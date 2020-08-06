Doctors, Ventilators In Short Supply As Covid Moves From Metros To Rest Of India

The six bed ICU at Shastri Nagar Hospital which was started this June

Mumbai, MAHARASHTRA — When the Shastri Nagar General Hospital in Dombivli received two ventilators soon after the Mumbai floods of 2005, the hospital —run by the local municipality — wondered how to put the life-saving machines to use in a facility that didn’t have an Intensive Care Unit or specialist doctors to operate them.

One of the ventilators was never used, and fell into disrepair. Fifteen years later as Covid-19 rages through this satellite town 40 km from Mumbai, the other ventilator at Shastri Nagar General Hospital is used as part of a six bed ICU.

The hospital is one of two facilities run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC); the Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kaylan is in similar shape. Both hospitals have 120 beds each, that for years have not graduated from treating minor fever, viral ailments and childbirths. Between them, the two corporation hospitals have one part-time physician, five gynaecologists, four anaesthetists, two paediatricians and one orthopaedic surgeon put together. Two of these anaesthetists are now operating the sole ventilator at Shastri Nagar General Hospital.

With 23,697 novel coronavirus infections and 464 deaths already, the KDMC region is the worst hit of Mumbai’s satellite cities, yet medical officials concede that they lack the expertise needed to treat this fatal new illness.

“We don’t have any general surgeons, chest physicians, intensivists etc,” said KDMC’s medical health officer Dr Suresh Kadam. The lack of specialists, Dr. Kadam said, was a pressing issue. As Covid-19 cases surged in Kalyan-Dombivali, the KDMC placed a desperate advertisement to hire doctors at a generous salary of Rs 2,00,000 per month. When no one came forward, the KDMC raised the salary to Rs 2,50,000 per month in a second advertisement.

“Yet, not a single candidate came forward,” said Dr Kadam.

Thus far, the efficacy of India’s Covid-19 response has been measured by the acquisition of materials and supplies...

