in which members of the Proud Boys are accused of partaking and plotting in advance to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

He previously testified before the House committee that investigated the riot, documenting the "first moments of violence against U.S. Capitol Police, and the chaos that ensued” that day, according to the committee.

Quested's testimony began Thursday and continued Friday under cross-examination by the defense. Here's what he's said so far.

Jan. 6 committee witnesses: Who were the witnesses at the Jan. 6 committee hearing? Here's who testified about the Capitol riot

Proud Boys went to DC bar, prayed on Mall month before riot

Quested first met former Proud Boys national chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and other members of the right-wing extremist group — including defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — at an Irish pub in D.C. called The Dubliner the evening of Dec. 11, 2020, he testified Thursday.

A group of some 30 Proud Boys had gathered ahead of the Dec. 12, 2020 Million MAGA March, where thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters would protest the results of the 2020 election, which they deemed fraudulent.

Later that evening, the group traveled to the National Mall, where they endeavored to march in a straight line — a task most men struggled with at that point, Quested said.

On the Mall, the Proud Boys prayed and took the Proud Boys oath, and both Nordean and Tarrio gave speeches. Tarrio's speech, in particular, was reminiscent of a "pep rally," Quested said. The Proud Boys leader allegedly disputed the 2020 election results and expressed a desire to resist the "stolen election."

"If you want a war, then you've got one," Quested recounted Tarrio saying in his speech.

Tarrio visits the White House, then a Proud Boy is stabbed

The next day, ahead of the Million MAGA March, Tarrio visited the White House, telling Quested he "was going to meet people." Quested told the jury he asked Tarrio to accompany him on the tour, but was denied.

Quested accompanied the Proud Boys to the Million MAGA March that evening, which ended in the stabbing of Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino. Quested said he administered first aid to Bertino, who was "bleeding quite profusely."

Bertino pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in October in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He is expected to testify during the trial. Prosecutors have alleged that Bertino's stabbing was a turning point for the right-wing extremist group, leading them down the road to sedition.

On cross-examination by Nordean attorney Nick Smith, Quested testified that the Proud Boys weren't looking for violence that day.

"There was violence that day, but it was sporadic," he said.

Jan. 6 anniversary: Two years since the Jan. 6 insurrection, extremist groups are fragmented, but live on

Philadelphia Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, left, and Seattle Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have been charged in the insurrection.
Philadelphia Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, left, and Seattle Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have been charged in the insurrection.

Quested captures meeting between Oath Keepers, Proud Boys the day before attack

Quested joined back up with Tarrio on Jan. 5, 2021, the day Tarrio was released from a D.C. jail for for burning a church’s Black Lives Matter banner and ordered out of the city. The filmmaker picked Tarrio up.

Outside the jail, Tarrio was met with hecklers and addressed the small crowd.

“I don’t need to be in D.C. to keep the fight going” Tarrio said, according to video shown by the government.

Despite that, Tarrio later that night met with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges tied to the Capitol attack in November, and other affiliates in a parking garage. Quested and his crew filmed the exchange.

At the meeting, the right-wing extremist group leaders discussed standing as a united front on Jan. 6. Quested and his crew were asked by Tarrio for space while those discussions were ongoing.

“It’s inevitable; it’s going to happen," an unidentified man with the group said, according to government video evidence. "We just have to do it strong, fast, together.”

The video was played while the jury was not present, as defense and government counsel litigated whether the panel should see that evidence. It was decided they will not.

Quested then followed Tarrio to a hotel in Baltimore, where the Proud Boys leader remained through Jan. 6, 2021. Though Tarrio was not in D.C. that day, the government claims his deputies pushed on with the alleged plan to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Jan. 6

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Quested met up with a group of some 200 Proud Boys at the Washington Monument, he testified Thursday.

When he got there, the group was already moving toward the Capitol, he said. In contrast to previous rallies at which he'd observed Proud Boys, Quested said the group was dressed in more "monotone" colors — not their usual black and gold.

The Proud Boys marched toward the Capitol in a "coordinated fashion," Quested said, shouting chants like "Proud of your boy" and "1776." Defendants Nordean and Biggs appeared to lead the group, he testified.

