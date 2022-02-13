Doctors Weigh In on Bob Saget's Fatal Head Injuries: 'Unfortunately Not Uncommon'

Dan Heching
·4 min read
Margaret Cho | Bob Saget&#39;s Here For You
Margaret Cho | Bob Saget's Here For You

Bob Saget/Youtube

In light of the recently released autopsy report for Bob Saget, medical experts are weighing in on what might have happened to cause the tragedy.

The new findings were released one month after the Full House comedian was found dead in a Florida hotel on Jan 9. He was 65.

Saget's autopsy findings indicate an "unwitnessed fall backwards" that resulted in blunt force head trauma, complete with a list of extensive skull fractures and brain injuries. They include posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage (blood that forms between the skull and scalp), discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma (buildup of blood on the surface of the brain), and subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the space surrounding the brain).

"What happened to Bob Saget is extremely tragic, but unfortunately not uncommon. Every year, more than 61,000 Americans die from traumatic brain injury, and many of these are due to falls," says Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University.

RELATED: Medical Examiner Rules Bob Saget's Death an 'Accident': 'Likely Incurred from an Unwitnessed Fall'

"Falling from standing, especially onto a hard surface like a bathtub or hard ground, can cause the kind of injury that Mr. Saget experienced," Dr. Wen, who did not examine Saget, continues. "A fracture in the back of the skull could lead to fractures in other parts of the skull. That kind of force could also lead to bleeding inside the brain. Because the skull is an enclosed structure, there is nowhere for blood to go except to press on the brain. That kind of pressure is what leads to unconsciousness and eventually to death."

Amid unanswered questions about how Saget could have fallen and injured himself so badly, Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD, Neurosurgery at Nuvance Health, says the injuries suggest more than "benign head trauma."

"The report reads like someone who just had a bad head trauma," Dr. Marcus, who also did not examine Saget, explains.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel

"I think the bigger question here is the mechanism of there being just a minor head trauma, which this just feels less like. [This] doesn't smell like a benign head trauma, here," he says. "It looks like someone who had a major roll down the stairs, car accident, bicycle accident, motorcycle accident."

While Dr. Marcus does acknowledge the possibility that Saget could have suffered a very bad fall, the injuries around his eye sockets still give him pause.

RELATED: Doctors Explain What to Do — and What Not to Do — When You Hit Your Head

"There are people who fall from standing and have things that look just like traumatic injury. The thing that's tougher to track here are the fractures. To have a fracture, you have to have enough blunt force on a bone — directly on a bone — in order to fracture it," says Dr. Marcus. "It's very hard to fracture your orbit [bones in the eye socket area] without traumatizing your orbit."

As for the idea that the America's Funniest Home Videos star simply went to sleep after sustaining such severe head trauma, both Drs. Wen and Marcus say it's possible.

Bob Saget
Bob Saget

James Brickwood/getty Bob Saget

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I have seen patients present to the ER days after the injury with ongoing bleeding. Others die within minutes," Dr. Wen says. "Many are able to be saved if they seek medical care in time, and the pressure on the brain can be relieved. It's possible that Mr. Saget fell, thought he could sleep it off, then went to bed — but unfortunately never woke up."

"With that amount of trauma, he probably was pretty confused," Dr. Marcus adds. "I think it's reasonable to have confusion and, honestly, lethargy, which is somnolence, which would put you to sleep."

Earlier this week, Saget's family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that he died due to head trauma. According to the autopsy results, Saget was also COVID-positive upon his death.

RELATED: Bob Saget Had Catastrophic Injuries to His Head, Was COVID Positive When He Died: Autopsy

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said on Wednesday. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep."

"It's really critical to take head injury very seriously," notes Dr. Wen. "Use an abundance of caution and seek medical care as soon as possible — especially if the person who fell is older, on blood thinners, or taking medications that might make someone sleepier."

"Also, go to the ER if you have symptoms like blurred vision, severe headache, severe nausea or vomiting, or stroke-like symptoms," she adds. "And make sure to tell someone that you fell, so that they can keep checking on you."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Celtics romp to 126-91 win, star-less Nets drop 9th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night. Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren't competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt. Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is stil

  • Humphries has big lead for US at midpoint of Olympic monobob

    BEIJING (AP) — Usually at the midway point of an Olympic women's bobsled race, the standings are super close. Not this one. Kaillie Humphries' first day of Olympic competition for the United States was a runaway, putting the American in complete control of the inaugural women's monobob race. She leads Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta. — her former teammate — by 1.04 seconds, by far the biggest halftime lead in Olympic women's bobsled history. “It wasn't perfect," Humphries said. The stand

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.