Doctors, nurses, porters, volunteers: the UK health workers who have died from Covid-19

A number of NHS and private healthcare staff, from heart surgeons to nurses, porters and volunteers, have lost their lives to the coronavirus in the UK.

The government says there have been 49 verified deaths of NHS staff from Covid-19 during the pandemic, but it is clear that many others have died. The Guardian has recorded 144 deaths that have been reported in the news, but the true figure is likely to be higher because not all deaths will be in the public domain.

Many family members of those who have died have complained that health professionals are not being given adequate protective equipment as they deal with coronavirus cases.

If you would like to share any further names and stories with us, or feel there are people we have missed out, then please drop an email to sarah.marsh@theguardian.com. We hope to document and pay tribute to those who die working on the frontline of the pandemic.

We will be adding the cases to a database and hope to examine these deaths in more detail at a later date.

Elma Cavalida

Occupation: Maternity assistant

Place of work: Northwick Park hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Cavalida worked as a maternity assistant at Northwick Park hospital, where she was a valued member of the day assessment unit team.

London North West University healthcare NHS trust said Cavalida was known for her warmth, kindness and compassion, and for her true dedication to taking care of mothers-to-be.

“Those who knew her well describe how she welcomed everyone who came into the unit with a smile. She would do everything in her power to help others – nothing was ever too much trouble,” it said.

“Elma was much loved by our mums-to-be and her colleagues alike, and she will be very greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.”

She was diagnosed with curable cancer just over a month before she contracted coronavirus. Her partner, Vikas Deshwal, 35, told Metro.co.uk that the qualified midwife, who continued to work after her cancer diagnosis, “was one of the most bubbly and alive people I have ever met”.

Furqan Ali Siddiqui, 50

Occupation: Plastic surgeon

Place of work: Manchester Royal infirmary

Date of death: 30 April 2020





Siddiqui was father to six children, who live in Pakistan with his wife, Fazia, who works as a doctor at a medical college in the city of Karachi. His colleagues said he moved to Manchester recently and was coming to the end of his training. The 50-year-old was a plastic surgeon and had started working on the frontline treating patients with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation trust (MFT) said: “It is with great sadness that we can announce the death of a member of staff who worked at Wythenshawe hospital.

“Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui was a clinical fellow in our burns and plastics department at Wythenshawe hospital and sadly died on 30 April. He was being treated for Covid-19.

“We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to Furqan’s family and all our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“Furqan joined MFT in October 2019 and had also undertaken a significant amount of work at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, which is part of our trust. Furqan was a valued and much respected member of the team at MFT and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”

Suzanne Loverseed, 63

Occupation: Care home nurse

Place of work: Unknown

Date of death: 29 April 2020





Suzanne Loverseed, 63, was a care home nurse who died after contracting Covid-19. In an emotional tribute posted online, her son, Ian O’Neal, described her as a “lioness” who gave everything for her children.

He wrote: “At the end, she worked in a care home, with patients dying of this virus. She had no PPE [personal protective equipment] but fearlessly she carried on. That’s what killed her. That is also just like her: fancying the rules of nature, or the odds, somehow didn’t apply to her. But they did. It seems somehow unsurprising, then, that she died as she lived: sacrificing herself for others.”

“There are some people out there still urging that the virus is not that threatening, or that the government has overreacted, or that it doesn’t matter if a few oldies die,” he wrote. “They are mistaken. My mother was 63: too young to die but old enough to die from this; a statistic to others, but the very heart of our family.

“We might have had another 20 years with her; instead, we had to say goodbye via an iPad, unable to hold her hand. Her grandson is not yet three. About 25,000 other families will know what I mean when I say that I hope to God such people never have personal cause to amend their opinions.”

Before working in care homes, his mother was a nurse for decades, caring for the sick and vulnerable, including the liver failure intensive treatment unit at King’s College hospital.

Mike Brown, 61

Occupation: Porter

Place of work: University hospital Southampton

Date of death: 29 April 2020





Brown had worked for 20 years at University hospital Southampton (UHS).



A spokesman for the NHS trust said that Thursday’s ClapForCarers outside Southampton general hospital would be held in honour of the 61-year-old.



He said: “University hospital Southampton has today confirmed the death of a member of staff, Mike Brown, aged 61, who had tested positive for coronavirus on admission to Southampton general hospital.



“Mike, a linen porter who had been with the organisation for 20 years, had an underlying health condition and sadly passed away after receiving treatment in our critical care unit in the early hours of yesterday morning.”



Paula Head, chief executive of UHS, said: “Mike had been with our hospital for 20 years and played a significant role supporting services that enable patients to receive great care and experiences.

















“He was well recognised and popular with so many staff, once nominated by colleagues for a Hospital Heroes award for always going above and beyond and he often shared his good sense of humour with everyone around.



“Our thoughts are with Mike’s partner, Sandy, and his family and he will remain fondly in our thoughts, particularly those of his close colleagues and the staff he worked with on the wards regularly.”





Nasir Khan

Occupation: Locum doctor

Place of work: Mid Yorkshire hospital NHS trust

Date of death: 29 April 2020





Khan was a locum doctor for Mid Yorkshire hospital NHS trust’s medical wards at the Dewsbury and District hospital site. He fell ill with the virus at the end of March and, as a resident of Bolton, he was admitted to Bolton NHS foundation trust on 6 April.

Martin Barkley, chief executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS foundation trust, said: “In the six months he worked with us Dr Khan had become a very well liked and valued member of the team with everyone, including nursing and junior doctor colleagues. They have spoken of his incredibly positive nature, his kindness and his compassion for his patients. He also showed fantastic leadership: he was absolutely dedicated to the wellbeing of the junior staff he was working with, and his thoughtfulness and considerate manner shone out to everyone who met him.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have had such a doctor as Dr Khan working for the trust, and we are all devastated to learn of his death. It is impossible to put into words how much our hearts go out to his family and friends.

“This news is a terrible reminder of the consequences of this pandemic that so many families are having to face. My thanks go to every member of our staff at Mid Yorkshire who – in the same spirit of courage and compassion that Dr Khan so clearly showed – continue to leave their families at home, put themselves on the frontline, and come into work every day to care for our patients.”

The trust is flying the union jack at half-mast at Dewsbury hospital as a mark of respect.

Dr Khan has left behind his wife and three children. His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said: “My dad was a loving, caring and much-loved father, husband, son, brother and friend. He dedicated his life to his family and profession. He was incredibly strong and we always turned to him for support, as he was a shining light of guidance. He was compassionate, humble and loyal. He had always put his family and friends before himself and was extremely giving. He would always look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need. His hard-working nature and charming personality allowed him to make life even more enjoyable. We strive to achieve the greatness that was my dad and fulfil the dreams he has left behind. Miss you, Dad!”.

Julius Sana. Photograph: Belle Alcid/PA

Julius Sana, 40

Occupation: Healthcare support worker

Place of work: Private hospitals

Date of death: 26 April 2020





Sana, 40, had fallen ill with Covid-19 while working at a private hospital treating people with neurodegenerative diseases in Newport. The married father of two died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the city’s Royal Gwent hospital where he had been on a ventilator for 18 days, the first of which was his daughter’s fifth birthday.

Maria Victoria Prado

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Elvy Court care home in Sittingbourne, Kent

Date of death: Unknown





Prado was known to friends and colleagues as Vicky and had worked for the NHS and private sectors for more than a decade. A crowdfunding page set up for her reads: “She was a hardworking nurse always willing to go extra miles to help. Vicky recently worked in a nursing home with positive cases of the Covid 19. She had isolated herself due to her high vulnerability in catching the cruel virus.” She is reported to have had asthma.

Sharad Bhatt

Occupation: Central booking team

Place of work: St Albans City hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Bhatt worked in the central booking team for outpatients’ appointments, before contracting the virus. The trust confirmed he had been working there since 2017.

In memory of Bhatt, the trust said: “He was funny and always willing to help and ready for a challenge. He was committed to his position and well-liked by all the team.”

Stephanie Wilcocks

Occupation: Retired matron

Place of work: Watford general hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Wilcocks worked as a matron and ward sister at both Watford and St Albans hospitals before retiring in 2005. The trust honoured the former employee after she died, saying she was a nursing mentor, a Girl Guide leader and a lay minister.

William Brodie

Occupation: Operational estates

Place of work: Glasgow Royal infirmary

Date of death: 27 April 2020





Brodie, affectionately known as Willie, worked at the Glasgow Royal infirmary in the operational estates department before he died. He was a key worker with NHS Scotland at Glasgow Royal infirmary within the operational estates department.

Jermaine Wright, 45

Occupation: Pharmacy technician

Place of work: Hammersmith hospital

Date of death: 27 April 2020





Wright was a senior pharmacy technician in the aseptic unit at Hammersmith hospital. He joined the trust’s pharmacy team in March 2015, after many years working at the Royal Brompton and, prior to that, Great Ormond Street hospital. He was well known to his team and staff across the trust for his expertise, precision, kindness and pride in his work.



The trust’s chief pharmacist, Ann Mounsey, said: “Jermaine had been part of the Imperial pharmacy family since March 2015, having previously worked at the Royal Brompton for some 14 years and previous to that at Great Ormond Street hospital. Jermaine was an inpatient at the Brompton when he died, and we know that the team there share our grief.



”It is difficult not to fall into cliches when talking about Jermaine, he was kind, thoughtful, generous and always up for a laugh. Football however was Jermaine’s absolute passion and, outside of work, he was an essential part of amateur football at Hackney Marshes for over 20 years through his role as both referee and numerous other roles including vice-chairman, and fixtures and result secretary. His loss is felt keenly there and we are grateful to the members of that community who have contacted us to offer friendship and support. In addition, we have received lovely messages of support from many other pharmacy departments in north-west London and further afield as well as from the wider Imperial trust.”









Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran. Photograph: Facebook

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Boston’s Pilgrim hospital

Date of death: 27 April 2020





Health bosses confirmed Pavithran, known as Kumar to his colleagues, died on 27 April. Andrew Morgan, the chief executive of the United Lincolnshire hospital NHS trust, said: “He (Kumar) was a very well-liked, professional, respected member of the team and will be greatly missed.

We are all sending our heartfelt condolences to Kumar’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

More than £13,000 has been fundraised by friends and family of Kumar on Facebook.

Jodon Gait Photograph: Facebook

Jodon Gait, 46

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Worcestershire Royal hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Gait had worked in care homes for 15 years before joining the Medical Short Stay unit at Worcestershire Royal hospital a year ago.

He was described a “much-loved member of our nursing team” by Matthew Hopkins, the chief executive of Worcestershire acute hospitals NHS trust.

Hopkins added: “Colleagues who worked most closely with him describe Jodon as a dedicated, passionate, caring colleague; a quirky character who always put patients at the centre of everything he did, delivering fantastic quality of care to his patients and who had a great sense of humour who will be massively missed by all of the team.”

Jane Mary Jongwe

Occupation: Senior nurse

Place of work: Herondale and Kingfisher House

Date of death: 26 April 2020





Jongwe was a senior nurse at the care home Herondale and Kingfisher House in Birmingham. Jongwe had migrated to the UK from Zimbabwe and attended the Zimbabwe Anglican Church.



Ken Lambatan, 34



Occupation: Specialist cardiology research nurse

Place of work: St George’s university hospitals NHS foundation trust

Date of death: 27 April 2020





Lambatan was described as fit and active but reportedly died after developing hypercoagulation as a complication to Covid-19. A friend of the family, Therese Hona, said on Twitter: “His family is immensely heartbroken. Please honour him by staying at home.”

Eileen Landers. Photograph: University hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS trust/PA

Eileen Landers

Occupation: Cleaning team member

Place of work: University hospitals of Derby and Burton

Date of death: 26 April 2020





Landers passed away at Queen’s Hospital Burton from Covid-19. She had worked at the trust since 2004 and was a dedicated and popular member of the team.

Gavin Boyle, the chief executive at University hospitals of Derby and Burton said: “Eileen worked in many departments and wards across the hospital, most recently in the discharge lounge, and was known for her high standards, which colleagues and the nursing team say were second to none.

“During her time here she was known for her absolute dedication to her role and her dedication to coming to clean the hospital and protect patients.

“The importance of the role Eileen and her colleagues perform simply cannot be overstated. Eileen will be sadly missed by the whole UHDB family, especially by the domestic teams that worked closely with her for those many years. Our thoughts and condolences are with Eileen’s family today.”

