Doctors said she wouldn’t survive COVID-19. After 25 days on a ventilator, she’s renewing her wedding vows

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·12 min read

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – Steve Jahn stood at the top of his driveway watching the final ambulance pull out. The first took his wife of 32 years two days before. The second took his father-in-law. The third, his mother-in-law.

It was eight weeks after the first known U.S. case of COVID-19 was reported in his home of Snohomish County, Washington.

He closed his eyes and prayed on the asphalt.

"The whole thing was surreal," said Jahn, 62, who sells ambulances and fire trucks. "It was the one, two, three succession of having all three of them go in a matter of three days."

For his wife, Peggy Jahn, 62, memories of that day are blurry – except for one. In the middle of the night, hours after she was rolled into a small isolation room at Providence Regional Medical Center, a doctor came in to deliver the news.

"You’re not going to survive this," Peggy recalled him saying. "Call your family. Let your family know that you’re not going to make it."

‘I’m not supposed to survive this’

Snohomish County natives Steve and Peggy Jahn met on a blind date in 1988. He was a single dad raising his son while working as a volunteer firefighter and emergency vehicles salesman. She was working for a marketing company in downtown Seattle.

"I found myself saying, 'I think I’m in love with you,' like a few weeks down the road," Steve said last week, as he sat clutching Peggy's knee and casting her a sidelong grin on their back patio. "We think it was inspired from above, to be honest with you, because there’s no other logical explanation for it, as is her recovery."

They barely spoke on their first date, but they felt the chemistry instantly. Steve invited Peggy over with a couple of friends and cooked hamburgers before taking her out to see "Die Hard." Within six months, they were married.

Peggy and Steve Jahn say their chemistry was instant. Six months after they met, they were married Jan. 21, 1989, in Edmonds, Wash.
Peggy and Steve Jahn say their chemistry was instant. Six months after they met, they were married Jan. 21, 1989, in Edmonds, Wash.

Peggy and Steve raised four kids together in Steve's childhood home on the Tulalip Tribes Reservation, overlooking Tulalip Bay in Snohomish County, just north of Seattle. Four years ago, they moved into a house farther inland, in Marysville, so Peggy's mom, Lillian Wattum, 95, and her husband, Howard Stiles, 90, could move in with them.

When their local hospital admitted the first known U.S. coronavirus patient Jan. 20, 2020, Peggy and Steve read about it in the newspaper. It was "weird," Steve said.

Peggy fell sick in early March after a long day of running errands. She went to bed that night, exhausted, and didn't leave for 10 days. When Steve returned from a business trip, they scheduled a telehealth appointment for Peggy, and the doctor said she probably had the flu.

By March 11, Peggy still wasn't better, and Stiles was feeling ill, too.

"Of course, there was more news about the virus at that point, so I took him up to a nearby clinic, and we had him tested," Steve said. "On Friday the 13th of all days, his test came back positive for COVID. At that point, I’m like, oh my gosh, this seems to be the real deal."

Quarantined at home with Steve and her parents, Peggy had a second telehealth appointment. This time, doctors advised her to come in. She wanted to take a shower before heading to the hospital, but she never made it to the bathroom. The room turned blurry; all she could see was gray.

Steve watched in horror as Peggy bent over and gasped for breath. He shifted into first responder mode and called 911.

By the time staff took her vitals at the hospital, Peggy's oxygen levels were dangerously low. It was late that night when the pulmonologist told her she wasn't going to make it.

“It didn’t register with me. I tried calling my daughter, but she didn’t have her phone on. And I got ahold of my son, but he was trying to be positive,” Peggy said. “I texted my friends, the ones that I wanted to let know. I said, ‘I love you. I’m not supposed to survive this.’”

Steve got a call, then a selfie of Peggy with her oxygen mask on, "looking like death on the edge." The two decided she would go on a ventilator that day, March 15.

"We texted pretty much nonstop until 6:59 a.m., and that’s when she said, ‘I’m in ICU now and they’re going to vent,’ and then, boom," Steve said. "That was the last communication I had with her until the second week of April."

As the medical staff prepared to sedate Peggy to intubate her, she heard two final words before weeks of silence: "Let's go."

The first US case. The first death. The first nursing home outbreak: A year after COVID-19 arrived in the USA, the staff in Washington is holding on

‘A hand grenade with the pin pulled

As the sun rose that interminable day on March 15, Stiles took a turn for the worse. His oxygen levels started to drop, and he was having greater difficulty breathing. Steve called for the ambulance again and the same archaic, "ratty-old bone box came," he said.