Once at the Capitol, after taking some pictures, the group got tacos for lunch at a food truck before heading back to the increasingly chaotic scene on the west side of the Capitol.

A video taken by Quested showed a man in a red hat embrace Biggs in a hug.

Ryan Samsel, the man in the hat, is alleged to be the first person to breach police barricades. The government claims Biggs corresponded with him just minutes before he acted.

On cross-examination, Smith, Nordean's attorney, countered that Biggs was "internet famous" in conservative circles, frequently appearing on conspiracist Alex Jones' InfoWars. Smith also showed video of another man whispering to Samsel just before the barricades were breached.

In documenting the crowd, Quested reached the front of the barricades. Though the first breach did not seem "overly violent" to Quested, he described a later scene as bearing resemblance to a "medieval battle."

"As the crowd grew, the intensity of the crowd grew, the confidence of the crowd grew," Quested said.

Despite that, Quested told Smith on cross-examination that he was "not aware of any plan (the Proud Boys) might have had" to storm the Capitol.

The five Proud Boys' sedition trial, which began last week, is expected to last at least another month.

Contributing: Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Documentarian Nick Quested testifies in Proud Boys sedition trial

Latest Stories

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Final 2 games of Rivalry Series between Canadian, U.S. women's hockey teams set for Quebec

    The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3

  • Johnson hits career-high 36, Spurs top Nets, end 5-game skid

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth

  • Toronto Arrows return entire coaching staff for 2023 MLR season under Peter Smith

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil

  • Medal design unveiled for upcoming North American Indigenous Games

    The medal design for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games has officially been unveiled. The host society revealed the design at an event featuring Indigenous artists and dancers in Millbrook First Nation Tuesday, marking six months before the Games. The medals were initially designed by Ella Scothorn, a student from Hardwood Lands, N.S., before being finalized by Mi'kmaw artist Tayla Fern Paul. "This is really great and it's important to see the local artists' work being done on the medals,"

  • Lehkonen, Rantanen's two-goal efforts lead Avalanche to 4-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists for Colorado (23-17-3) to extend his point streak to six games. With their third straight win, the Avs climb within two points of the Flames, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Colorado holds three games in hand. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Calgary (21-16-9), w

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five. Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the

  • Saros makes 38 saves, leads Predators past Flames 2-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “We came out, we played fast, I thought we were really competitive on the puck,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “I thought our execution with the puck was really good, and then I thought we did some good things in the offensive

  • Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set

    It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench.” On the ice, either. Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victo

  • Lightning's Steven Stamkos scores 500th NHL goal against Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal on Wednesday — and then just kept scoring. The Lightning captain included the major milestone in a hat trick as Tampa Bay downed the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver. "That's a game that you're gonna remember for forever, so to do that and have that story to tell for years to come was pretty special," Stamkos said. The 32-year-old centre took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Analysis: Right coach can turn around a franchise quickly

    The Jaguars and Giants combined for seven wins last season. Now, they’re two victories away from playing in the Super Bowl. Both teams hired new coaches who quickly delivered success. Doug Pederson took Jacksonville from 3-14 and consecutive No. 1 overall picks to the AFC South title. Brian Daboll led New York from a 4-13 mark to the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Pederson already had an impressive resume before the Jaguars hired him to rebuild the culture following a disastrou

  • Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov's Pride boycott

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.” Before Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rai

  • Morgan Rielly a liability for Leafs since return from injury

    Toronto's star defenceman Morgan Rielly has been a weak link since returning to the Leafs lineup after a month out with a knee injury. Rielly, who has been on the ice for 18 goals in 26 games at 5-on-5, signed an eight-year, $60-million extension in October 2021.

  • Thompson makes consecutive eagles, leads AmEx; Rahm 2 back

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest fro

  • Bengals' O-line decimated as they look ahead to Buffalo

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance. However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line. Cincinnati beat Baltimore 24-17 on Sunday night, winning a playoff game in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. The Bengals likely lost a third starting offensive lineman in the space of a month when left tackle Jonah Williams departed in the second quarter with a left knee injury. The Ravens sacked Joe Burrow four times