Fiona Anderson

Occupation: Community nurse

Place of work: Grindon Lane primary care centre

Date of death: 26 April 2020





Anderson died after testing positive for Covid-19. Those who knew Fiona said she “devoted her life to helping others”. She

joined South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS foundation trust in 2007, working as a staff nurse at Sunderland royal hospital and South Tyneside district hospital before joining the community as a staff nurse in 2019.

She worked at Grindon Lane primary care centre, where colleagues described her as “a passionate and highly committed nurse who cared for thousands of patients in both Sunderland and South Tyneside”.



Fiona’s sister Sarah Anderson said: “We are incredibly proud of Fiona. She died doing what she loved, working for the NHS and caring for those in need. Always in our hearts and never forgotten.”



A spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS foundation trust said they were offering support to Fiona’s family.













Adekunle Enitan. Photograph: East Kent hospitals university NHS foundation trust/PA

Adekunle Enitan, 55

Occupation: Intensive care nurse

Place of work: William Harvey hospital, Ashford, Kent

Date of death: 24 April 2020





Enitan had been working as an agency nurse in ITU for five years. The father of two, known to his colleagues as Ade, has been remembered by East Kent hospitals foundation trust as a “kind and caring nurse, and a much-respected colleague”.



His wife, Temitayo, son Martin and daughter Divine, told Kent Live: “Adekunle was a great father and husband who cared deeply for us as well as others around him.





“We are all very thankful for the memories that we shared with him. He is now gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit will always be beside us.”

Ibilola Mary Aladejana

Occupation: Bank staff

Place of work: University College London hospital

Date of death: 4 April 2020





Aladejana died due to complications from Covid-19. A crowdfunding page, set up for her by her husband, Ayodele Aladejana, reads: “She was so full of life and very lively. She loved helping people, loved her family, and more importantly, she loved GOD. Indeed, you fought the good fight of faith until your final breath on earth.”



She leaves her husband and three children aged 16, nine, and four.





Janice Glassey. Photograph: Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Janice Glassey, 66

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Bridgewater community healthcare NHS foundation trust

Date of death: 24 April 2020





Glassey worked in the out-of-hours district nursing service for Bridgewater community healthcare NHS foundation trust in Halton, Cheshire.



The chief executive of the trust, Colin Scales, said: “I am extremely saddened to confirm that our colleague Janice Glassey tragically passed away on 24 April 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus.



“Janice was 66 and was a healthcare assistant in our out-of-hours district nursing service, where she had worked for 14 years, providing care and compassion to many Halton patients and families.



“She was a much-loved and valued colleague and friend.

“On behalf of everyone at Bridgewater, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Janice’s family, friends and loved ones at this most difficult time.”















Larni Zuniga. Photograph: CHD Living/PA

Larni Zuniga, 53

Occupation: Care home nurse

Place of work: Surrey Hills care home

Date of death: 24 April 2020





Zuniga worked at CHD Living’s Surrey Hills care home near his home at Godalming in Surrey. The medic, originally from the Philippines, was granted British citizenship in February. He contracted the infection two weeks ago.

Andy Costa

Occupation: Ward administrator

Place of work: Camden & Islington NHS foundation trust

Date of death: Unknown





Costa was described by colleagues as “a highly respected, conscientious and long-serving colleague who had worked at Highgate Mental Health Centre since it opened 15 years ago”. Before then, he worked on the Elizabeth Torrance ward in the nearby Waterlow unit.

The trust said: “Andy’s 26 years of diligence and loyalty to Camden and Islington NHS foundation trust were honoured with a long service award only last summer at a special tea party at the Irish Centre in Camden. Andy will be very much missed by us all, especially by his many colleagues and friends in the ward, administration and domestic staff areas at Highgate Mental Health Centre. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”

Dr Vishna Rasiah. Photograph: Birmingham Women and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Dr Vishna Rasiah

Occupation: Consultant neonatologist

Place of work: Birmingham women’s hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Rasiah, known to his friends as Vish, was a consultant neonatologist and was highly regarded across the Midlands through his role as clinical lead for the regional neonatal network.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, the chief executive of Birmingham women’s and children’s NHS foundation trust, said: “Vish was an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend passionate about the care of babies and their families. Losing him in such a cruel and unfair way will be too much to bear for many of us, in particular anyone involved in neonatal care, and of course his beautiful wife and daughter.

“As our tears flow, we must always remember the values that Vish stood for, and hold his vision, courage and compassion in our hearts. God bless you Vish, and may you rest in peace.”

Dr Fiona Reynolds, the trust’s medical director, said: “It’s heartbreaking that we have lost someone as talented, dedicated and respected as Vish. His loss will not only be felt by his friends and colleagues at our hospital, but by many across the Midlands who worked alongside him for so long.

“Vish touched the lives of many families during his time as a neonatal consultant in Birmingham, and will be sadly missed.”

Vish was a proud husband and father. His wife, Liza, said: “We’re devastated at losing our beloved Vish. He was such a loving husband and father to our beautiful daughter Katelyn, and much-loved son and brother to our family in Malaysia and Trinidad. His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on Katelyn.

“Vish loved his work; to him it was so much more than a job and his colleagues are part of our family too. He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own; I couldn’t have been prouder of him.

“I would like to thank the staff at Worcestershire Royal hospital for the kindness, compassion and the care that they have provided to us over an incredibly difficult past few weeks.”

Tony Kabia, 58

Occupation: Security team

Place of work: Manchester Royal infirmary

Date of death: 23 April 2020





Kabia was recently nominated for an excellence award by Manchester University NHS Foundation trust, and his family said he had bought a new suit and shoes in preparation for the ceremony.

Lillian Nabuduwa, Tony’s stepdaughter, told the Manchester Evening News: “He was a father, he was a husband, he was a good man.He worked for Kingdom Security and was at the MRI for a long time.

“Everyone there loved him, the trust loved him. Everyone at the MFT knew about him.”

Melonie Mitchell

Occupation: 111 worker

Place of work: London ambulance service

Date of death: Unknown





Mitchell’s death was confirmed by the London ambulance service, where she worked. Its chief executive, Garrett Emmerson, said: “It is with great sadness I confirm the death of Melonie Mitchell, a member of our NHS 111 team.



“Our condolences are with her family at this sad time. Melonie will be greatly missed by her friends and colleagues across the service.”





Mahadaye Jagroop. Photograph: Facebook

Mahadaye Jagroop

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Heartlands hospital

Date of death: 22 April 2020





Mahadaye Jagroop, known as Mary, sadly died in Heartlands hospital, where she worked.

Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS foundation trust, said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of one of our highly valued colleagues, Mahadaye Jagroop – known to us as Mary – on 22 April, at Heartlands hospital.

“Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse. This was demonstrated by the beautiful and heartfelt tribute by colleagues at Heartlands hospital this morning.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.”

Angie Cunningham. Photograph: Facebook

Angie Cunningham

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: NHS Borders

Date of death: 22 April 2020





Family and colleagues have paid tribute to a nurse and “much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great-granny” who has died after contracting coronavirus.



Angie had provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General hospital on Wednesday, NHS Borders said.



In a joint statement with the trust’s chief executive, Ralph Roberts, Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great-granny, as well as a friend to many more. Angie worked in NHS Borders for over 30 years and during this time was a much-respected and valued colleague within the hospital, providing amazing care to patients.



“She was very proud to be a nurse alongside her love for her family. We ask that you respect the privacy of all involved at this time.”













Felicity Siyachitema. Photograph: Facebook

Felicity Siyachitema, 51

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Unknown

Date of death: 21 April 2020





Siyachitema died of Covid-19 at Southend hospital in London. A spokesperson for the family, Frederick Siyachitema, said: “A dark cloud has befallen our family. Fellie passed away in a London hospital where she was admitted.

“We are in pain as a family. She was a strong woman, who was always supportive of her family. She was a helpful person, a hard worker, a mother and a dedicated nurse.”

Frederick said his sister came to the UK from Zimbabwe in 2002. “What is more painful is that we cannot attend the burial of our sister due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic,” he said.

“Our prayer is that after the pandemic, we will then be able to go to the UK and see her place of final rest. It is a very difficult situation for the whole family.”

Katy Davis. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Katy Davis, 38

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: University hospital Southampton

Date of death: 21 April 2020





Davis had tested positive for coronavirus on admission to hospital. She had an underlying health condition and had been unwell for some time before her admission. She died on the evening of Tuesday 21 April at Southampton general hospital.

Paula Head, the chief executive at UHS, said: “I want to pay tribute to Katy who sadly passed away on Tuesday. Katy has been described by her colleagues where she worked in child health as a nurse people would aspire to be like and that nursing was more than just a job to her.

“On behalf of everyone here at UHS, including our patients and the communities we serve, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to her family.”

Medhat Atalla. Photograph: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals/PA

Medhat Atalla

Occupation: Consultant geriatrician

Place of work: Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Date of death: 21 April 2020





Atalla was described as “hugely popular” and a “respected colleague”. He became a full-time member of the hospital’s trust in 2014, but had worked with elderly patients in the north of England since the early 2000s.

In a joint statement, Dr Tim Noble, medical director, and Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals, said: “A hugely popular and respected colleague, Dr Atalla was a very special human being who practised medicine across three continents throughout his career, affecting the lives of so many in such a positive way. He was a truly gentle gentleman and he will be hugely missed by us all.

“We would also like to take a moment to thank colleagues who cared for Medhat during his illness, and who did all they could to care for and support him as he bravely battled Covid-19.

“As a trust, we share our deepest sympathies with Dr Atalla’s brother and sister, and loved ones in Egypt, and we ask that the media respect their wishes during this extremely challenging time.”

Sharon Bamford

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Singleton hospital

Date of death: 21 April 2020





Bamford, a healthcare assistant at Singleton hospital in Swansea, died 21 April 2020. Her husband, Malcolm, also died recently from coronavirus. Both were being treated in the intensive care unit at Swansea’s Morriston hospital.

Jan Worthing, director of Singleton hospital said: “Sharon was highly thought of by all the patients who have used the services, and loved by her colleagues and friends within the team.

“Sharon’s sad death will leave a massive void within the team and within the Singleton family.

“Our thoughts and condolences are obviously with their sons Craig and Chris at this devastating time, with the loss of both Sharon and Malcolm. We offer our most sincere condolences to Sharon’s family, friends and colleagues at this extremely sad time.”

Ann Shepherd, 80

Occupation: Counsellor

Place of work: Derbyshire healthcare NHS foundation

Date of death: Unknown

Shepherd had worked in mental health services across D​erbyshire for the last 26 years and lived in Leicester. She had underlying health conditions and contracted Covid-19. She died in hospital.







Ifti Majid, the chief executive of Derbyshire healthcare NHS foundation trust, said: “Ann was a wonderful colleague, held in very high esteem by all she worked with. She was truly devoted to her work and her patients and was inspirational in her field.

“She was also a phenomenal character, full of colour and sparkle.

“Ann always made time for members of her team. I understand that even after her provisional diagnosis of Covid-19, Ann would call to check if colleagues were OK and if they needed any support.

“Ann was a true professional, who touched the lives of many. She made a tremendous difference to a lot of people’s lives and she was highly respected by patients and colleagues alike.”

Ann’s colleagues at Moir medical centre have also expressed how valued Ann was as a member of their team, saying: “The team at Moir medical centre are deeply saddened by the loss of Ann. Based at the Moir medical centre for over 26 years, Ann was an integral and highly regarded member of our team.

“Ann was more than a work colleague. Her support for other members of the practice team and her contribution to life within the practice was outstanding. She could always be relied upon for honest and compassionate advice for patients and staff.

“She had a huge impact on her patients who would speak favourably of their treatment with her for years afterwards. Her enthusiasm for her work was an inspiration to all. She will be sincerely missed.”

Ian Reynolds

Occupation: Paramedic

Place of work: London ambulance service

Date of death: Unknown

Reynolds was a paramedic at New Addington. He worked for the service for 32 years and was still as active as ever until falling ill with Covid-19 in March.







The London ambulance service said: “A wise, experienced and popular man, he had time for everybody and could relate to his colleagues, members and patients alike – regardless of their background or identity – with an ease that endeared him to everyone he came across.