Wattum had a low-grade fever. When Peggy’s two brothers arrived, the group decided Wattum might as well go to the hospital, too, because of her age. With his brother-in-laws, their wives and kids, Steve prayed on the driveway.

"We just prayed for a miracle," he said. "Oddly enough, within four or five hours, the hospital called and said, hey, you need to come and get your mother-in-law, she’s not sick enough to stay here."

&quot;I&#39;m a cougar,&quot; Lillian Wattum, 95, says with a chuckle, because her husband, Howard Stiles, 90, is younger. The couple in Marysville, Wash., were married 10 years ago.
"I'm a cougar," Lillian Wattum, 95, says with a chuckle, because her husband, Howard Stiles, 90, is younger. The couple in Marysville, Wash., were married 10 years ago.

Steve picked Wattum up at the hospital that evening. Isolated and missing their partners, the pair clung to one another and to their community. As word spread of the family's situation, members of their church left food at the door, and some gathered to sing hymns in the backyard. Steve opened the sliding glass door and sang along from a distance as Wattum sat with her eyes closed and hands raised.

"It was one of the most blessed, yet hardest times of my entire life," Steve said.

Steve called the hospital several times a day. He wanted to know whether Peggy or Stiles was eligible to receive remdesivir, an antiviral drug originally developed to treat Ebola. Stiles received the treatment and was discharged March 25 after 11 days in the hospital. Peggy was too sick to get the drug through the trial but finally received it through compassionate use.

As Peggy remained in the hospital, the youngest kids, Peter, 30, and Heidi, 29, came to stay with their dad. They kept friends and relatives – including some as far as Norway – updated on Peggy's situation through a Facebook page, where the group shared photos, messages and music.

Steve tried to stay busy. He did laundry, swept, vacuumed, mopped, mopped again. When his kids put down their cups, he'd place them in the dishwasher before they were even done with them.

"They'd say, 'Dad!' And I'd say, I have to maintain some order. It’s all I can do," Steve said. "I've run a company. I’ve been a fire chief. I’m used to making decisions and making stuff happen. And I couldn’t do anything, and that was the hardest thing."

Steve couldn't bring himself to enter his bedroom. Most nights, he slept on a downstairs recliner, next to the home phone, staring at it before he went to sleep around 2 a.m.

"It was like a hand grenade with the pin pulled, and I’m just waiting for it to explode," he said. "I felt if that house phone rang ... I was going to get the news that I didn’t want to get. So every morning I'd say, 'Thank you, God,' that phone didn’t ring last night."

Steve wore Peggy's rings on a gold chain, clutching them like rosary beads. One night in late March, he glanced in the mirror and saw the rings on his chest.

"I just kind of lost it. That’s the first time I actually lost it," Steve said. "And I just looked up and said, God, either give her back or take her."

Days later, the grenade exploded.

Two doctors were on the phone, asking Steve to come in to discuss "Peggy's transition." Steve was escorted up to the sixth floor of the hospital April 6.

The doctors stopped Steve just outside Peggy's room. They had placed a trach in her throat, and she was going to need a feeding tube. She may never again be the Peggy he knew, they told him: Did he want to put her through that?

Steve got 10 minutes in the room with Peggy. He knelt down beside her bed. "Hey, honey, I’m here. I’m here," he said. Her eyes moved just a hint, and Steve walked around the other side of her bed.

"She slowly turned her head my way. So I’m like OK, she’s responding. She hears us," he said.

Steve walked out of the room knowing Peggy was going to make it. That night, he got a call from a nurse telling him that Peggy had wiggled her toes on command, twice.

"That was the first thing I remember, was wiggling my toes," Peggy said.

It was the beginning of her recovery. And the start of her delirium.

Peggy Jahn lost her hair when she contracted COVID-19 and spent 25 days on a ventilator. When it began to grow back in as patches of white strands, she used to laugh, comparing herself to the poltergeist Beetlejuice from the late &#39;80s.
Peggy Jahn lost her hair when she contracted COVID-19 and spent 25 days on a ventilator. When it began to grow back in as patches of white strands, she used to laugh, comparing herself to the poltergeist Beetlejuice from the late '80s.

‘Come and get me’

Peggy finally came off the ventilator April 8, after 25 days.

A few days later, Steve received a FaceTime call around 3 a.m. It was Peggy. She couldn't speak with the trach in her throat, but she was flailing around and trying to communicate something. Steve dialed the hospital.

"I’m like, good gosh, I’m going to see her die on FaceTime in the hospital," he said.

