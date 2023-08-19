Doctors wage war on NHS managers after Letby murders

Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies - AFP

Senior doctors are demanding a crackdown on “unaccountable” NHS managers after hospital bosses were accused of “walking away from life-destroying mistakes” in the case of child serial killer Lucy Letby.

The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, led calls for senior health service administrators to be held accountable to a regulator akin to the General Medical Council (GMC), which can strike off doctors who have harmed patients.

The calls came as victims’ families and MPs warned that the inquiry ordered by Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, into how Letby was able to attack or kill 13 babies will not have the power to conduct a proper investigation.

A statement from solicitors representing two of the families affected said the inquiry was “inadequate” because “as a non-statutory inquiry, it does not have the power to compel witnesses to provide evidence or production of documents and must rely on the goodwill of those involved to share their testimony. This is not good enough”.

The families were backed by Labour. Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said the inquiry needed “the full force of the law behind it”.

In other developments:

A law to force offenders to attend their sentencing is to be included in the King’s Speech on Nov 7, amid anger over Letby’s refusal to return to court on Monday.

Ministers faced calls for tighter regulation of insulin in hospitals after Letby used it to attack her victims, following in the footsteps of other killer nurses.

Bereaved families of babies treated by Letby but not included in the trial said police must investigate the deaths of their children.

Further details emerged of the seemingly carefree social life led by Letby even while under suspicion of harming babies.

Concerns over the role of NHS managers in the Letby case were sparked by the revelation that paediatricians at the Countess of Chester Hospital had repeatedly raised concerns about the nurse, which were not acted on by senior administrators.

Story continues

In one case, a consultant was told: “Action is being taken… All emails cease forthwith.”

David E. Ward, a retired cardiologist, warned that NHS managers are unaccountable and said those who refused to listen to whistleblowers’ concerns “have blood on their hands”.

Sir Duncan Nichol, the former chairman of the NHS trust at which Letby worked, told the BBC he believed the board of the Countess of Chester Hospital was “misled” by hospital bosses and told there was “no criminal activity pointing to any one individual”.

Doctors say the powers of managers in hospitals has increased over time to an extent that non-clinical administrators are now overruling clinical advice or decisions.

Medics’ demands for greater accountability for managers were backed by senior Tory MPs. One minister said: “Hospital managers’ instincts are to cover things up instead of investigate them, and it has led to patients dying. There is a widespread, systemic problem, and it definitely needs sorting out.”

Tony Chambers, the Countess of Chester Hospital’s chief executive during the period in which Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to murder six others, went on to hold a string of other lucrative NHS positions.

Prof Phil Banfield, an obstetrician who chairs the BMA’s UK council, said doctors believed there was a need for “non-clinical managers in the NHS and other health service providers to be regulated, in line with the manner in which clinical staff are by professional bodies”.

Dr Kevin O’Kane, a consultant in acute internal medicine, added that “there is no excuse for not bringing in professional regulation for NHS managers”, while Marc Aitken, a consultant rheumatologist, said “the lesson from the Lucy Letby case” was that “NHS management should face the same rigorous scrutiny of their practice as clinicians”.

All doctors must register with the GMC to gain a licence to practise in the UK. Doctors accused of serious wrongdoing face tribunal hearings, which decide whether they are fit to practise medicine. Those tribunals can remove or impose restrictions on a doctor’s right to practise in the UK.

Liam Fox, a former Tory Cabinet minister and an ex-GP, said: “There is no reason why doctors and nurses should be accountable to professional bodies for conduct and performance but not managers, especially when management can alter clinical pathways or patient safety as they did in this case.

“Simply walking away from life-destroying mistakes should absolutely not be an option in an ethics-based NHS.”

Caroline Johnson, a consultant paediatrician and Conservative member of the Commons health committee, said: “I am keen we do not add bureaucracy that will not improve patient care. However... where performance is poor, we need much better mechanisms to prevent such individuals from simply moving to another trust or role.”

The minister agreed that “if you over-regulate managers, that could lead to an over-abundance of caution” but added: “A regulator could be the right approach. You would have to do it in the right way.”

On Saturday night, police were facing calls to investigate managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital for alleged corporate manslaughter.

In a letter to hospitals on Friday, Amanda Pritchard, the NHS chief executive, warned of “the importance of NHS leaders listening to the concerns of patients, families and staff, and following whistleblowing procedures.”

She added that all trust directors must satisfy “fit and proper person requirements”, including that they have not been involved in “serious misconduct or mismanagement”.

The Department of Health said the inquiry will look at whether NHS managers failed to act on concerns raised by clinicians about Letby.

However, it is not a statutory one led by a judge, which would have had the power to compel witnesses to give evidence. That could mean NHS managers and clinicians refusing to attend to explain how they responded to warnings about disturbingly high fatality rates.

Richard Scorer, the head of abuse law and public inquiries, and Yvonne Agnew, head of clinical negligence at Slater and Gordon Lawyers in Cardiff – who represent two of the families affected – said: “The inquiry announced by the Department of Health is inadequate. The failings here are very serious, and an inquiry needs to have a statutory basis to have real teeth.”

A Department of Health spokesman said: “Every woman deserves to feel confident in the care they and their baby receive, and we are working to improve safety standards in maternity and neonatal care across the country. Additional background checks are being brought in for hospital managers.”

A Whitehall source said there was no reason to believe that managers would refuse to cooperate with the inquiry.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.