“He will be deeply missed by his union comrades, his Croydon ambulance family, his boys Jack and Ben (of whom he was immeasurably proud) and his wife, Sian, whom he loved with all his heart.”

Dawn Marshall

Occupation: Support time recovery worker

Place of work: Hallam Street hospital

Date of death: Unknown



Marshall died from complications caused by Covid-19. Black Country Healthcare said she was “a valued member” of their organisation for almost 10 years, working at Hallam Street hospital, Macarthur Centre, and more recently as a support time recovery worker based at Quayside House in Oldbury.



“She was always very helpful and supportive to her colleagues and was able to build a real rapport with the service users she worked with. She had an incredible bubbly character and was always breaking out in song,” a statement on the trust’s website read.



”Whenever Dawn took time to reflect on her career within the NHS, she always said that making sure her patients knew there was a life to live beyond their mental health was her priority.

















“She will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all who knew her.”

They added: “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Dawn’s family and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Julie Penfold. Photograph: Wirral University Hospital Foundation Trust/PA

Julie Penfold, 53

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Wirral university teaching hospital NHS foundation trust

Date of death: Unknown





Penfold was admitted to Arrowe Park hospital, where she worked as a healthcare assistant and then a nurse for many years, after contracting coronavirus.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wirral University teaching hospital NHS foundation trust said:

“Heartfelt tributes have been paid to WUTH staff nurse, Julie Anna (Julie) Penfold, who sadly passed away as a result of Covid-19.”

Kirsty Jones. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Kirsty Jones, 41

Occupation: Healthcare support worker

Place of work: NHS Lanarkshire

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Jones took up a post with NHS Lanarkshire straight from school at 17. The mother-of-two spent much of her career working with older patients at University hospital Wishaw, and was loved “due to her bubbly character”.

She recently took up a new role helping on the frontline, at an assessment centre in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire. After contracting Covid-19, Jones died on 20 April.

Graham Thorne. Photograph: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS/PA

Graham Thorne, 58

Occupation: Maintenance worker

Place of work: Bedford hospital

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Thorne had been treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit for over a fortnight. He was a member of the estates and maintenance team at Bedford hospital and continued working as the outbreak began, before falling ill at the end of March.

The hospital’s chief executive, David Carter, said: “Graham was a quiet and friendly member of the team who was incredibly diligent at his work and who will be greatly missed.

“We are saddened to lose another much-loved member of the Bedfordshire hospitals family and our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and colleagues at this incredibly sad time. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Charlie Goodwin. Photograph: Daniel and Julie Goodwin/PA

Charlie Goodwin, 61

Occupation: Paramedic

Place of work: First 4 Care

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Goodwin worked as an ambulance driver for First 4 Care for more than 20 years. He tested positive for the covid-19 virus and was admitted to intensive care, but sadly passed away after 11 “extremely difficult” days on April 20.

Goodwin leaves behind his wife, Julie, 55, and three children, Daniel, 25, Catherine, 26 and Sarah, 32.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Julie Goodwin, of Bilsthorpe, said they had been married for 26 years.

“He was very kind and had an extra special relationship with his son because he supported Manchester City and his son supported Manchester United, which led to some interesting moments in the house,” she said.

“He was totally dedicated to his job. He loved the job and he wanted to get straight out there [during the pandemic].”

Grant Maganga. Photograph: Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Grant Maganga

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Pennine Care NHS foundation trust

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Maganga qualified as a mental health nurse in 2009 and had worked at Hurst Place, a 15-bed step-down rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs, since it opened 10 years ago.

Pennine Care NHS foundation trust said: “We’re devastated about the death of our friend and colleague, Grant Maganga, who sadly died from coronavirus.”

Dr Yusuf Patel. Photograph: Newham Healthcare Collaborative/PA

Yusuf Patel

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Woodgrange NHS medical practice

Date of death: 20 April 2020



Patel was a GP partner and founder of the Woodgrange NHS medical practice in Forest Gate, east London, and had been treated at Queen’s hospital in Romford.



His practice described the “immeasurable pain” of losing their colleague. In a statement, it said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you of the sad loss of Dr Yusuf Ismail Patel, GP principal and founder of Woodgrange NHS medical practice.



“After a valiant struggle with Covid, Dr Patel finally succumbed to his illness on Monday 20 April.

















“This is a tragic loss to all his family, friends, colleagues and patients. The pain is immeasurable. He has touched and enriched many lives and we miss him dearly.”



Sadeq Elhowsh. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Sadeq Elhowsh, 58

Occupation: Consultant orthopaedic surgeon

Place of work: St Helens and Knowsley teaching hospitals NHS trust

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Elhowsh, a long-serving orthopaedic surgeon with St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, died at Whiston hospital. He had tested positive for coronavirus.

He is described as a loving husband and father to four sons who had dedicated over 17 years to the trust during his NHS career.

His family said: “Sadeq was a wonderful husband, as well as a devoted father, and he dearly loved his family. We cannot put into words the depth of our loss. He loved his work and was dedicated to supporting his patients and his colleagues. As a family we are extremely appreciative for all the kind words and messages we have received. We would like to take this time to grieve in private.”

Ravi Gudena, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: “Nothing was ever too much trouble for Sadeq, he was always there to help anyone and was happy to do whatever was needed to help his colleagues and patients.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his colleagues at the trust to support his family.

Craig Wakeham

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Cerne Abbas surgery

Date of death: Unknown





Married father-of-two Dr Craig Wakeham was a doctor at the Cerne Abbas surgery in Dorset for three decades.

His colleagues at the surgery said: “We are very saddened to inform our patients that Dr Wakeham died at the weekend. He had been fighting the coronavirus in Dorset County hospital for many days.

“His industry and innovation led our practice for 30 years.

“He was also a leading light in both the clinical commissioning group and local medical committee, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys.

“His legacy lives on in our patients who he cared for diligently, and in the good name he built for our surgery.”

Patricia Miller, the chief executive of Dorset County hospital, where he died, said: “Craig was a fantastic GP, always professional, kind and dedicated. Dorset will be poorer without him.”

Manjeet Singh Riyat Photograph: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust/PA

Manjeet Singh Riyat

Occupation: Emergency consultant

Place of work: Royal Derby hospital

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Riyat has been described as “the father of the current emergency department” by his colleagues.

In a tribute, speaking on behalf of the emergency department team at Royal Derby hospital, consultant Susie Hewitt said: “Manjeet was enormously valued and much loved as a colleague, supervisor and mentor as well as for his wise counsel and discreet support in tough times.

“For many, Manjeet was considered the father of the current emergency department in Derby and many more will reflect on how his inspiration has shaped their own careers.”

Gerallt Davies Photograph: Welsh Ambulances Services NHS Trust/PA

Gerallt Davies

Occupation: Paramedic

Place of work: Welsh Ambulance Service

Date of death: 20 April 2020





Davies died after contracting Covid-19, the Welsh Ambulance Service said. Jason Killens, chief executive at the trust, said: “Today, Monday 20 April 2020, the Welsh Ambulance Service lost its first colleague to Covid-19.

“Gerallt Davies MBE was a paramedic at Cwmbwrla station in Swansea and his passing is a devastating blow for us all.

“Gerallt, who joined the service in 1994, was not just a valued member of our team but of St John Cymru Wales, where he was national operations officer, a role for which he was awarded an MBE in 2019 for his services to first aid provision in Wales.

“Gerallt’s loss will be sorely felt by everyone here, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family.

“Our focus now is on supporting Gerallt’s family and bereaved colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Chrissie Emerson

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Queen Elizabeth hospital, King’s Lynn

Date of death: Unknown





Emerson was described as a “much loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother” in a joint statement released by Caroline Shaw and Prof Steve Barnett, the hospital’s chief executive and chairman respectively.

They added: “Everyone at QEH is today coming to terms with the devastating news that one of our own healthcare assistants has died after testing positive for Covid-19. The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson, who was such a valued colleague.

“We have been in touch with Chrissie’s family to extend our condolences on behalf of everyone at QEH and to offer appropriate support. We have informed our staff about this upsetting news and offered support to those who knew and worked closely with Chrissie.

“We have a range of support and counselling services available to our staff to support them during this incredibly difficult time, during which we continue to focus on delivering safe care to our patients and maximising support for our staff who are working in conditions that are difficult and challenging for everyone.”

Patrick McManus, 60

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: County hospital, Stafford

Date of death: Unknown





McManus, originally from Ireland, had worked in Stafford for about 10 years, after a spell at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary in Stoke.

Tracy Bullock, the chief executive of University hospitals North Midlands NHS trust, which runs County hospital, wrote in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19.

“Patrick McManus was an extremely well-liked and valued member of the nursing team at County hospital, Stafford. He had been a nurse for more than 40 years and had worked at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary prior to working in Stafford, where he had been for about 10 years.

“He was a lovable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients, which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank-you messages he received.”

Keith Dunnington, 54

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Queen Elizabeth hospital

Date of death: 19 April 2020





Dunnington, from South Shields, died on 19 April. He worked as an agency nurse and most recently on the frontline of ward 12 at the Queen Elizabeth hospital.

In a message sent to staff, Yvonne Ormston, chief executive of Gateshead Health NHS Foundation trust, said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Dunnington. Keith was a long-serving staff nurse who worked on medical, surgical and elderly wards here at Gateshead Health NHS FT.

“Keith was a popular and hard-working member of our fantastic nursing team. He will be very missed by his coworkers here at the trust and by the patients he cared for.

“Keith most recently worked on ward 12, where his colleagues remember him very fondly. He was known for always having a positive outlook which others found really encouraging and for taking time to check-in with colleagues.

“On Sundays he put particular importance on everyone having a proper dinner and often arranged food for everyone. When not at work he volunteered at soup kitchens and spent time with his family, who he spoke so highly about.

“My thoughts are with Keith’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad and difficult time.”

Grace Kungwengwe

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: University hospital Lewisham

Date of death: 19 April 2020





Kungwengwe was a dedicated nurse who loved her job. Tendai Kungwengwe, who has initiated a fundraising appeal for her said: “It is with greatest sadness that we confirm the death of our much-loved sister, mother, aunty, grandmother, colleague and friend Grace Kungwengwe who succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday 19 April 2020 at Lewisham hospital where she worked as a frontline staff.

“Grace was a dedicated NHS worker who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive of Covid-19.”

Margaret Tapley Photograph: Family handout/PA

Margaret Tapley, 84

Occupation: Auxiliary nurse

Place of work: Whitney community hospital

Date of death: 19 April 2020





Tapley worked as a healthcare assistant at Witney community hospital in Oxfordshire. Her granddaughter Hannah Tapley paid tribute to her on Facebook, calling her the “most hardworking, caring and perfect woman out there”.

Oxford Health NHS foundation trust said Tapley died in hospital in Swindon. The trust said she had worked her last shift on 10 April, adding: “Despite her advancing years, Margaret was determined to carry on caring and being part of her hospital family.”

Alice Sarupinda

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Walsall area

Date of death: Unknown





Sarupinda, originally from Zimbabwe, was a nurse in Walsall, West Midlands. Her fellow members of the United Methodist church took to social media on Friday to express their condolences following her death.

Khulisani Nkala Photograph: Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Khulisani Nkala, 46

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Leeds and York NHS partnership foundation trust

Date of death: 17 April





Nkala was described by colleagues as someone who “always put the patient first” and had a smile that “lit up” a room. The trust where he worked provides mental health and learning disability services in Leeds and specialist services across Yorkshire.

The trust’s chief executive, Dr Sara Munro, said she also hoped he would be the last staff member the trust would lose to the disease.

“Khuli was a well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first, and will be greatly missed by his colleagues,” Dr Munro said.

Vivek Sharma Photograph: Medway Community Healthcare/PA

Vivek Sharma

Occupation: Occupational therapist

Place of work: Medway community healthcare

Date of death: 17 April 2020





Sharma had been working for Medway community healthcare when he tested positive for Covid-19. James Devine, chief executive of Medway foundation trust, which runs Medway Maritime hospital, where Sharma also used to work, announced the death.

In a message to staff, he said: “I am sad to announce that Vivek Sharma, a former Medway staff member, died yesterday after testing positive for Covid-19.”

Sophie Fagan, 78

Occupation: Support worker

Place of work: Homerton university hospital, Hackney

Date of death: 19 April 2020



Fagan arrived from India in 1961 aged 16 to begin her nurse training. She was not on the frontline fighting coronavirus but worked at Homerton liaising with people in her role supporting carers. She had worked in healthcare in Hackney for more than 50 years.