A nurse rushed into the room and checked Peggy's vitals. Everything was normal, but Peggy was trying to mouth words. She handed Peggy a dry erase board.

"So she writes, and the nurse holds it up: 'Come get me.' And I’m like, oh, honey, I wish I could come get you," Steve said.

Doctors say it's common to experience delirium in the ICU. The sensation was "freaky weird," Peggy said.

She spoke to her family again for the first time the day after Easter, Peter's 30th birthday, babbling on about how her phone had been hijacked and the nurses were plotting against her.

"I don’t remember much," Peggy said. "I just remember a mom has to talk to their kid on their birthday, and I missed his birthday."

Peggy spent 42 days in the hospital. She lost her hair and had to learn to walk again after losing muscle while in paralysis on the ventilator. The first time she worked with physical therapists, Peggy could barely lift her toes. Before she was discharged, she had to walk 25 steps.

Her goal, Peggy told the physical therapists, was to hold a weed wacker and do her own yardwork again. The physical therapists couldn't promise her that or that she'd ever drive again.

‘I’m really fighting a storm’: Snohomish, King communities describe year since COVID-19 arrived there

Steve picked Peggy up from the hospital April 24. On the drive home, Steve showed Peggy the empty hotel parking lots and barren malls. When she had gone to bed in her room in early March, life was normal. She emerged from the hospital to what Steve called "the apocalypse."

As the two pulled into the driveway, Peggy saw posters of support lining both sides of the asphalt. "It was very overwhelming," she said.

Friends gather in Marysville to show signs of support for Peggy Jahn while she was at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.
Friends gather in Marysville to show signs of support for Peggy Jahn while she was at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.

As Peggy continues her recovery at home, she's walking. She's weed wacking. She's remodeling the bayside home where she and Steve raised their children. Last week, Peggy hopped in the car and drove the 20 minutes out to the house.

Days after a historic windstorm wiped out power to the county, the water was still. Peggy roamed the house, ripping up carpet and sharing memories. She propped up a ladder in her daughter's old room and began covering the chipped paint with a fresh coat.

Steve stood on the back deck, watching two seals bobbing in the water and pointing to two bald eagles that had landed in their tree. He's still processing the trauma of what happened. After 29 years in the fire department, he never had post-traumatic stress disorder. Now he does.

Steve said the experience, as stressful as it was, helped him break down some walls with his kids that he didn't even know were there. For Peggy, her kids are finally answering her phone calls.

Peggy makes it up the 16 steps to the upper floor of her home in Marysville, Washington.
Peggy makes it up the 16 steps to the upper floor of her home in Marysville, Washington.

"I think the kids appreciate mom a whole lot more," she said with a wink. "I can get away with a lot more."

Last week, as staff at Providence Regional Medical Center paused and the nation observed a moment of silence for the 400,000 souls lost to COVID-19 in the USA, Peggy and Steve celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Sunday, they're renewing their vows outside their church.

Steve re-proposed April 15 as Peggy was leaving the ICU after 32 days.

Her hand shook as she held her iPhone up to her face in the hospital bed.

In their living room 15 miles away, Steve got down on one knee, dressed in a T-shirt and pajama pants, on Facetime.

"I clearly feel like I’ve been given a second chance to share what’s already been an amazing 31 years," he said into his phone. "I just want to say, Peggy Jahn, would you remarry me at your earliest convenience?"

Peggy cracked a smile: "Come and get me."

Reach reporter Grace Hauck at ghauck@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @grace_hauck.

More from USA TODAY:

Biden faces pressure to deliver in 'wartime' effort against COVID-19 crisis

Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine is rising, but so is pessimism about getting back to normal

2020 wasn't 'just a random bad year,' health experts say: COVID-19 made it one of the deadliest in US history

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 story of hope: Couple renew vows after 42-day hospital stay

Latest Stories

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • No hugs allowed: Security stops Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo from exchanging jerseys

    Bam and Kyrie's jersey exchange had to be broken up by Heat security.

  • White's prediction for Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: 'It's gonna be an ass whoopin'

    Dana White offered a blunt prediction for the upcoming exhibition between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

  • Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Notes: Fallout of huge Patrik Laine trade

    What fantasy hockey dividends will be paid by the Patrik Laine trade?

  • AFC Championship: How to watch Bills-Chiefs, preview, live stream

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Coach K lashes out at student reporter after Duke's 3rd straight loss

    After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14-year TE career, will join FOX as analyst

    Greg Olsen spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but the final season with the Seahawks.