Homerton university hospital NHS foundation trust said Fagan was “part of the healthcare fabric in Hackney”.

Ade Dickson

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Barnet, Enfield and Haringey mental health trust

Date of death: Unknown





Dickson died due to coronavirus, with the trust saying he was “highly respected”. A spokesperson from Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust said: “We are very sad to confirm the loss of our colleague and friend Ade Dickson.

“Ade previously worked for our early intervention service in Haringey as a care coordinator. He later left the trust but worked for us in a number of roles through an agency. Most recently, Ade had been working in the Barnet Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team.

“Ade was a highly respected colleague who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, trust staff and patients. We ask that you please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Linda Clarke, 66

Occupation: Midwife

Place of work: Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

Date of death: 17 April 2020





Linda Clarke worked as a delivery suite coordinator at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary. She had worked in the maternity service for 30 years, with trust chiefs saying she had “brought many new lives into the borough”.

In a statement, Silas Nicholls, chief executive at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS trust, said: “We can sadly confirm that a member of our staff, Linda Clarke, tragically passed away on April 17. Linda was 66 and worked in our maternity service for 30 years, bringing many new lives into our borough and caring for expectant mums in our community.”

Ruben Muñoz Jr

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: East Surrey hospital

Date of death: 17 April 2020





Ruben Muñoz Jr had worked for the NHS since 2010 and selflessly helped to look after patients with Covid-19.

A crowdfunder page set up for his family reads: “Not all of you might know him, but he was a very kind, funny and hardworking person. Patients always liked him. He was a good son, a good husband to his wife, and a good father for his two children.



“My fellow colleagues and I from Woodland ward decided to put up a fundraiser to assist his grieving family. We want to give back for the service and time he gave to the NHS.”





Simon Guest

Occupation: Radiographer

Place of work: Furness general hospital

Date of death: Unknown





Simon Guest died after being treated for the virus at the hospital’s intensive care unit. The chief executive of the trust which runs Furness general hospital said Guest would be “truly missed”.

Aaron Cummins, of the Morecambe Bay hospitals trust, said: “I know how respected Simon was, and how truly missed he will be. We are all devastated by the news, and determined to support Simon’s family and friends and ensure his memory will live on.”

Brian Mfula

Occupation: Lecturer in mental health nursing

Place of work: Swansea University

Date of death: 17 April 2020





Brian Mfula worked for Swansea University and was described by students as an “inspiring teacher”. Prof Ceri Phillips, head of the college of human and health sciences at Swansea, said the college had “been inundated with messages of condolence, all of which pay warm and heartfelt tribute to a dear friend and colleague”.

He added: “Students have described Brian as an inspiring teacher and role model who taught from the heart, and had a passion for mental health and nursing.

“Colleagues from across the college have made reference to his generous spirit, his warm personality and his highly infectious laugh, all of which made others feel good simply by being in his presence. His colleagues have also described him as a lovely man who will be sorely missed by themselves and his students.

“Brian was also recognised as a dedicated family man, and our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife, Mercy, and children Kato, Nkweto, Thabo and Thandiwe, for their tragic loss.”

Gladys Mujajati. Photograph: Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Gladys Mujajati, 46

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Derbyshire healthcare NHS foundation trust

Date of death: Unknown





Gladys Mujajati, from Littleover in Derbyshire, died in hospital earlier this week, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS trust said.

The 46-year-old had an underlying health condition “and had stepped away from frontline duties in recent weeks”, a spokesman added. Ifti Majid, the trust’s chief executive, said staff were “devastated by her loss”.

Jenelyn Carter, 41

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Morriston hospital

Date of death: unknown





Jenelyn Carter was born in the Philippines and lived in south Wales. She was treated by her own colleagues after being admitted for the virus but died. Swansea Bay University health board announced her death saying she was “well loved” by patients and colleagues.

A spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened to report that one of our healthcare assistants who was being treated for Covid-19 has died.

“Jenelyn Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston hospital and was well loved by all her colleagues and patients.”

Josephine Matseke Manini Peter. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Josephine Matseke Manini Peter, 56

Occupation: Locum nurse

Place of Work: Southport hospital NHS trust

Date of death: 18 April 2020





Peter was born and raised in South Africa. She was a member of the South African Nursing Council and later of the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

She graduated in 1998 as a professional nurse in South Africa and got a job in the UK in 2002 at Princess Margaret hospital in Windsor. She later moved to London and worked for Care UK and then joined the Hillingdon NHS trust, majoring in gynaecology and obstetrics. She later worked as a locum nurse via an agency. Her last job was at Southport hospital NHS trust.

The morning of her death her husband, Thabo, received a telephone call from the intensive care registrar informing him that mechanical ventilation was no longer benefiting her. She leaves behind her husband and two children, Bongani and Buhle, who have both returned to live in South Africa. She also has a granddaughter, five sisters and one brother.

Michael Allieu, 55

Occupation: Staff nurse

Place of work: Homerton University hospital

Date of death: 18 April 2020





Michael Allieu died at Homerton university hospital in Hackney, London, where he had worked as a staff nurse since 2007. The trust’s chief executive, Tracey Fletcher, said: “Michael was a vibrant, larger-than-life character on our acute care unit, and was well known and very well liked throughout the hospital. He will be greatly missed by all his colleagues both in the ACU [acute care unit] and the wider Homerton hospital community. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this sad time.”

Nick Joseph

Occupation: Hospital porter

Place of work: Whittington hospital

Date of death: unknown





Nick Joseph was given the nickname “the general” by colleagues at the Whittington hospital in north London where he had worked for 17 years.

Ate Wilma Banaag

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Watford general hospital

Date of death: unknown





Ate Wilma Banaag came to the UK on 21 January 2001 and had worked in Watford general hospital at Croxley ward since then. She spent her last days working in a Covid-19 ward where she became infected.

A crowdfunder page set up for her reads: “She is a devoted mother of three and a loving wife to Kuya Jun. Everything that is raised in this fund will help with the cost of her cremation service and financial support to her family. We will miss your smile Ate, Rest in Peace.”

Esther Akinsanya

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Chief executive of the trust Ben Travis saod it was “the darkest week since Lewisham and Greenwich NHS trust was formed seven years ago,” and announced a fundraising page had been set up in memory of “much-loved colleagues”.

Travis said in a statement on Tuesday: “Sadly, I can confirm that Esther Akinsanya and Grace Kungwengwe, two members of staff, have passed away.”

“Many colleagues will have worked with Esther and Grace, and our thoughts are with their families, loved ones and colleagues during this desperately sad time.

“We have set up a fundraising page to support the families of colleagues who have died.”

Rajesh Kalraiya, 70

Occupation: Consultant paediatrician

Place of work: North East London NHS trust

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Rajesh Kalraiya, a consultant paediatrician, was originally from Nagpur in India. His cousin, Arun Kalraiya, said: “He died at Queens Hospital, Romford, Essex and had worked at hospitals in Isle of Wight, Poole, Cumbria, Essex and the Midlands. He has left his legacy wherever he worked and was acknowledged as an extraordinary doctor. He was highly committed, hardworking, caring and passionate about his job and made a difference to the lives of his patients.”

One of his colleagues Dr Ewa Szynaka, a consultant paediatrician at Isle of Wight hospital, said: “It was a great privilege to have worked with Dr Rajesh Kalraiya I am filled with immense gratitude for his kindness and support to the staff and patients. He was wonderful doctor with a beautiful soul”.

He helped various charity organisations and recently donated a large sum of money to the centre for advance training and research in Cancer (ACTRECT) Khargar, in Mumbai, India. He did so in memory of his brother Dr Rajiv Kalraiya who was a senior research scientist at the Institute.

His cousin said: “He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, colleague and faithful friend. All will dearly miss him.”

Barry England

Occupation: Senior paramedic

Place of work: East of England ambulance service

Date of death: 17 April 2020





Barry England was a leading operations manager in Hemel Hempstead and described by the East of England ambulance service as “a hugely valued friend and colleague”.

A statement from the trust said: “We offer our sincere condolences to Barry’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. The trust is offering its support to Barry’s family and we will not be making any further announcements at this stage.”

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “Their hearts are broken at this sudden loss,” and that Barry was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for over 33 years.

They thanked all the NHS staff who cared for Barry in hospital and former colleagues for their support.

Jane Murphy, 73

Occupation: Clinical support worker

Place of work: Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Date of death: Unknown





Jane Murphy worked at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before she retrained as a clinical support worker. Tributes from colleagues hailed her as a mentor and lifelong friend.

Murphy had been placed on sick leave when the coronavirus outbreak emerged because of her age. Elaine Sibbald, a friend, said: “Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong. She had the biggest heart, and was always there if I needed her.

“As a friend she loved when you took her shopping. She loved life, being in her PJs sitting at the kitchen table watching TV. She was a star, and a big loss to everyone that met her.”

The family of a long-serving doctor who died after contracting coronavirus have paid tribute to him as an “honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected”.

Dr Kamlesh Kumar Masson. Photograph: NHS Thurrock CCG/PA

Kamlesh Kumar Masson, 78

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Locum work across Thurrock and Basildon

Date of death: 16 April 2020





Masson died on 16 April, aged 78, having worked in the NHS for 47 years. He founded Milton Road surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, after which he did locum work across Thurrock and Basildon.



His family, who described him as someone who “would have wanted to practise medicine for many more years to come”, said he last worked on 12 March, adding that his career “came to an unexpected end last month, when he unfortunately contracted Covid-19”.





They described him as “an excellent clinician whose drive to constantly improve his clinical skills and knowledge with passion and enthusiasm will remain with us all as a reminder to always try to be the best”.



The family added: “Dr Masson was an honest, kind and generous man who was deeply respected by anyone who was privileged to cross paths with him. He was jovial, funny and kind, always wanting to make the best of any situation.”



He was well-known locally and recognised as a “dedicated, determined, positive individual who would always do his utmost to help in all endeavours”, they added.



The family thanked the staff at University College London hospital who “fought tirelessly” to try to save him.



Dr Anil Kallil, a fellow GP and chairman of NHS Thurrock CCG, said: “We were very sad to hear of the passing of Dr Masson. He was a well-respected and liked GP in Thurrock, with a significant contribution over the last 30 years in the borough caring for patients and providing support.



“Later he provided GP services in both Thurrock and Basildon. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr Masson for his commitment and passion and our condolences to his family for their loss.”





















Dr Adegboyega Tayo, the chairman of NHS Basildon and Brentwood CCG, said: “In the latter part of his career Dr Masson has been a valued member of the team at the Murree Medical Practice and has been able to support patients in Basildon with his wisdom built over such a long and valued career of service in the NHS.



“He was much respected and a well-liked member of the primary care community. He will be missed by all those who knew him.”



Dr Masson completed his medical training in India and also worked as a doctor in east Africa. He worked in different parts of the UK before settling in Essex in 1975.









Andy Stamp, 65

Occupation: IT department

Place of work: Alder Hey children’s hospital

Date of death: 16 April 2020





Stamp was known throughout Liverpool by his DJ stage name, Jaye. He regularly performed at iconic clubs in the city including the Grafton and the Coconut Grove. He also worked in the IT department at Alder Hey children’s hospital and had been travelling to the hospital to keep its computer systems on track during the pandemic.

His close friend Ian “Kay” Roach, also a DJ, told the Liverpool Echo that Stamp was a “great fella who always made you feel like a million dollars”.

He added: “Andy was a larger-than-life character. I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about him. If you had a problem, he’d try and help you.”

Gordon Ballard

Occupation: Logistics manager

Place of work: London ambulance service

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Gordon Ballard, from east London, an ambulance service worker for 42 years, died of the virus. A London ambulance spokesman said: “He will be greatly missed.”

Dr Krishan Arora. Photograph: PA

Krishan Arora, 57

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Violet Lane medical practice

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Krishan Arora worked at the Violet Lane medical practice in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. Croydon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) confirmed he had died after testing positive for Covid-19, adding that he was not at work in the time before he died.

Paying tribute to Arora, Dr Agnelo Fernandes, the GP borough lead for Croydon, said: “We are all greatly saddened by the death of Dr Krishan Arora. Krish was extremely well liked and worked tirelessly to care for his patients and improve services for everyone in Croydon.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Krish’s family, friends and close colleagues at this difficult time. We will miss him.”

Julianne Cadby

Occupation: Business manager

Place of work: Cardiff and Vale University health board

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Cadby was a business manager for Cardiff and Vale University health board’s specialist child and adolescent mental health services. She had worked in the specialist service for more than 16 years, and had been with the health board for 30 years, beginning her career as a medical secretary across a range of departments.

She died just four days after her 84-year-old mother, Joan, passed away from the same virus. She is survived by her seven-year-old son, Evan, who is being looked after by other family members while his father, Chris, 43, is in hospital with Covid-19. A crowdfunder has been set up for Evan.

A statement from the health board said: “It is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Julianne Cadby has passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Julianne was a much-loved member of our team. She was extremely warm and caring and would always make time to help and support her colleagues.”

Brian Darlington. Photograph: Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust/PA

Brian Darlington

Occupation: Hospital porter

Place of work: Mid Cheshire hospitals

Date of death: Unknown



Brian Darlington was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues as a porter with Mid Cheshire hospitals, where he worked for over 20 years. He died at Leighton hospital after contracting Covid-19, a spokesman for the hospital trust said.









His wife, Ava, said: “We were married for 46 years and Brian was a great husband, as well as father and grandfather.” The trust’s chief executive, James Sumner, said: “Brian had dedicated over 20 years to the trust during his NHS career and will be sadly missed by all who knew and worked with him.

“He was without doubt a treasured member of the team at Mid Cheshire.”



Amrik Bamotra, 63

Occupation: Radiology support worker

Place of work: King George hospital in Goodmayes

Date of death: 10 April 2020





Amrik Bamotra had been a radiology support worker at the King George hospital for the past four years and was a porter there before that. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Tony Chambers, the chief executive of Barking, Havering and Redbridge university hospitals trust, said: “Amrik was well-liked among his colleagues, who have shared how friendly, chatty and kind-hearted he was, and that he was caring and compassionate to all patients. They said he treated everyone like his own family.”

Lourdes Campbell

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Bolton NHS foundation trust

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Lourdes Campbell was employed by Bolton NHS foundation trust. The chief executive, Fiona Noden, announced her death, saying: “It is with deep regret and huge sadness that I share with you the devastating news that we have lost a friend and colleague to the terrible Covid-19 virus.

“Lourdes Campbell, one of our healthcare assistants, died yesterday on our critical care unit. Lourdes, known as Des to her colleagues, had worked with us for nearly 13 years.”

She added: “She was a well-liked and valued member of the team, known for working extremely hard. She was dedicated to patient care and her colleagues respected her quiet, diligent and compassionate approach.”

Andrew Treble. Photograph: Facebook

Andrew Treble, 57

Occupation: Theatre assistant

Place of work: Wrexham Maelor hospital

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Andrew Treble had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years. His 17-year-old daughter, Emily, said: “He was such a lovely man. I’m proud to call him my father. He’s helped me through so much and he has always been there for me.

“He always cheered me up by watching Laurel and Hardy together. He was so kind, so loving and he will be missed forever.”

Ade Raymond. Photograph: Facebook

Ade Raymond, 48

Occupation: Healthcare assistant and first-year student mental health nurse

Place of work: Barnet, Enfield and Haringey (BEH) mental health trust in London

Date of death: 15 April 2020





Ade Raymond was described by colleagues as a “compassionate” and “inspirational” man who had “always wanted to become a nurse”. The first-year student mental health nurse, studying at Middlesex University in north-west London, also worked part-time as a healthcare assistant.

Jinjer Kandola, the BEH trust chief executive, said Raymond was a “highly respected” team member.

She tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the loss of our colleague & friend Ade Raymond due to coronavirus. A much-valued member of the team who was studying for a nursing degree.”

Khalid Jamil. Photograph: West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA

Khalid Jamil, 57

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Watford General hospital

Date of death: 14 April 2020





The father-of-two, who lived in St Albans, was a healthcare assistant and had been with West Hertfordshire hospitals NHS trust since March 2006.

His daughter Sumaiyah told the Watford Observer and Review her father was a “selfless” man who always put his family’s needs before his own, adding he used to always come home and share stories about his day and the patients he cared for.

She said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beautiful dad. He was an NHS hero who lost his life to coronavirus. In a matter of days his condition had deteriorated rapidly and it was very hard for our family to see him in such a vulnerable state.

“Many will describe my dad as always having a smile on his face. His loving and supportive nature extended to all his relatives, friends, colleagues, and patients. We cannot put into words the depth of his loss. He really was the heart of our family.

“He was a phenomenal father whom we will miss dearly and we will keep him in our prayers and cherish our memories with him forever.”

Sumaiyah has also recognised all of the NHS staff who are “working tirelessly” on the frontline to save lives, describing them as “true heroes”.

Healthcare assistant Juliet Alder. Photograph: West London NHS Trust/PA

Juliet Alder, 58

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Hammersmith and Fulham mental health unit

Date of death: 14 April 2020





Alder’s colleagues have launched a fundraiser in her memory. She started working at the West London NHS trust in 2016 as a healthcare assistant before moving to the Hammersmith and Fulhammental health unit where she supported older people in the last weeks of their life.

Her colleagues described her as a “kind, caring and thoughtful colleague”, adding: “She was compassionate to patients, colleagues and carers and maternal towards those who came in contact with her.”

Linnette Cruz, 51

Occupation: Dental nurse

Place of work: Swansea Bay University Health Board

Date of death: 14 April 2020



Cruz was a senior head nurse at a dental practice in Sketty, a suburban district about two miles from Swansea city centre. She had been admitted to hospital in March after suffering Covid-19 symptoms. She is survived by her husband, Jeonardy, a son, Jeonard, a sister, Rose, and her parents.



Cruz trained in the Philippines before coming to Swansea. The owner of the practice she worked at, Nik Patel, paid tribute to her. She “brought love, light and joy to everyone around her”, he said.













Gaily Catalla

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Kent hospitals

Date of death: unknown





Catalla, who lived in Maidstone, worked in Kent as a nurse. She had moved to the UK from the Philippines. Her friend Mary Arimas said: “She was a fierce frontliner who fought until the very end.”

Stephen Pearson, 51

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear trust

Date of death: 13 April





Pearson was a mental health staff nurse working for Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS trust in the North of Tyne street triage team.

He had two daughters, Rebecca, 26, and Bethany, 20, and had been at the trust for more than 30 years, working at St George’s hospital in Morpeth, as well as HM Prison Durham, assisting people with their mental health needs.

His wife Anne said: “Steven was overweight but he was healthy and fit. It was so sudden.

“Bethany’s birthday is on 28 May and he will miss her 21st. Before the lockdown we were due to go on holiday to Bali on 15 June for her birthday. She has finished her law degree so it was a celebration.”

Amarante Dias

Occupation: Endoscopy decontamination technician

Place of work: Weston general hospital in north Somerset

Date of death: 13 April 2020





Amarante Dias worked at Weston general hospital. Dr William Oldfield, the medical director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS foundation trust, said: “Amarante will be greatly missed and we are ensuring that staff have access to support to help them at this difficult time. We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the privacy of the family at their request.”

The Weston-super-Mare Association of Malayalees also paid tribute to Dias. In a post on Facebook, it said: “Our deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family, [Amarante Dias] will be deeply missed.”

Dr Peter Tun. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Peter Tun, 62

Occupation: Associate specialist in neurorehabilitation

Place of work: Royal Berkshire hospital in Reading

Date of death: 13 April 2020





Dr Peter Tun had been in intensive care at Royal Berkshire hospital, where he worked. Royal Berkshire NHS foundation trust (RBFT) would not confirm if he had tested positive for Covid-19.

His sons said in a statement: “Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad. He used to say: ‘Treat all your patients like they are your own family,’ and this speaks to the type of character that he had. To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, 55

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Agency nurse

Date of death: 13 April 2020





Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli had been ill for about a week when she was admitted to Leeds General Infirmary, a hospital where she used to work.

In a tribute, her daughter Naomie told the PA news agency she wanted her mother to be remembered as “God-fearing, strong, beautiful and caring”.

“It meant everything to be a nurse. She’s being doing it for as long as I remember, more than 30 years,” she said.

She added that her mother, who had worked on a coronavirus ward, called the provisions of personal protective equipment (PPE) available “poor”.

“If they don’t work, then we won’t be treated, so the least they could do is up the PPE so they can make sure it doesn’t happen to another family,” she said.

Jill Foster, the chief nurse at Harrogate and District NHS foundation trust, said Ekoli, known as Josie, was a “much-valued” member of staff.

Barbara Sage. Photograph: Marie Curie/PA

Barbara Sage, 68

Occupation: Palliative care nurse

Place of work: Marie Curie

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Sage spent over 40 years working in palliative care and became the first member of the Marie Curie nursing team to die of the disease. Her daughter, Donna, said: “Mum was kind and caring and fun … She loved life, her family, her grandkids and she loved her job.”

She added: “Mum started out as an ambulance driver in London when she was 18. It was that which made her want to become a nurse.

“She was a very warm person … I suppose she had all the normal attributes of a Marie Curie nurse. I guess you have to be like that in their line of work, don’t you? She was dedicated to caring for people.”

Melujean Ballesteros, 60

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: St Mary’s hospital in Praed Street, London

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Melujean Ballesteros was originally from the Philippines, and died at Royal Brompton hospital in Chelsea. Her son, Rainier, said his mum had a fever and a cough before her condition worsened.

He said: “[My mum] started her career at St Mary’s hospital in 2002; she loved her work as a nurse. She was a dedicated and very caring nurse.”

Rainier added that he convinced her to visit the hospital when her condition worsened. She is survived by Rainier, another son, Bryan, 38, who also lives in the Philippines, and her husband, Luis, 64, who lives in the UK.

A spokesman for Imperial College Healthcare NHS trust, which runs St Mary’s hospital, said: “We are very sad to confirm the death of one of our nurses, Melujean Ballesteros, who worked at St Mary’s hospital from 2002.

“Melujean was well-known across the hospital for her kindness and compassion. She made a big impact on the lives of her colleagues as well as her patients, and she will be greatly missed.”

Maureen Ellington

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Southmead hospital in Bristol

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Maureen Ellington died in the early hours of Easter Sunday after testing positive for the virus. Colleagues at Southmead hospital described her as a “kind-hearted, compassionate and caring” person while her family said “she would light up any room she entered”.

Her manager, Suzanne Moss, said she and her team had been “devastated” by Maureen’s death. “To receive the sad news that an irreplaceable member of our team has sadly passed away has had a deeply devastating impact on us all.”

She added: “Maureen was a kind-hearted, compassionate and caring person and she brought all these attributes into her ward practice, which made her a highly valued member of the team.

“Maureen put the patients and colleagues before herself and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.”

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, 68

Occupation: Care home nurse

Place of work: Grennell Lodge nursing home

Date of death: 12 April 2020



Rahima Sidhanee, 68, refused to retire so she could continue helping others during the coronavirus outbreak. Her son Abu Sidhanee, 41, said: “She said the elderly people needed her and she actually started doing an extra shift. People were in need of her and she was there.”



She worked as a midwife and nurse after moving to Britain from Trinidad in the late 1960s. She had been working at the Grennell Lodge nursing and care home in Sutton, south London, for 20 years.













Kevin Smith. Photograph: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA

Kevin Smith

Occupation: Plaster technician

Place of work: Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Kevin Smith had worked at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for over 35 years. Richard Parker, the chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals, said he was a well-respected and hugely popular member of the team, who “was renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”.

He added: “I am incredibly thankful to colleagues who cared for Kevin, and for their tireless efforts during this time.”

Smith’s daughter, Ellie Whitley, wrote on Facebook: “It’s so overwhelming to see so many amazing comments for such an incredible person who loved his job and everyone he worked with for many years.

“Thank you everyone. We will all miss him greatly but never forget him, ever!”

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong. Photograph: Facebook

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Luton and Dunstable university hospital

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was pregnant when she died, and her baby was delivered successfully. She had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable university hospital. A hospital trust spokeswoman said the nurse’s child was “doing very well” but could give no further information.

Agyapong was admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously. David Carter, the chief executive of Bedfordshire hospitals NHS foundation trust, said she was a “fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust”.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he said.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Agyapong, who also went by her married name, Mary Boateng, on a fundraising page set up to support her family. One former colleague said Agyapong had “devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse”.