  • Bucs safety Winfield inactive for NFC championship game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won’t play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury. Winfield didn’t practice Friday and had been listed as questionable on that day’s injury report. This will be the first game the rookie second-round pick from Minnesota has missed all season. While the Bucs (13-5) will be missing one of their starting defensive backs, the Packers (14-3) had better news regarding their secondary. Green Bay starting cornerback Kevin King is active for Sunday’s game after missing practice Friday with a back injury that had left him questionable. The Packers had prepared for the possibility King might not be available by promoting cornerbacks Tramon Williams and KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster for the NFC championship game. Green Bay signed the 37-year-old Williams after the Baltimore Ravens released him on Monday. He previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19. Other inactive players for the Bucs include quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Anthony Auclair and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter ad Khalil Davis. The Bucs had already announced Friday that Brown wouldn’t be available because of a knee injury. Inactive players for Green Bay include quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, safety Vernon Scott, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. Keke is missing his third straight game because of a concussion. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates for 4 prospects

    The Pirates continue to get rid of any players you've heard of before, sending Jameson Taillon to the Yankees.

  • Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

    PHILADELPHIA — Three days after choosing Nick Sirianni to be their new coach, the Philadelphia Eagles made it official. The team announced Sirianni's hiring on Sunday, posting on Twitter a photo of Sirianni wearing an Eagles visor and the caption: “Copped ourselves a head coach.” Sirianni was the offensive co-ordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive co-ordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers. The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he’s tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honours. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games. Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni’s top priority has to be solving the quarterback dilemma. Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs. Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished in the top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni’s three seasons as offensive co-ordinator. They were top 10 in rushing offence the other season. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • UFC 257: Jake Paul laughs at Conor McGregor's expense, lowers $50M fight offer to $10K

    Jake Paul got some laughs at McGregor's expense and said he's lowering his offer.

  • Chelsea, Leicester beat second-tier clubs in FA Cup

    LONDON — Tammy Abraham scored three times as Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 while Leicester had to rally against another second-tier club before ousting Brentford by the same score to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Abraham scored twice in a seven-minute span in the first half. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute, his 11th of the season. Timo Werner missed a late penalty in a frustrating end to his afternoon. Chelsea will play another lower-league club, Barnsley, in the round of 16. This victory was crucial for under-pressure manager Frank Lampard after five losses in the past eight Premier League games. LEICESTER COMEBACK Brentford, which beat four Premier League teams on its way to this season’s League Cup semifinals, threatened another shock when it took the lead through Mads Bech Sorensen’s sixth-minute goal against Leicester. But Leicester turned it around within six minutes at the start of the second half. James Maddison weaved through the Brentford defence to the edge of the area before teeing up Cengiz Under, who powerfully fired in the equalizer. Youri Tielemans was tripped in the area by Tariqe Fosu and the Belgium midfielder netted from the penalty spot. Maddison killed it off in the 71st minute when he tapped in the rebound after Harvey Barnes’ shot was saved. BURNLEY ADVANCES Jay Rodriguez struck twice for Burnley in a 3-0 win at Fulham — the 31-year-old striker's first goals since July. With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, Rodriguez turned provider for Kevin Long for the third. A week after they drew in the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool meet again in the FA Cup with Jürgen Klopp’s side struggling in its Premier League title defence. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Former Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong dies