Cheryl Williams. Photograph: Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust/PA

Cheryl Williams

Occupation: Housekeeper on hospital ward

Place of work: North Middlesex university hospital in Edmonton, north London

Date of death: 12 April 2020





Cheryl Williams worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward, and died on Easter Sunday.

Sharing a picture of Williams on Facebook, the NHS trust said her contribution to patient care at the hospital was “irreplaceable”. North Middlesex university hospital NHS trust said: “With greatest sadness, we can confirm the death of our much-loved colleague Cheryl Williams.”

Gilbert Barnedo

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: South-east London care home

Date of death: 11 April 2020





Barnedo had multiple sclerosis but despite this dedicated his life to helping others. A crowdfunder page set up for him reads: “He has been stable for so many years, however, recently he was blue lighted to the hospital for suffering with bilateral pneumonia and was later found out that he contracted Covid-19 which may have been the main cause of his rapid deterioration. He has fought very hard for many days, but eventually, his frail body was not able to take the disease full on. Shortly, he died of respiratory arrest.”

May Hernandez-Jequinto, one of those who set up the page, wrote: “News of the death across the globe daily has overwhelmed us more than we can imagine. Like anyone, who has lost a family member to this awful disease, Gilbert will never have a proper funeral ceremony he greatly deserves.”

He was born in Pasacao, Camarines Sur, Philippines, and trained as a nurse. He worked in nursing homes in later life.

“Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and suffering with symptoms of this condition, he loved his job and was very committed to his patients and colleagues,” the crowdfunder page adds.

Oscar King Jr

Occupation: Porter

Place of work: John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford

Date of death: 11 April 2020





Oscar King Jr, a Filipino hospital porter, died on Saturday after contracting Covid-19. On a fundraiser page to support his family members, he was described as a “loving husband” as well as a “devoted father” to his 10-year-old daughter.

King Jr had worked at the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford for more than 10 years, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”. His wife is also believed to have been taken to hospital with severe symptoms of the virus.

Charles Kwame Tanor

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Place of work: Unknown

Date of death: 11 April 2020



Charles Kwame Tanor moved to Britain from Ghana and is survived by his partner and four-year-old son. He attended Achimota high school in Ghana and later the National Film and Television Institute. He helped to produce films in the late 1990s.



A fundraising page set up to support his family reads: “For those who knew Charles, he was a problem solver, ever so kind and always available to help even people he didn’t know. Charles died doing what he loves the most, helping the vulnerable.”













Sara Dee Trollope with Boris Johnson. Photograph: Freya Trollope/PA

Sara Trollope, 51

Occupation: Matron for older adult mental health services

Place of work: Hillingdon hospital in greater London

Date of death: 11 April 2020





Sara Trollope was praised for her empathy and support for older people with dementia.

Dr Paul Hopper, the divisional medical director for Hillingdon, paid tribute to the mother of four: “Sara had that unbeatable combination of kindness, selflessness and total determination to get things right for patients. She was an example to every one of us.”

Gareth Roberts. Photograph: Cardiff & Vale UHB/PA

Gareth Roberts, 65

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Prince Charles hospital in Merthyr Tydfil

Date of death: 11 April 2020





Gareth Roberts worked as a nurse across the Cardiff and Vale health board area for more than 40 years. The husband, father and grandfather died in hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. A friend said he had little to no protection from the virus, which the health board said it would investigate.

“He didn’t have PPE. In the beginning he said he didn’t have anything,” his childhood friend Janette Leonard said.

Roberts was also a husband to Linda, a father to Ceri and Dean and a grandfather to 16-year-old Zac, whom he and his wife brought up after their son Dean passed away 11 years ago.

Amor Padilla Gatinao, 50

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: St Charles hospital in west London

Date of death: 10 April 2020





Amor Padilla Gatinao had worked in the NHS for 18 years, and her husband, Mario, said he believed she caught the virus while working at St Charles hospital. Speaking to Sky News, he said: “Our youngest child is 14 years old and it is so hard. The pain is unbearable.

“I called the ambulance and they came to the house but refused to admit her to the hospital. They told her to take paracetamol. Her whole body was in pain. She couldn’t eat. She was diabetic and also had a heart condition.

“I don’t know why the government did not do more to protect NHS workers, like my wife. She was neglected. My children’s lives will never be the same again.”

Padilla Gatinao was a clinical nurse assessor who moved to the UK in 2002.

Leilani Medel. Photograph: Facebook

Leilani Medel, 41

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: A number of local hospitals in Wales

Date of death: 10 April 2020





Leilani Medel was a nurse in Bridgend, where she had lived for more than 10 years working in care homes and hospitals. Her aunt, Shiela Ancheta, who lives in the Philippines, has paid tribute to her niece. “We are very sad because we can’t go there to visit her family because of the travel ban. Although she was my niece, she is six years older than me. She was like my older sister,” she said.

Also posting on Facebook on Good Friday, Ancheta said: “In this distressed time, we express our love, concern and condolences to the bereaved family of my niece, Leilani Medel, 41, from Bridgend, Wales, born in Divisoria, Santiago City, who passed away due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

Donna Campbell. Photograph: Velindre University NHS Trust/PA

Donna Campbell, 54

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Velindre cancer centre in Cardiff

Date of death: 10 April 2020





Donna Campbell was described by colleagues as a “beautiful, kind-hearted friend”. She had worked at the cancer centre for many years, initially as a volunteer.

Velindre university NHS trust said: “She was often found singing and dancing, entertaining patients and staff, making everyone smile. Donna will always have a special place in our hearts and we will all want to send our heartfelt sympathy and love to her family at this very difficult time.”

Julie Omar. Photograph: Facebook

Julie Omar, 52

Occupation: Orthopaedic nurse

Place of work: Alexandra hospital in Redditch

Date of death: 10 April 2020





A highly experienced trauma and orthopaedic nurse, Julie Omar had been self-isolating at home after developing symptoms, Worcestershire acute hospitals NHS trust said. Her condition deteriorated and she died at home.

She leaves behind her husband, Laith, and a grown-up daughter.

The trust’s chief executive, Matthew Hopkins, said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to share with you the sad news that a much-loved member of our nursing team – Julie Omar – has died.”

He added: “Julie was a dedicated and highly experienced trauma and orthopaedics nurse who had most recently been working as a sister on ward 14 at the Alexandra, but she will also be known to many of you on the Worcester site from her time with the trauma team there.”

Elbert Rico

Occupation: Hospital porter

Place of work: John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford

Date of death: 10 April 2020





Elberto Rico, who was Filipino, died on Friday from suspected coronavirus. He was a father and a husband who had been working as a porter at the John Radcliffe hospital since he arrived in the UK in 2004.

A fundraiser set up by his daughter, Carla Rico, said: “He was always working and would prioritise others’ needs firsts. He would walk around the hospital with a smile on his face and very rarely would he call in sick from work.”

Liz Shale. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Liz Shale, 61

Occupation: NHS admin worker

Place of work: East Surrey hospital

Date of death: 9 April 2020





Shale worked for the NHS for 20 years but spent the last decade working in palliative care in Bradford.

Her eldest son, Jason Shale, 34, told the Sun: “When all this started she wanted to continue going into work.

“She was one of those bubbly people who liked to motivate everyone. She just continued trying to do that until she became ill.

“She was initially told she had flu but she was eventually taken into hospital.”

Joanna Klenczon. Photograph: Northampton General Hospital/PA

Joanna Klenczon, 34

Occupation: Cleaning teams

Place of work: Northampton general hospital

Date of death: 9 April 2020





Klenczon had worked at Northampton for 10 years managing cleaning teams. A statement from the hospital confirmed she died on 9 April after “receiving the best care we could provide”.

The hospital added: “Her colleagues remember her as someone who was courteous, polite, a good organiser and team member who set high standards, and was prepared to go the extra mile.

“Our thoughts are with Joanna’s family at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences.”

Abdul Gellaledin, 53

Occupation: Ambulance care assistant

Place of work: Kingston hospital

Date of death: 9 April 2020





Gellaledin was described as a family man who was much adored in the community. He left behind two sons, 11 and 16, as well as a daughter aged 20. He arrived in the UK from Sudan over 30 years ago and worked transporting elderly patients to and from Kingston hospital and care homes. He was also known by many in the community as driver for London United bus company for nearly a decade.

“Abdul and his crew mates developed symptoms for Covid-19 and they decided to immediately self-isolate for a period of two weeks due a continuous cough, fever and persistent headaches. He self-isolated for a period of nine days where his condition began to worsen and subsequently was brought into hospital in an ambulance with severe breathing difficulties which coincided with the aforementioned fever and cough. Abdul was very active, fit and healthy,” said his nephew Ahmed Aburunnat.

“After an x-ray it was discovered that he had developed pneumonia. Abdul was also in hospital for a number of days before being tested for Covid-19 which returned positive (after three days) and he was then transferred to the ICU,” he added.

His nephew said that he had concerns about a lack of personal protective equipment. He said: “Abdul was was a very kind-hearted, warm, respectful, selfless gentleman who went above and beyond for everyone he encountered. Abdul was a bubbly individual famed for his interactions with customers, colleagues and friends.

Mandy Siddorn Photograph: Facebook

Mandy Siddorn, 61

Occupation: Pharmacy technician

Place of work: Swettenham Chemist

Date of death: 9 April 2020





Siddorn was praised by colleagues for her ability to make people smile in the hardest times. A spokesman for the pharmacy posted a touching tribute to the 61-year-old on their social media page, saying: “It is with much sadness that we acknowledge the loss of one of our Swettenham family, Mandy, who passed away as a result of contracting coronavirus.

“Mandy worked across our Wirral and Chester branches as a registered checking technician, the highest non-pharmacist role, and did so with outstanding professionalism and accuracy.

“We are all devastated by this tragic loss and our thoughts go out to all who knew her.”

Edmond Adedeji Photograph: Facebook

Edmond Adedeji, 62

Occupation: Locum registrar

Place of work: Great Western hospital

Date of death: 8 April 2020





Dr Edmond Adedeji was a locum registrar in the emergency department. He died after being cared for in the intensive care unit, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The 62-year-old had worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department since August 2019. His family said in a statement: “We as a family are grateful to God for the life of Dr Edmond Adefolu Adedeji. He died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself.

“We would like to thank the staff and his colleagues for looking after him during his final days. He leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.”

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury. Photograph: Golam Rahat Khan/PA

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53

Occupation: Doctor

Place of work: Homerton university hospital in London

Date of death: 8 April 2020





Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a consultant urologist at Homerton hospital in Hackney, east London, died after spending 15 days in Queens hospital, Romford.

In March, he wrote a Facebook message to Boris Johnson outlining the urgent need for PPE for frontline staff and calling for testing for healthcare workers to be fast-tracked.

He told Johnson that healthcare workers “are in direct contact with patients” and have a “human right like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children”.

Philip Glanville, the Labour mayor of Hackney, hailed Chowdhury as a “hero” who died serving the borough. In a tweet he added: “I hope his death wasn’t as a result of continuing issues around testing & PPE, but it raises Qs. A sobering reminder of the lives being lost to keep us safe & the contribution BAME staff make.”

Dr Fayez Ayache. Photograph: East Anglian Daily Times/PA

Fayez Ayache, 76

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Volunteering in North Clacton, Essex

Date of death: 8 April 2020





Dr Fayez Ayache had retired as a GP at Suffolk’s Constable country medical practice, but he had been working part-time as a GP in North Clacton, Essex. He had volunteered to help refugees from his native Syria, where he trained as a doctor before moving to the UK in 1973. He died on 8 April after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Dr Sharif Al-Ghazal, a consultant plastic surgeon at Bradford Royal Infirmary, paid tribute on behalf of the Syrian British Medical Society. He said: “Dr Fayez was a kind-hearted man who always went out of his way to assist his patients, even at great personal cost. He was loved by many, and more recently over the last few years has tended to the needs of newly arrived Syrian refugees.”

His daughters Layla and Katie said: “He was the most kind-hearted, loving, generous and caring man we knew and he was an incredible and amazing doctor having worked as a GP, ENT consultant and surgeon in the NHS and private sector for over 40 years. We are truly devastated and will miss him dearly. He was a true foundation in our lives.”

Elsie Sazuze. Photograph: Facebook

Elsie Sazuze, 44

Occupation: Care home nurse

Place of work: Wolverhampton-based care agency Totally Care

Date of death: 8 April 2020





Elsie Sazuze, from Birmingham, worked at a Staffordshire nursing home and was described by a friend as “dedicated to helping people”.

After falling sick at home, she was taken to Good Hope hospital in Sutton Coldfield where she died, leaving behind her husband, Ken, a 22-year-old son and a daughter aged 16.

Originally from Malawi, she had trained and worked at New Cross hospital in Wolverhampton and was employed by the Wolverhampton-based care agency Totally Care.

A childhood friend, William Fungatira, said: “Elsie was a naturally quiet person but very caring, friendly, cheerful and resilient. She had a passion to always help others. She was dedicated to helping people.”

He set up a fundraiser for her family, which reads: “Following the tragic death of Elsie Sazuze, a practising NHS nurse, who succumbed to Covid-19 on the morning of 8 April 2020 at Good Hope hospital in Sutton Coldfield, this is an appeal to well-wishers to raise funds which will help the bereaved family in alleviating the financial burden that their circumstances present.”

Donald Suelto, 51

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Hammersmith hospital in London

Date of death: 7 April 2020





Donald Suelto was described by friends and family as a nurse who was “dedicated” to his job and “proud to work for the NHS”. He had previously worked as a nurse in the Philippines before moving to the UK for a job with the NHS 18 years ago.

His niece, Emelyne Suelto Robertson, told Nursing Times that she hoped the news of her uncle’s death would remind people to stay home “because this is the reality of frontline nurses”.

Suelto Robinson, who works as a nurse in Scotland, said her uncle had died alone at home after self-isolating with symptoms of Covid-19 and was found by police. “My uncle is really a hero for all of us,” she said.

“He really offered his service to our NHS here in the UK and he was really dedicated to his job.”

Alice Kit Tak Ong, 70

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Colindale medical centre in Barnet

Date of death: 7 April 2020





Alice Kit Tak Ong had been a nurse in the NHS her entire working life, having arrived in the UK from Hong Kong to study nursing in the early 70s. She spent time as a midwife and later as a diabetic specialist nurse. For the past 20 years she had worked in the community. She was still working full-time across two surgeries and running baby clinics when she fell ill with the coronavirus.

On 7 April, two weeks after she was admitted to hospital, the 70-year-old died at the Royal Free hospital in London. At the end of her life her family were unable to visit because of the risk of infection to her husband, Marcus.

Her daughter Melissa Ong, 37, said her mother had spent her life helping and caring for others. “She was completely dedicated to her work. That’s what she was doing until the moment she was taken ill,” she said. “She loved her job and she loved her patients.” She said the family had been inundated with messages of condolence and love. “She had a very good heart and very generous personality. Everybody loved her.”

Leilani Dayrit. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Leilani Dayrit, 47

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: St Cross hospital in Rugby

Date of death: 7 April 2020





Leilani Dayrit died of suspected Covid-19 after giving 16 years of service to the NHS. In a fundraiser set up to help the nurse’s family, Araial Ilustre said: “Her sudden tragic passing left behind her loving husband and her most beautiful legacy, her daughter. She is a ray of sunshine to those people who were fortunate to meet her.

“Her beautiful smile mirrors her beautiful heart full of love. Her strong willpower to surpass any trial in life and her optimism resonates to everyone.”

Dayrit was nicknamed “Mummy Lei” by the children of her friends. She was one of eight children, and grew up in Vigan City in the Philippines. As a young woman, she was a member of a performance arts club. She finished her nursing degree at the University of Northern Philippines.

Jitendra Rathod, 62

Occupation: Heart surgeon

Place of work: The Cardiff and Vale University health board

Date of death: 6 April 2020





Jitendra Rathod was an experienced and admired heart surgeon. A father of two, he died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was an associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery.

The Cardiff and Vale University health board said he had worked in the cardiothoracic surgery department since the mid-90s. “He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients,” the board said. “He was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all. He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being.”

The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, paid tribute to Rathod, while the former Welsh Conservative party leader Andrew RT Davies said: “He was highly regarded in the medical profession in Wales. My thoughts are with his wife and two sons.”

Janice Graham. Photograph: Facebook

Janice Graham, 58

Occupation: Healthcare support worker and district nurse

Place of work: Inverclyde health and social care partnership

Date of death: 6 April 2020





Janice Graham was a healthcare support worker and district nurse. When she died at Inverclyde Royal hospital, she was believed to be the first NHS worker to die in Scotland from the coronavirus.

Speaking to STV News, her son, Craig, said: “I am so proud of her and there will not be a day that goes by that I will not think about her.”

Louise Long, the chief officer of Inverclyde health and social care partnership, said: “Janice was a valued team member in our district nursing and evening services team and brought kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues.”

Barbara Moore. Photograph: Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/PA

Barbara Moore, 54

Occupation: Patient discharge planner

Place of work: Aintree university hospital

Date of death: 6 April 2020





Hailed as an unsung hero, Barbara Moore died after testing positive for coronavirus, Liverpool university hospitals confirmed. The chief nurse, Dianne Brown, said: “Barbara’s loss is an awful blow to us all, and she will be missed so much by all of her colleagues.”

Moore was responsible for making arrangements to allow patients to safely leave the hospital. She joined the hospital team after spending most of her career as a care worker for people with disabilities.

A spokesman for her family said: “Barbara dedicated her life to caring for others and doted on her two beautiful children and grandchildren.”

Emily Perugia. Photograph: Facebook

Emily Perugia, 29

Occupation: NHS care worker

Place of work: Central and north west London NHS foundation trust

Date of death: 5 April 2020





Emily Perugia was a member of the care connection team in Northwood for the Central and North West London NHS foundation trust. She was engaged to James Day, who also works in the contact centre, and they had recently moved into their first home together.

One of her friends shared on Facebook: “To Emily Perugia shine bright lovely stay at home it saves lives we lost one of our own last night all our thoughts are with family and friends of Emily what a lovely girl!

“This virus is evil and we need to beat this together by staying home please everyone do as we are asked and stay in let the NHS fight this and stop the spread of the evil that is upon us.”

Rebecca Mack. Photograph: Sarah Bredin-Kemp/PA

Rebecca Mack, 29

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle

Date of death: 5 April 2020





Rebecca Mack, from Morpeth in Northumberland, had worked as a children’s nurse at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary before going on to a job with NHS 111. She had no known health problems, and fell ill after a work training session in Derby.

She was self-isolating alone at her home when her symptoms worsened. Mack called for an ambulance and left the door open for paramedics. They found her dead in her home, her mother, Marion, told the Newcastle Chronicle.

She said: “We couldn’t have wished for a nicer daughter. She was so caring. She was just the light of our lives. I can’t even begin to imagine life without her.”

The mother of a boy whom Mack nursed when he had leukaemia said: “She could make kids smile when they were that far down.”

Her friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp said Mack would be “so missed”. She wrote in a Facebook post: “We lost our beautiful Rebecca Mack on Sunday to Covid-19. She was a devoted friend, an incredible nurse and an unapologetically imperfect person.”

Syed Zishan Haider, 79

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Valence medical centre in Dagenham

Date of death: 4 April 2020





Described “a selfless and compassionate doctor”, Syed Zishan Haider was a practising GP who was committed to serving his community in Barking and Dagenham. He was a senior partner at Valence medical centre, and also worked as a senior homeopathic physician at the Royal London hospital for integrated medicine for over 30 years.

His daughter Samina said: “His dedication to help people everywhere, be it professionally or personally, was unwavering. We are truly astounded as to how many people have reached out to share a story of his kindness, and continue to receive touching tributes from colleagues, patients, friends and family alike.”

She added: “He was a loving, cheerful and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. We are left with a void that can never be filled. We would like to pay tribute to all the NHS staff who treated him, and those risking their health in all areas of frontline services.”

Glen Corbin, 59

Occupation: Retired mental health worker

Place of work: Central and North West London NHS trust

Date of death: 4 April 2020





Glen Corbin had recently returned to work as a bank healthcare assistant. He worked at Pine Ward at Park Royal centre for mental health (PRCMH) for many years, joining shortly after it opened in 1995.

Central and North West London trust released a statement on its website saying: “One of our own, Glen Corbin, a staff member from Brent, has very sadly died and his colleagues have written an appreciation note below.

“He was the ‘go to’ person who knew everything about the ward and how to get things done. He was instrumental in helping turn things around [at Park Royal] and supporting the senior management team at the time. It is no secret he hated paperwork and the thing he valued most was being and working with service users.”

The trust added that he had been looking forward to his 60th birthday later this year. “Every time we had staff moves, Glen was always the first to say that he didn’t want to go anywhere else and that he would never be able to replicate the good experiences he had on Pine Ward,” they said.

“PRCMH without Glen is hard to imagine and he delighted in telling everyone he was so much looking forward to travelling back home to his beloved homeland when he wanted, in his words ‘to get some sun on my back,’” the trust said.

Anton Sebastianpillai. Photograph: Family Handout/PA

Anton Sebastianpillai, 70s

Occupation: Consultant geriatrician

Place of work: Kingston hospital in south London

Date of death: 4 April 2020





Dr Anton Sebastianpillai died in Kingston hospital just over two weeks after completing his last shift there. Sebastianpillai died four days after being admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

He qualified as a doctor at the Peradeniya University medical school in his native Sri Lanka and later wrote an illustrated history of the island.

The school praised his “brave commitment to serve the NHS”. Dr Thusiyan Nandakumar, a fellow Tamil working in the NHS, tweeted: “Dr Sebastianpillai put himself at risk to help save others. A remarkably courageous and selfless role model.”

Areema Nasreen, 36

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Walsall Manor hospital in the West Midlands

Date of death: 3 April 2020





Areema Nasreen worked for 16 years at Walsall Manor hospital, where she died after contracting the coronavirus.

Nasreen, who had three children and was from Walsall, developed symptoms on 13 March, including aches, a high temperature and then a cough. Her family said she had no underlying health issues.

Her sister Kazeema Nasreen, 22, a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, said Nasreen was “an amazing nurse” and urged others to take the virus seriously.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar said: “She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet. She went above and beyond for everyone she met. I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend. She saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw. I am so broken that words can’t explain.”

Elvira Bucu, 50

Occupation: NHS care worker

Place of work: Unclear if employed in NHS at time of death

Date of death: 3 April 2020





Elvira Bucu was an NHS care worker and mother of three. In a fundraising page, a family friend said her family had been struggling to cope with her death as her husband also tested positive.

They said: “Elvie’s death was sudden, unexpected and we are all still in shock. She only just turned 50 and she still had her whole life ahead of her. She was still yet to see her daughter get married, she was still yet to live the life she planned and worked so hard for.

“She was still yet to know what it was like to become a grandmother. She was still yet to fulfil her dream of becoming a nurse.”

Liz Glanister. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Liz Glanister, 68

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Aintree university hospital in Liverpool

Date of death: 3 April 2020





Liz Glanister, a staff nurse, died in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The Liverpool university hospitals NHS foundation trust chief nurse, Dianne Brown, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Liz Glanister, a long-serving staff nurse at Aintree university hospital, sadly passed away at the Royal Liverpool university hospital on Friday after being tested positive for Covid-19.

“All our thoughts are with Liz’s family at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences. Liz will be sadly missed by all those who knew and worked with her.”

Liverpool’s mayor, Joe Anderson, also paid tribute to her “sacrifice” and added: “Words cannot express how much a debt of gratitude this city owes to Liz Glanister and her colleagues.”

Amanda Forde

Occupation: GP receptionist

Place of work: Vale practice

Date of death: 3 April 2020



Forde worked at a GP practice in London. Her employer described her as “a beautiful, caring receptionist”. The practice’s website includes a dedication to her that concludes: “May she rest in peace.”









John Alagos. Photograph: Facebook

John Alagos, 23

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Watford general hospital in Hertfordshire

Date of death: 3 April 2020





John Alagos is believed to be the youngest medic in the UK to die from coronavirus. His mother, Gina Gustilo, said her son fell ill during a 12-hour shift but was allegedly not allowed to return home due to short-staffing.

She told the Mail on Sunday: “I asked: ‘Why didn’t you come home?’ He said he had asked other staff but they said they were short of staff and they did not let him go.”