    TORONTO — George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the '60s and wore the blue and white his entire career, has died. He was 90. The Maple Leafs confirmed the death Sunday on Twitter. Armstrong played a record 1,187 games with 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs, including 13 seasons as team captain. The right-winger added another 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games. Known as the Chief, Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey. Armstrong was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975. Some 41 years later, Armstrong was voted No. 12 on the franchise's list of 100 greatest Maple Leafs in its centennial season. "George is part of the very fabric of the Toronto Maple Leaf organization and will be deeply missed," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. "A proud yet humble man, he loved being a Maple Leaf but never sought the spotlight even though no player played more games for Toronto or captained the team longer. Always one to celebrate his teammates rather than himself, George couldn't even bring himself to deliver his speech the day he was immortalized on Legends Row." A young Armstrong met Syl Apps when the Maple Leafs star came to his bantam team's annual banquet. Armstrong would go on to wear No. 10, the first Leaf to do so after the retirement of talismanic Cup-winning captain Apps. Armstrong would also become one of a select number of Leafs honoured with a banner at Scotiabank Arena and his number was officially retired in October 2016 at the team's centennial anniversary home opener. In 2015, Armstrong and Apps were added to the Leafs' Legends Row. The Leafs released a statement on Sunday with the words from Armstrong's unread speech that night. "Hockey is a great game and I love it. I am part of a fading generation that you will never have again. Every one of us is one of a kind, that will never be repeated. To all of my friends and acquaintances, thank you for your advice and direction, that helped make me who I am today … a very, very happy person." NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also paid tribute Sunday to the former Leafs' captain. "The National Hockey League family is saddened to learn of the passing of George Armstrong,” Bettman said in a statement. “For 70 years, he represented his beloved Maple Leafs and the entire NHL with class and distinction as a player, coach, executive and ambassador. "A humble man and revered leader, Armstrong captained the Leafs for 12 seasons – including to three straight Stanley Cups in 1962, 1963 and 1964 and the stunning 1967 title – and scored the final goal of the Original Six Era in Game Six of the ’67 Final. “Our game will miss him dearly. The NHL extends its deepest sympathies to George’s wife Betty, their children, grandchildren and the entire Armstrong family.” After hanging up his skates in 1971, Armstrong coached the Toronto Marlboros to Memorial Cup victories in 1972-73 and 1974-75 before accepting a scouting position with the Quebec Nordiques in 1978. He spent nine years with Quebec before returning to the Toronto fold as assistant general manager and scout in 1988. Armstrong served as interim coach for the final 47 games of the 1988-89 season after John Brophy was fired after an 11-20-2 start. The next year, Armstrong returned to his role as a scout for the Leafs. Armstrong scored 20 goals four times during his career but was better known for his leadership and work ethic, helping restore the franchise's winning touch. A smart player and talented backchecker, he worked the angles to get the best shot at his opponent and formed a formidable penalty-killing tandem with Dave Keon. A humble man, Armstrong was quick to deflect praise. He credited his players for his Memorial Cup wins as coach. "It wasn't because I was a great coach, it was because I had some great players," he said in a 1989 interview, listing off the likes of the Howe brothers, John Tonelli, Mark Napier and Mike Palmateer. And he offered a typical response when inducted into the Leaside Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. "I don't know whether I deserve it or not but I sure am happy to get it," said Armstrong, who lived in several areas of the city before making Leaside his Toronto home. Born in Bowland’s Bay, Ont., to an Irish father and an Iroquois mother, a young Armstrong honed his hockey skills in Falconbridge near the Sudbury nickel mines where his father worked. The Boston Bruins were interested but Armstrong waited until the Leafs put him on their protected list while he was playing with the Copper Cliff Jr. Redmen of the NOHA in 1946-47. After winning the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the OHA's leading scorer with Stratford next season, the Leafs sent him to their main junior affiliate, the Toronto Marlboros. He was elevated to the senior Marlies for the 1949 Allan Cup playoffs and helped the team win the title over Calgary the next year. It was during the Allan Cup tournament, specifically a visit to the Stoney Indian Reserve in Alberta, that he got his nickname. When the band heard of Armstrong's ancestral background, they made him an honorary member with the name "Chief Shoot-the-Puck" and presented him with a ceremonial headdress. It was a different era and "The Chief" nickname stuck. Armstrong, who was proud of his mother's heritage, would become the first player of Indigenous descent to score in the NHL. He spent most of two seasons in Pittsburgh with the Leafs' American Hockey League farm team before making the big league. He made his NHL debut in December 1949 and became a full-time member of the Leafs in time for the start of the 1952-53 season. "It looks as if he's going to be here for quite a long time the way he handled that puck," legendary broadcaster Foster Hewitt said after Armstrong scored his first NHL goal in a 3-2 win over Montreal. Taking a pass from future Hall of Famer Max Bentley, Armstrong beat defenceman Butch Bouchard and beat goaltender Gerry McNeil. "I did a little war dance that night and I think everybody in Maple Leaf Gardens was pretty happy about it as well," Armstrong recalled 15 years later. Toronto owner and GM Conn Smythe named Armstrong his captain before the 1957-58 season. Smythe would later call Armstrong "the best captain, as a captain, the Leafs have ever had." The Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1962, the first of three straight championships. Armstrong was 36 when the veteran Leafs won the franchise's last championship in 1967. His insurance empty-net goal with 47 seconds remaining in the clinching 3-1 Game 6 win proved to be the final goal of the Original Six era. The six-foot-one, 204-pounder played a few more seasons, but suffered a knee injury during the 1969-70 campaign that forced him to retire. Armstrong was convinced to come back for the 1970-71 season before quitting for good at age 40. At the time, Armstrong had played more seasons and more games as a Maple Leaf than any other player, and was second in career points. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press