Gustilo described how she then advised her son to take paracetamol, but just minutes later, found him unconscious and “turning blue” in his bed.

A spokeswoman for Watford general hospital described him as “very popular” and said he would be “missed greatly”.

She added: “Our staff are fully briefed on the symptoms of Covid-19 and we would never expect anyone to remain at work if they were showing these symptoms or indeed were unwell in any way.

“We have always kept our staff updated on the latest PPE guidance to make sure they have the right level of protection.”

Aimee O’Rourke. Photograph: Facebook

Aimee O‘Rourke, 38

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother hospital

Date of death: 2 April 2020





Aimee O‘Rourke was an NHS nurse and mother of three girls, Megan, Mollie and Maddie. She died at the hospital where she worked.

She studied at Canterbury Christ Church University before joining the NHS in 2017. She started showing symptoms of the coronavirus about two weeks before her condition deteriorated and she was taken into intensive care at the QEQM and put on a ventilator.

Her daughter, Megan Murphy, wrote on Facebook that it had always been “us 4 against the world!”, and said she and her sisters would now look after each other. “Look at all the lives you looked after and all the families you comforted when patients passed away … you are an angel and you will wear your NHS crown forever more because you earned that crown the very first day you started,” she wrote.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for O’Rourke’s family. A colleague, Lucy Page, wrote: “Aimee O’Rourke taught me to fight for what I believe in and gave me courage so many times to do it.” Another colleague, Soraya Zanders, said: “Aimee cared for many patients in her time as a nurse. She brought warmth and comfort to many.”

On the evening of the day she died, family and friends lit candles and clapped in her honour during the weekly Clap for Carers.

Francis Olabode Ajanlekoko 53

Occupation: Mental health nurse

Place of work: Locum nurse at Priory hospital in Ticehurst

Date of death: 2 April 2020





Ajanlekoko was placed on ventilator on 18 March at Queen Elizabeth hospital Woolwich and transferred to Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital two days later. He stopped responding to treatment after 14 days.

His wife, Olabisi, said he “was a frontline mental health practitioner working tirelessly during this pandemic for the people in his community”.

She said: “Francis was very hard working, dedicated, diligent, a compassionate individual and a lover of humanity. He was known well for his charitable attributes and also willingness to go to any length to help a fellow brother or sister. My husband was an exceptional father and a friend to lots of people.”

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Sami Shousha, 79

Occupation: Doctor

Place of work: Charing Cross hospital

Date of death: 2 April 2020





A British-Egyptian doctor, Sami Shousha died two weeks after contracting the virus. He specialised in histopathology, or diseases of the tissue, and trained at the Royal Free hospital and London’s School of Medicine.

He had worked for more than 40 years at Charing Cross hospital, joning in 1978, and he managed the breast histopathology service.

Speaking to Middle East Eye, his nephew Abdelrahman Shousha said: “He was very keen on going to work on his final days despite the health hazards. However, most likely, his work did not involve direct contact with Covid-19 patients.” He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Lynsay Coventry, 54

Occupation: Midwife

Place of work: Princess Alexandra hospital

Date of death: 2 April 2020





Lynsay Coventry was the first publicly confirmed fatality of a serving NHS midwife in England linked to Covid-19.

Her family paid tribute to her as a “very well-respected midwife”, adding: “Our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother. We each know how much she loved and cherished us. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories.”

Relatives said she had trained as a midwife later in life to “follow her dream”. She saw the midwifery team at the hospital “as her other family”, the family statement said, noting how proud she was of her work. She had worked at the hospital for a decade.

Lance McCarthy, the chief executive of the hospital’s NHS trust, said Coventry would be remembered “for her professionalism and commitment to the women she supported”, adding: “Her loss will be felt by the maternity team and colleagues from across the organisation.”

Laura Tanner. Photograph: Kevin Tanner/PA

Laura Tanner, 51

Occupation: Locality administrator

Place of work: Basildon and Brentwood clinical commissioning group

Date of death: 1 April 2020





Tanner had worked for the NHS for more than 10 years, her husband, Kevin Tanner, 49, said. He said that he and his wife first showed symptoms of coronavirus around 19 March and both went into self-isolation.

After a week his symptoms began to improve, but his wife’s did not. He told the Express and Star: “She was fantastic … She was very loving, caring. She was a great mother to her children, she loved them dearly. She was friendly to everyone.”

Tony Reuben Eriamiatoe, 53

Occupation: Nurse

Place of work: Agency worker

Date of death: 1 April 2020





Eriamiatoe was a staff nurse and had worked for the Pennine Care NHS foundation trust. He has been described by his colleagues as gentle, compassionate and professional.

He had no underlying health conditions and was treated for the virus at Salford Royal hospital. His family mourn his loss with his children Roy, Jeff, and Amy and their mother, Mercy.

His wife, Mercy, said: “Tony was a good dad and a loving husband. He has been described by his colleagues as gentle, compassionate and professional.”

Joan Grimshaw

Occupation: Retired nurse

Place of work: Unknown

Date of death: 1 April 2020





Grimshaw spent her whole working life with the NHS, after becoming a student nurse at just 18 years old. She was one of the first in a group of student nurses to work for the health service, and looked back on her career with fond memories after her retirement in 1995.

After retiring, Grimshaw would still attend nights out with the casualty staff once a month.

Her daughter, Denise, 63, said: “Her job used to mean everything to her and even in retirement, she wanted to stay on for as long as she could.

“We used to take her back to see her friends, even though many of them had passed away and others had dementia.”

Hamza Pacheeri, 80

Occupation: Retired gynaecologist

Place of work: Unknown

Date of death: 1 April 2020





Hamza Pacheeri was a native of Perinthalmanna in Kerala, India, and he graduated from Government Medical College in Kozhikode.

He worked in several hospitals across the UK and was known as a very sociable and helpful person who would go to great lengths to help the community. Hamza was undergoing treatment for complications from coronavirus and died at City hospital in Birmingham.

Eric Labeja-Acellam, 69

Occupation: Consultant

Place of work: University Hospital Lewisham in south-east London

Date of death: 31 March 2020





Dr Eric Labeja-Acellam, originally from Uganda, is said to have died at King’s College hospital. His wife, Jennifer Lawala, a well-known musician in Uganda, also contracted the coronavirus. She told Mirror Online: “If God could allow two people to go at the same time, I would want to go with my husband. I don’t know how I survived.”

Talking about the last time she saw her husband, she said: “He held my hand, he didn’t want to let go of my hand when the ambulance came to get him.

“I told him: ‘You are going to come back,’ and he asked: ‘Can you come with me?’ The ambulance wouldn’t allow it.”

Alfa Saadu. Photograph: Facebook

Alfa Saadu, 68

Occupation: Part-time locum and retired medical director

Place of work: Princess Alexandra hospital

Date of death: 31 March 2020





Dr Alfa Saadu had nearly 40 years’ experience in the NHS. He died at the Whittington hospital in north London. He had been a medical director at the Princess Alexandra hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS trust, and had worked at many hospitals in the capital.

The former president of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, posted his condolences on Twitter. He said Dr Saadu had been a chairman of the Kwara State Association, a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi.

His son, Dani Saadu, said of his father: “He was a very passionate man, who cared about saving people. As soon as you spoke to him about medicine or what was happening with the NHS his eyes would light up – he was very passionate.

“He was working part-time as a locum as he just could not fully retire. He just loved medicine so much. He worked for the NHS for nearly 40 years in different hospitals across London and he loved to lecture people in the world of medicine; he did so in the UK and Africa.”

Erwin Spannagl, 58

Occupation: Vascular surgeon

Place of work: Northwick Park hospital

Date of death: 29 March 2020





An experienced surgeon who worked in London’s Northwick Park hospital for a decade, he was found dead on 29 March in a flat in Potsdam, Germany, where a postmortem showed he had contracted Covid-19.

Vascular consultant Lorenzo Patrone, who worked alongside Dr Spannagl for more than three years, said he was a “very experienced and tireless colleague, excellent teacher, wonderful person, always happy to run the extra mile for patients”.

He leaves behind two daughters in Germany.

Thomas Harvey. Photograph: Family handout/PA

Thomas Harvey, 57

Occupation: Healthcare assistant

Place of work: Goodmayes hospital in east London

Date of death: 29 March 2020





Thomas Harvey caught the coronavirus and died after treating patients with only gloves for protection, according to his family.

It is claimed Harvey fell ill after helping a patient who later tested positive for Covid-19 and eventually died on 29 March. He had been signed off work more than two weeks earlier when he developed symptoms including a cough, shortness of breath and body aches.

His family said that if he had had the correct personal protective equipment, he might still be alive. Goodmayes hospital claimed there were “no symptomatic patients on the ward”. However, a former colleague told the BBC that Harvey contracted the virus after treating a patient who later tested positive.

Amged El-Hawrani, 55

Occupation: ENT consultant

Place of work: Queen’s hospital in Burton

Date of death: 28 March 2020





A respected ear, nose and throat consultant, Amged El-Hawrani was one of the first confirmed hospital frontline workers to die in the UK after testing positive for the coronavirus. His death prompted tributes from ministers and senior health leaders.

In a statement, his family said he was “a loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend”.

“His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both,” they said.

“We would like to thank all those involved in his care for their kindness and compassion during his illness. They worked tirelessly for their patient, as he would have done for his own.”

Pooja Sharma. Photograph: Facebook

Pooja Sharma, 33

Occupation: Hospital pharmacist

Place of work: Eastbourne district general hospital, East Sussex

Date of death: 26 March 2020





Pooja Sharma died a day after her father also passed away from the coronavirus.

A friend, Amarjit Aujla, paid tribute on Facebook: “Her laughter was contagious and her random calls made my day. From when we were in primary school until we last spoke two weeks ago, you gave me nothing but love, support and a tummy ache with all the laughter.

“Life can never be the same without you my dear friend.”

Lara Stacey Young, a nurse in the area, said: “So many people will be devastated. She was such a lovely soul.”

Sharma’s father, Sudhir, 61, was an immigration officer at Heathrow, but officials said it was likely he had contracted the virus elsewhere. He had been away from work since 7 January due to “underlying health problems”.

Andy Howe, 48

Occupation: Bus driver running transit service to hospitals

Place of work: Nottingham

Date of death: 26 March 2020





Andy Howe worked on the Medilink service, which took NHS workers and patients to hospital. He died on the way to hospital after falling ill, his employer said.

A spokesman for the RMT union said: “We are saddened by the news of Andy’s passing. We’re also angered by the reports we have received about a lack of duty of care for Andy, his colleagues and the wider public.”

He said this included reports of toilets and buses not being cleaned properly, and a lack of protective screens or masks.

CT4N, the operator of the bus service, denied the allegation and said it had been “rigorously following government health and safety advice”.

Andrew Grieve from CT4N said Howe was a popular and well-respected member of the team and said everyone was devastated” by his death.

Adil El Tayar, 63

Occupation: Surgeon

Place of work: Volunteering in A&E departments in the Midlands

Date of death: 25 March 2020





Adil El Tayar was the first working NHS surgeon known to have died from Covid-19 in the UK. He had been volunteering in A&E departments in the Midlands to help the NHS cope with the virus.

“He wanted to be deployed where he would be most useful in the crisis,” said his cousin, the broadcaster Zeinab Badawi. “It had taken just 12 days for Adil to go from a seemingly fit and capable doctor working in a busy hospital to lying in a hospital morgue.”

His former colleague Abbas Ghazanfar, a renal transplant surgeon at St George’s hospital in Tooting, described Tayar as a “noble human being” who was a “hardworking, dedicated surgeon”.

Habib Zaidi, 76

Occupation: GP

Place of work: Eastwood group practice, Essex

Date of death: 25 March 2020





Dr Habib Zaidi died in intensive care at Southend hospital in Essex, 24 hours after being taken ill. He and his wife, Dr Talat Zaidi, 70, were both managing partners of Eastwood group practice and had served three generations of families in the area for nearly 50 years. The couple’s four children all work in the medical profession.

Their daughter Dr Sarah Zaidi, also a GP, said his death was “reflective of his sacrifice”, adding: “He had a vocational attitude to service.”

She said: “We can’t mourn in the normal way. We can’t have a normal funeral. He left a gaping hole in our hearts, but a loss that is also felt within the community that he devoted almost his entire life to. We are praying for the safety of everyone right now.”

Additional reporting Matthew Weaver.